2021 NCAA bracket: Scores, stats, records for March Madness men’s tournament

After the cancelation of the 2020 NCAA men's basketball tournament due to COVID-19, No. 1 seed Baylor won its first national championship in 2021. The Bears defeated Gonzaga 86-70 in the championship game.

Baylor junior Jared Butler won Most Outstanding Player with 91 points, 30 assists, and 21 rebounds in the tournament.

No. 15 seed Oral Roberts busted many brackets with its upset against No. 2 seed Ohio State in the first round. They then beat No. 7 seed Florida in the second round, before losing to No. 3 seed Arkansas in the Sweet 16.

2021 NCAA tournament bracket

Click or tap here to open a larger image of the bracket.

2021 NCAA tournament scores

2021 NCAA tournament upsets

First Round

No. 15 Oral Roberts 75, No. 2 Ohio State 72

No. 2 Ohio State 72 No. 12 Oregon State 70, No. 5 Tennessee 56

No. 5 Tennessee 56 No. 13 North Texas 78, No. 4 Purdue 69

No. 4 Purdue 69 No. 11 Syracuse 78, No. 6 San Diego State 62

No. 6 San Diego State 62 No. 13 Ohio 62, No. 4 Virginia 58

No. 4 Virginia 58 No. 11 UCLA 73, No. 6 BYU 62

No. 6 BYU 62 No. 14 Abilene Christian 53, No. 3 Texas 52

Second Round

No. 8 Loyola Chicago 71, No. 1 Illinois 58

No. 1 Illinois 58 No. 11 Syracuse 75, No. 3 West Virginia 72

No. 3 West Virginia 72 No. 15 Oral Roberts, No. 7 Florida

No. 7 Florida No. 12 Oregon State 80, No. 4 Oklahoma State 70

No. 4 Oklahoma State 70 No. 7 Oregon 95, No. 2 Iowa 80

Sweet 16

No. 11 UCLA 88, No. 2 Alabama 78

Elite Eight

No. 11 UCLA 51, No. 1 Michigan 49

2021 NCAA tournament stats, records

Scoring offense

Gonzaga - 86.0

Eastern Wash. - 84.0

Iowa - 83.0

Oregon - 81.5

Alabama - 80.7



Scoring defense

Texas - 53.0

Wichita St. - 53.0

App. St. - 54.0

Abilene Christian - 59.5

Rutgers - 59.5

Rebounding margin

Ohio St. - +17

Alabama - +13

Florida - +13

App St. - +11

UConn - +11

Individual scoring

Tanner Groves, Eastern Wash. - 35.0

Luke Garza, Iowa - 30.0

Cameron Thomas, LSU - 28.5

Individual rebounding