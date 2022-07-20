🏈 ONE MONTH TO KICKOFF

Mallory Schnell | NCAA.com | July 21, 2022

2021 NCAA bracket: Scores, stats, records for March Madness men’s tournament

Ultimate Baylor highlights from 2021 March Madness

After the cancelation of the 2020 NCAA men's basketball tournament due to COVID-19, No. 1 seed Baylor won its first national championship in 2021. The Bears defeated Gonzaga 86-70 in the championship game.

Baylor junior Jared Butler won Most Outstanding Player with 91 points, 30 assists, and 21 rebounds in the tournament.

No. 15 seed Oral Roberts busted many brackets with its upset against No. 2 seed Ohio State in the first round. They then beat No. 7 seed Florida in the second round, before losing to No. 3 seed Arkansas in the Sweet 16. 

2021 NCAA tournament bracket

Click or tap here to open a larger image of the bracket.

2021 bracket

2021 NCAA tournament scores

2021 NCAA tournament upsets

First Round

  • No. 15 Oral Roberts 75, No. 2 Ohio State 72
  • No. 12 Oregon State 70, No. 5 Tennessee 56
  • No. 13 North Texas 78, No. 4 Purdue 69
  • No. 11 Syracuse 78, No. 6 San Diego State 62
  • No. 13 Ohio 62, No. 4 Virginia 58
  • No. 11 UCLA 73, No. 6 BYU 62
  • No. 14 Abilene Christian 53, No. 3 Texas 52

Second Round

  • No. 8 Loyola Chicago 71, No. 1 Illinois 58
  • No. 11 Syracuse 75, No. 3 West Virginia 72
  • No. 15 Oral Roberts, No. 7 Florida
  • No. 12 Oregon State 80, No. 4 Oklahoma State 70
  • No. 7 Oregon 95, No. 2 Iowa 80

  Sweet 16

  • No. 11 UCLA 88, No. 2 Alabama 78

Elite Eight

  • No. 11 UCLA 51, No. 1 Michigan 49

 

2021 NCAA tournament stats, records

Scoring offense

  • Gonzaga - 86.0
  • Eastern Wash. - 84.0
  • Iowa - 83.0
  • Oregon - 81.5
  • Alabama - 80.7


Scoring defense

  • Texas - 53.0
  • Wichita St. - 53.0
  • App. St. - 54.0
  • Abilene Christian - 59.5
  • Rutgers - 59.5

Rebounding margin

  • Ohio St. - +17
  • Alabama - +13
  • Florida - +13
  • App St. - +11
  • UConn - +11

Individual scoring

  • Tanner Groves, Eastern Wash. - 35.0
  • Luke Garza, Iowa - 30.0
  • Cameron Thomas, LSU - 28.5

Individual rebounding

  • Mezie Offurum, Mount St. Mary's - 16.0
  • E.J. Liddell, Ohio St. - 14.0
  • Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee - 13.0

