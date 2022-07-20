Mallory Schnell | NCAA.com | July 21, 2022 2021 NCAA bracket: Scores, stats, records for March Madness men’s tournament Ultimate Baylor highlights from 2021 March Madness Share After the cancelation of the 2020 NCAA men's basketball tournament due to COVID-19, No. 1 seed Baylor won its first national championship in 2021. The Bears defeated Gonzaga 86-70 in the championship game. Baylor junior Jared Butler won Most Outstanding Player with 91 points, 30 assists, and 21 rebounds in the tournament. No. 15 seed Oral Roberts busted many brackets with its upset against No. 2 seed Ohio State in the first round. They then beat No. 7 seed Florida in the second round, before losing to No. 3 seed Arkansas in the Sweet 16. 2021 NCAA tournament bracket Click or tap here to open a larger image of the bracket. 2021 NCAA tournament scores First Four Bloomington, Indiana East: No. 11 UCLA 86, No. 11 Michigan St. 80 | Watch the full game West: No. 16 Norfolk St. 54, No. 16 App. St. 53 | Watch the highlights West Lafayette, Indiana West No. 11 Drake 53, No. 11 Wichita St. 52 | Watch the full game East: No. 16 Texas Southern 60, No. 16 Mt. St. Mary's 52 | Watch the highlights First Round (Round of 64) Midwest Regional No. 1 Illinois 78, 16 Drexel 49 | Watch the highlights No. 8 Loyola Chicago 71, No. 9 Georgia Tech 60 | Watch the full game No. 12 Oregon St. 70, No. Tennessee 56 | Watch the highlights No. 4 Oklahoma St. 69, No. 13 Liberty 60 | Watch the highlights No. 11 Syracuse 78, No. 6 San Diego St. 62 | Watch the full game No. 3 West Virginia 84, No. 14 Morehead St. 67 | Watch the highlights No. 10 Rutgers 60, No. 7 Clemson 56 | Watch the full game No. 2 Houston 87, No. 15 Cleveland St. 56 | Watch the highlights West Regional No. 1 Gonzaga 98, No. 16 Norfolk St. 55 | Watch the highlights No. 8 Oklahoma 72, No. 9 Missouri 68 | Watch the highlights No. 5 Creighton 63, No. 12 UCSB 62 | Watch the full game No. 13 Ohio 62, No. 4 Virginia 58 | Watch the full game No. 6 USC 72 , No. 11 Drake 56 | Watch the highlights No. 3 Kansas 93, No. 14 Eastern Wash. 84 | Watch the highlights No. 7 Oregon, No. 10 VCU | Canceled No. 2 Iowa 86, No. 15 Grand Canyon 74 | Watch the highlights East Regional No. 1 Michigan 82, No. 16 Texas Southern 66 | Watch the highlights No. 8 LSU 76, No. 9 St. Bonaventure 61 | Watch the highlights No. 5 Colorado 96, No. 12 Georgetown 73 | Watch the highlights No. 4 Florida St. 64, No. 13 UNC Greensboro | Watch the highlights No. 11 UCLA 73, No. 6 BYU 62 | Watch the highlights No. 14 Abilene Christian 53, No. 3 Texas 52 | Watch the full game No. 10 Maryland 63, No. 7 UConn 54 | Watch the highlights No. 2 Alabama 68, No. 15 Iona 55 | Watch the highlights South Regional No. 1 Baylor 79, No. 16 Hartford 55 | Watch the highlights No. 9 Wisconsin 85, No. 8 North Carolina 62 | Watch the highlights No. 5 Villanova 73, No. 12 Winthrop 63 | Watch the highlights No. 13. North Texas 78, No. 4 Purdue 69 | Watch the full game No. 6 Texas Tech 65, No. 11 Utah St. 53 | Watch the highlights No. 3 Arkansas 85, No. 14 Colgate 68 | Watch the highlights No. 7 Florida 75, No. 10 Virginia Tech 70 | Watch the full game No. 15 Oral Roberts 75, No. 2 Ohio State 72 | Watch the full game Second Round (Round of 32) Midwest Regional No. 8 Loyola Chi. 71, No. 1 Illinois 58 | Watch the full game No. 12 Oregon St. 80, No. 4 Oklahoma St. 70 | Watch the full game No. 11 Syracuse 75, No. 3 West Virginia 72 | Watch the full game No. 2 Houston 63, No. 10 Rutgers 60 | Watch the full game West Regional No. 1 Gonzaga 87, No. 8 Oklahoma 71 | Watch the highlights No. 5 Creighton 72, No. 13 Ohio 58 | Watch the highlights No. 6 USC 85, No. 3 Kansas 51 | Watch the highlights No. 7 Oregon 95, No. 2 Iowa 80 | Watch the full game East Regional No. 1 Michigan 86, No. 8 LSU 78 | Watch the full game No. 5 Colorado 53, No. 4 Florida St. 71 | Watch the highlights No. 11 UCLA 67, No. 14 Abilene Christian 47 | Watch the highlights No. 2 Alabama 96, No. 10 Maryland 77 | Watch the highlights South Regional No. 1 Baylor 76, No. 9 Wisconsin 63 | Watch the highlights No. 5 Villanova 84, No. 13 North Texas 61 | Watch the highlights No. 3 Arkansas 68, No. 6 Texas Tech 66 | Watch the full game No. 15 Oral Roberts 81, No. 7 Florida 78 | Watch the full game Sweet 16 Midwest Regional No. 12 Oregon St. 65, No. 8 Loyola Chi. 58 | Watch the highlights No. 2 Houston 62, No. 11 Syracuse 46 | Watch the highlights West Regional No. 1 Gonzaga 83, No. 5 Creighton 65 | Watch the highlights No. 6 USC 82, No. 7 Oregon 68 | Watch the highlights East Regional No. 1 Michigan 76, No. 4 Florida St. 58 | Watch the highlights No. 11 UCLA 88, No. 2 Alabama 78 | Watch the full game South Regional No. 1 Baylor 62, No. 5 Villanova 51 | Watch the full game No. 3 Arkansas 72, No. 15 Oral Roberts 70 | Watch the full game Elite Eight Midwest Regional No. 2 Houston 67, No. 12 Oregon St. 61 | Watch the full game West Regional No. 1 Gonzaga 85, No. 6 USC 66 | Watch the highlights East Regional No. 11 UCLA 51, No. 1 Michigan 49 | Watch the full game South Regional No. 1 Baylor 81, No. 3 Arkansas 72 | Watch the highlights Final Four (New Orleans) National semifinals No. 1 Baylor 78, No. 2 Houston 59 | Watch the full game No. 1 Gonzaga 93, No. 11 UCLA 90 | Watch the full game National championship No. 1 Baylor 86, No. 1 Gonzaga 70 | Watch the full game 2021 NCAA tournament upsets First Round No. 15 Oral Roberts 75, No. 2 Ohio State 72 No. 12 Oregon State 70, No. 5 Tennessee 56 No. 13 North Texas 78, No. 4 Purdue 69 No. 11 Syracuse 78, No. 6 San Diego State 62 No. 13 Ohio 62, No. 4 Virginia 58 No. 11 UCLA 73, No. 6 BYU 62 No. 14 Abilene Christian 53, No. 3 Texas 52 Second Round No. 8 Loyola Chicago 71, No. 1 Illinois 58 No. 11 Syracuse 75, No. 3 West Virginia 72 No. 15 Oral Roberts, No. 7 Florida No. 12 Oregon State 80, No. 4 Oklahoma State 70 No. 7 Oregon 95, No. 2 Iowa 80 Sweet 16 No. 11 UCLA 88, No. 2 Alabama 78 Elite Eight No. 11 UCLA 51, No. 1 Michigan 49 2021 NCAA tournament stats, records Scoring offense Gonzaga - 86.0 Eastern Wash. - 84.0 Iowa - 83.0 Oregon - 81.5 Alabama - 80.7 Scoring defense Texas - 53.0 Wichita St. - 53.0 App. St. - 54.0 Abilene Christian - 59.5 Rutgers - 59.5 Rebounding margin Ohio St. - +17 Alabama - +13 Florida - +13 App St. - +11 UConn - +11 Individual scoring Tanner Groves, Eastern Wash. - 35.0 Luke Garza, Iowa - 30.0 Cameron Thomas, LSU - 28.5 Individual rebounding Mezie Offurum, Mount St. Mary's - 16.0 E.J. Liddell, Ohio St. - 14.0 Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee - 13.0