What is the Jimmy V Classic?

Each December marks one of the most impactful days of the entire college basketball season. Four prominent college basketball's programs meet in a doubleheader at New York City's Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic.

The "why" behind the matchups will leave a lasting impact upon the lives of many.

DEJA VU?: The most popular names in college basketball in 2020 sound a lot like the 1990s

Inspired by former North Carolina State basketball coach and ESPN commentator Jim Valvano and his fight against cancer, the V Foundation for Cancer Research was created in 1993 and the Jimmy V Classic began in 1995. The 2021 season marked the 14th annual Jimmy V Week for Cancer Research, a weeklong ESPN initiative to raise money for cancer research, and the 27th all-time Jimmy V Classic.

Starting in 2002, the Women's Classic was added as part of Jimmy V Week, held at campus sites.

The V Week for Cancer Research in the 2018-19 season raised a record-$8.3 million for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, according to the ESPN Events website. That total marked an 83-percent increase from 2017.

Since 1993, the Foundation has raised more than $225 million in cancer research grants. To learn more about the V Foundation or to donate, you can visit www.jimmyv.org.

The 2022 matchups

The 2022 Jimmy V Classic will feature Duke vs. Iowa and Texas vs. Illinois on the men's side, both hosted at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The women's doubleheader is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4, including UConn at Notre Dame and Virginia Tech at Tennessee.

Both Duke men and UConn women are coming off Final Four runs last season, and all eight programs appeared in their respective NCAA tournaments.

Jimmy V Classic results

The Jimmy V Men's Classic was introduced in 1995. Below are the year-by-year participants and results.

Jimmy V Classic men's results YEAR TEAMS/SCORE HOST SITE 1995 Temple 74, Kansas 66 Meadowlands Arena (NJ) 1995 UMass 75, Georgia Tech 67 Meadowlands Arena (NJ) 1996 Cal 76, Penn State 63 Meadowlands Arena (NJ) 1996 North Carolina 83, UMass 69 Meadowlands Arena (NJ) 1997 Princeton 69, Wake Forest 64 Meadowlands Arena (NJ) 1997 Clemson 62, Seton Hall 59 Meadowlands Arena (NJ) 1998 Purdue 80, South Carolina 64 Meadowlands Arena (NJ) 1998 Duke 71, Kentucky 60 Meadowlands Arena (NJ) 1999 Indiana 82, North Carolina 73 Meadowlands Arena (NJ) 1999 Florida 85, Rutgers 65 Meadowlands Arena (NJ) 2000 Virginia 107, Tennessee 89 Meadowlands Arena (NJ) 2000 Michigan State 72, Seton Hall 57 Meadowlands Arena (NJ) 2001 Duke 95, Kentucky 92 Meadowlands Arena (NJ) 2001 Alabama 70, Temple 67 Meadowlands Arena (NJ) 2002 Gonzaga 69, NC State 60 Meadowlands Arena (NJ) 2002 Cincinnati 77, Oregon 52 Meadowlands Arena (NJ) 2003 Providence 70, Illinois 51 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2003 Arizona 91, Texas 83 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2004 Pittsburgh 70, Memphis 51 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2004 Oklahoma State 74, Syracuse 60 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2005 Saint Joseph's 70, Kansas 67 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2005 Michigan State 77, Boston College 70 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2006 Oklahoma State 72, Syracuse 68 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2006 Arizona 72, Arizona 65 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2007 Memphis 62, Southern Cal 58 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2007 Notre Dame 68, Kansas State 59 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2008 Davidson 68, West Virginia 65 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2008 Texas 67, Villanova 58 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2009 Indiana 74, Pittsburgh 64 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2009 Georgetown 72, Butler 65 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2010 Kansas 81, Memphis 68 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2010 Syracuse 72, Michigan State 58 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2011 Missouri 81, Villanova 71 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2011 Marquette 79, Washington 77 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2012 Georgetown 64, Texas 41 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2012 NC State 69, UConn 65 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2013 Cincinnati 44, Pittsburgh 43 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2013 Florida 77, Memphis 75 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2014 Villanova 73, Illinois 59 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2014 Louisville 94, Indiana 74 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2015 Virginia 70, West Virginia 54 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2015 Maryland 76, UConn 66 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2016 Purdue 97, Arizona State 64 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2016 Duke 84, Florida 74 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2017 Villanova 88, Gonzaga 72 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2017 Syracuse 72, UConn 63 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2018 Oklahoma 85, Notre Dame 80 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2018 Florida 66, Virginia Tech 56 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2019 Texas Tech 70, Louisville 57 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2019 Indiana 57, UConn 54 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2020 Gonzaga 87, West Virginia 82 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (IN) 2020 Baylor 82, Illinois 69 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (IN) 2021 Texas Tech 57, Tennessee 52 Madison Square Garden (NY) 2021 Villanova 67, Syracuse 53 Madison Square Garden (NY)

The Jimmy V Women's Classic was introduced in 2002. Below are the year-by-year participants and results.