2022 Maui Invitational: Bracket, schedule, teams

The 2022 Maui Invitational is set for Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Hawaii. This year's teams are Arizona, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech. All games will be on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Last year, Wisconsin beat Saint Mary's to win the title for the first time.

2022 Maui Invitational bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

2022 Maui Invitational schedule

Note: All times ET and subject to change

Monday, Nov. 21

Game 1: Texas Tech vs. Creighton | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Game 2: Louisville vs. Arkansas | 5 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 3: Ohio State vs. San Diego State | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 4: Cincinnati vs. Arizona | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser | 5 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Game 9: 5th place game (Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 10: Championship game (Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner) | 5 p.m. | ESPN

Game 11: 7th place game (Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 12: 3rd place game (Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser ) | 10 p.m. | ESPN2

Maui Invitational winners

YEAR CHAMPION RUNNER-UP SCORE 2021 Wisconsin Saint Mary's 61-55 2020 Texas North Carolina 69-67 2019 Kansas Dayton 90-84 2018 Gonzaga Duke 89-87 2017 Notre Dame Wichita State 67-66 2016 North Carolina Wisconsin 71-56 2015 Kansas Vanderbilt 70-63 2014 Arizona San Diego State 61-59 2013 Syracuse Baylor 74-67 2012 Illinois Butler 78-61 2011 Duke Kansas 68-61 2010 UConn Kentucky 84-67 2009 Gonzaga Cincinnati 61-59 2008 North Carolina Notre Dame 102-87 2007 Duke Marquette 77-63 2006 UCLA Georgia Tech 65-63 2005 UConn Gonzaga 65-63 2004 North Carolina Iowa 106-92 2003 Dayton Hawaii 82-72 2002 Indiana Virginia 70-63 2001 Duke Ball State 83-71 2000 Arizona Illinois 79-76 1999 North Carolina Purdue 90-75 1998 Syracuse Indiana 76-63 1997 Duke Arizona 95-87 1996 Kansas Virginia 80-63 1995 Villanova North Carolina 77-75 1994 Arizona State Maryland 97-90 1993 Kentucky Arizona 93-92 1992 Duke BYU 89-66 1991 Michigan State Arkansas 86-71 1990 Syracuse Indiana 77-74 1989 Missouri North Carolina 80-73 1988 Michigan Oklahoma 91-80 1987 Iowa Villanova 97-74 1986 Vanderbilt New Mexico 87-71 1985 Michigan Kansas State 80-58 1984 Providence Chaminade 60-58

Duke has won the most Maui titles in the event's history. The Blue Devils have won five times: 1992, 1997, 2001, 2007 and 2011. The Blue Devils lost to Gonzaga in the 2018 finals.