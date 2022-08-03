NCAA staff | August 4, 2022 2022 Maui Invitational: Bracket, schedule, teams Watch the final seconds from every March Madness men’s title game since 1979 Share The 2022 Maui Invitational is set for Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Hawaii. This year's teams are Arizona, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech. All games will be on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. Last year, Wisconsin beat Saint Mary's to win the title for the first time. 2022 Maui Invitational bracket Click or tap here for a printable bracket. Here is the 2022 Maui Invitational bracket. 2022 Maui Invitational schedule Note: All times ET and subject to change Monday, Nov. 21 Game 1: Texas Tech vs. Creighton | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 Game 2: Louisville vs. Arkansas | 5 p.m. | ESPN2 Game 3: Ohio State vs. San Diego State | 9 p.m. | ESPNU Game 4: Cincinnati vs. Arizona | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN2 Tuesday, Nov. 22 Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2 Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser | 5 p.m. | ESPN2 Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 8 p.m. | ESPN Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN Wednesday, Nov. 23 Game 9: 5th place game (Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner) | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2 Game 10: Championship game (Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner) | 5 p.m. | ESPN Game 11: 7th place game (Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU Game 12: 3rd place game (Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser ) | 10 p.m. | ESPN2 Maui Invitational winners YEAR CHAMPION RUNNER-UP SCORE 2021 Wisconsin Saint Mary's 61-55 2020 Texas North Carolina 69-67 2019 Kansas Dayton 90-84 2018 Gonzaga Duke 89-87 2017 Notre Dame Wichita State 67-66 2016 North Carolina Wisconsin 71-56 2015 Kansas Vanderbilt 70-63 2014 Arizona San Diego State 61-59 2013 Syracuse Baylor 74-67 2012 Illinois Butler 78-61 2011 Duke Kansas 68-61 2010 UConn Kentucky 84-67 2009 Gonzaga Cincinnati 61-59 2008 North Carolina Notre Dame 102-87 2007 Duke Marquette 77-63 2006 UCLA Georgia Tech 65-63 2005 UConn Gonzaga 65-63 2004 North Carolina Iowa 106-92 2003 Dayton Hawaii 82-72 2002 Indiana Virginia 70-63 2001 Duke Ball State 83-71 2000 Arizona Illinois 79-76 1999 North Carolina Purdue 90-75 1998 Syracuse Indiana 76-63 1997 Duke Arizona 95-87 1996 Kansas Virginia 80-63 1995 Villanova North Carolina 77-75 1994 Arizona State Maryland 97-90 1993 Kentucky Arizona 93-92 1992 Duke BYU 89-66 1991 Michigan State Arkansas 86-71 1990 Syracuse Indiana 77-74 1989 Missouri North Carolina 80-73 1988 Michigan Oklahoma 91-80 1987 Iowa Villanova 97-74 1986 Vanderbilt New Mexico 87-71 1985 Michigan Kansas State 80-58 1984 Providence Chaminade 60-58 Duke has won the most Maui titles in the event's history. The Blue Devils have won five times: 1992, 1997, 2001, 2007 and 2011. The Blue Devils lost to Gonzaga in the 2018 finals. Duke was one of two programs to be undefeated in the tournament before falling to Gonzaga in the 2018 championship game. Going into the 2018 event, the Blue Devils were 16-0. Syracuse is 10-0. DII Chaminade had been in every edition of the Maui Invitational until 2018. The Silverswords were back in the championship bracket in 2019 and will be in the Maui bracket in odd-numbered years going forward. In 2017, Chaminade upset California 96-72. Here is the complete history of Chaminade in the event. In 2021, Chaminade lost to Oregon, Notre Dame and Butler. 2023 Men’s Final Four brings college internship course to local university students The 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four and Houston Local Organizing Committee (HLOC) will provide 60 area college students with a unique opportunity to engage with the planning for the National Championship and its ancillary events through a course beginning this fall. READ MORE Las Vegas, Indianapolis to host 2023 and 2024 NIT championships The National Invitation Tournament has selected Las Vegas to host the 2023 NIT semifinals and championship and Indianapolis to host the 2024 event. The two host cities were selected after a nation-wide bid process in the spring. READ MORE Bill Russell: College basketball stats, best moments, quotes Here's everything you need to know about Bill Russell's career at San Francisco. READ MORE