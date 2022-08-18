2023 Men’s Final Four brings college internship course to local university students

HOUSTON — The 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four and Houston Local Organizing Committee (HLOC) will provide 60 area college students with a unique opportunity to engage with the planning for the National Championship and its ancillary events through a course beginning this fall.

The two-semester course is titled “The Business of Major Sporting Events” and will be taught at The Ion. It will include 10-15 representatives from Houston Baptist University, Rice University, Texas Southern University and University of Houston - the four host institutions of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four.

The class was launched with a ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 18 at The Ion, a 266,000-square foot structure designed to bring Houston’s entrepreneurial, corporate, and academic communities together into collaborative spaces and programs. Participating students completed an application to be a part of an internship course and were accepted based on merit.

“Education is at the cornerstone of everything we do at the NCAA. College athletes are students first. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to teach Houston-area young people the business behind a major sporting event in a unique, innovative format. The hope is that participants walk out ready to join the job force and make an impact in their workplace, which will in turn make waves in the greater Houston area,” says JoAn Scott, NCAA Managing Director, Division I Men’s Basketball.

Overseeing the course will be David Brady, HLOC Academic Liaison. Enrolled students will hear from local executives on the topics of community engagement, marketing and public relations, NCAA staffing, and operations and logistics. They also will serve on related committees alongside the HLOC to gain first-hand experience in the field. In the classroom and through field work, students will have opportunities to learn from experts, understand the process of major event management, creating leadership opportunities through events and building career skills.

About the 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four

Houston will host the 2023 Men’s Final Four® from March 31 through April 3, 2023. Houston Baptist University, Rice University, Texas Southern University and University of Houston will make history as the first quartet of institutions to host the Final Four. Games will be played on April 1 and April 3 at NRG Stadium. The city of Houston is hosting the event for the fourth time, having previously crowned national champions in 1971, 2011 and 2016. For more information, visit www.ncaa.com/mens-final-four.