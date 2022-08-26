Delaware State one of four HBCUs to compete in Michael B. Jordan-led HBCU Legacy Hoops Classic

DOVER, DEL. — For the second year in a row, Delaware State will compete in the premier in-season Black College men's basketball classic.

The Hornets are one of four teams invited to compete in actor and producer Michael B. Jordan's Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, a college showcase featuring historically Black Colleges and Universities, set for Feb. 4, 2023 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., and aired world-wide on Turner Network Television (TNT).

Delaware State will face off against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) rival Morgan State, while Norfolk State of the MEAC will take on long-time Hampton of the Colonial Athletic Association in this year's HBCU Legacy Classic doubleheader airing on TNT.

ICYMI: The 2022 HBCU men's basketball All-Star game

The Delaware State / Morgan State classic game will not count in the 2022-23 MEAC regular season standings.

Last year, Turner Sports, Invesco QQQ and WME Sports joined with Jordan to support historically Black colleges and universities and their student-athletes.

Part of the proceeds from the basketball showcase will once again help support organizations focused on advancing the Black educational institutions and the local Newark community. The event was previously named the Hoop Dreams Classic when Jordan launched it in 2020.

2021: Everything to know from 2021's HBCU Classic

"Delaware State University is honored to once again accept an invitation to compete in the exciting Invesco QQQ HBCU Legacy Men's Basketball Invitational," said Delaware State Director of Athletics Alecia Shields-Gadson. "This event is promoted by some of the biggest names in sports, business and entertainment, and DSU is excited to help share in the proud and meaningful legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. This event also provides another major platform to promote Delaware State University and its role in providing educational access and opportunity to all."

According to Delaware State head men's basketball coach Stan Waterman, "We welcome the wonderful opportunity to again compete in such a prestigious event. We're looking forward to representing Delaware State and all HBCU's on such a big stage. Also, competing against such a great program as Morgan State gives us a chance to see where we measure up against a strong MEAC team."

Delaware State and Morgan State will also meet twice during the 2022-23 season, including Jan. 28 at DSU's Memorial Hall.

Ticket information for the HBCU Legacy Classic and all Delaware State 2022-23 men's and women's basketball games will be announced in the coming weeks.