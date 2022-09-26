⚽️ Incredible goalkeeping keeps FSU women undefeated

NCAA.com | September 26, 2022

When does the 2022-23 college basketball season start?

College basketball's top 25 returning players in 2022-23

The 2022-23 NCAA Division I men's college basketball season will begin on Monday, Nov. 7 and conclude on Monday, April 3 with the National Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. 

RANKINGS: Andy Katz's preseason Power 36

The AACACC, America EastAtlantic 10Big 12, Big East, Big SouthBig TenHorizon League, MAACMountain WestPac-12, SEC, SoConSummit League, and WCC have all released their conference schedules.

This page will be updated as more information becomes available.

Below is the tournament schedule by round. 

2023 March Madness schedule 

ROUND DATES
Selection Sunday March 12
First Four March 14-15
First Round March 16-17
Second Round March 18-19
Sweet 16 March 23-24
Elite Eight March 25-26
Final Four April 1
National Championship April 3

March Madness

DI Men's Basketball News

