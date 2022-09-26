NCAA.com | September 26, 2022 When does the 2022-23 college basketball season start? College basketball's top 25 returning players in 2022-23 Share The 2022-23 NCAA Division I men's college basketball season will begin on Monday, Nov. 7 and conclude on Monday, April 3 with the National Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. RANKINGS: Andy Katz's preseason Power 36 The AAC, ACC, America East, Atlantic 10, Big 12, Big East, Big South, Big Ten, Horizon League, MAAC, Mountain West, Pac-12, SEC, SoCon, Summit League, and WCC have all released their conference schedules. This page will be updated as more information becomes available. Below is the tournament schedule by round. 2023 March Madness schedule ROUND DATES Selection Sunday March 12 First Four March 14-15 First Round March 16-17 Second Round March 18-19 Sweet 16 March 23-24 Elite Eight March 25-26 Final Four April 1 National Championship April 3 2022 March Madness 🏆 CHAMPIONS: Kansas wins the 2022 national championship RANKED: Top 5 places to watch college basketball 2022 SEASON: The top 25 returning players STORE: Shop Kansas championship gear | More official NCAA tournament fits LISTEN: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis Top 11 most underrated teams in men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz With the men's college basketball approaching, Andy Katz ranks the top underrated teams. READ MORE The Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic is set. Here's the lineup and schedule for 2022 The Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic is the annual opening of the DII men's basketball season. For the first time in its history, the tourney opens in the Sunshine State at Florida Southern. READ MORE The top places to watch men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz Andy Katz breaks down the top places around the country watch men's college basketball ahead of the 2022-23 season. READ MORE