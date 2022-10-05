Top 15 men's college basketball potential breakout stars, ranked by Andy Katz

There's less than a month left before Division I men's college basketball tips off for the 2022-23 season. A new season comes with a fresh slate and opportunity for players to make the leap.

Here are my top players poised to break out into stardom.

1. Kris Murray, Iowa: His twin brother is with the Sacramento Kings. Kris Murray is the go-to guy now with the Hawkeyes.

2. Mike Miles, TCU: Miles got overshadowed last season but he could be the Big 12 player of the year by season’s end for a possibly top-10 team.

3. Adama Sanogo, UConn: A healthy Sanogo could/should be the best big man in the Big East and is a throwback to the past dominating big men in Storrs.

4. Adam Flagler, Baylor: Flagler was on the title Bears team two years ago, but as a role player. Now he will be the featured guard.

5. Jordan Walker, UAB: The Blazers will be the favorite in Conference USA and Walker the player of the year and a rising star.

6. Julian Strawther, Gonzaga: Drew Timme is the main man with the Zags but Strawther’s time is now to be a legit second option and reliable scorer.

Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images Julian Strawther.

7. Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers: He got lost in a loaded big-man conference, but Omoruyi will stand out as a shot-blocker and elite finisher for the Scarlet Knights.

8. Tyler Burton, Richmond: Burton is a veteran on a Spiders team that shocked Iowa in the first round of the tournament after winning the A-10 tournament title.

NCAA Photos Richmond's Tyler Burton drives to the hoop against Providence.

9. Ryan Nembhard, Creighton: Now healthy after a February wrist injury, Nembhard can lead the Bluejays to the top of the Big East and be the best lead guard in the conference.

10. Logan Johnson, Saint Mary’s: Tommy Kuhse is gone which means Johnson’s numbers will climb as the focal point in a difficult offense to defend.

11. Jamison Battle, Minnesota: Battle averaged 17.5 points a game last season. He could average over 20 this season for the Gophers.

12. Ace Baldwin, VCU: The Rams have consistently had elite guards. Baldwin is next in line.

13. Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech: He averaged 10/7 last season with Keve Aluma. His numbers should increase significantly.

14. Jalen Cook, Tulane: He was first-team all-American with 18 points a game and shooting 39 percent on 3s. But nationally few knew. He could lead the Green Wave to an NCAA bid.

15. Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin: Wahl will be a primary option for the Badgers. He shot just under 60 percent on 2s. If he can get his 3s up to the low 30s and then look out.