Andy Katz | NCAA.com Correspondent | October 6, 2022 Top 11 most underrated teams in men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz Top 11 most underrated teams in men's college basketball Share The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is quickly approaching with many teams opening the regular season on Nov. 7. Before the season begins, here are some underrated DI men's college basketball teams that could make their mark in the upcoming season: 1. Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights return with a core led by Cliff Omoruyi and reigning Big Ten defensive player of the year Caleb McConnell. They should be a top-five Big Ten contender. 2. Wyoming: The Cowboys have two of the most underrated players in Hunter Maldonado and Graham Ike. The Pokes will look to challenge San Diego State for the MWC title. 3. Providence: The Friars have done a great job in the transfer portal the past two seasons. Jared Bynum is back to deliver for another possible NCAA tournament bid. PRESEASON: North Carolina tops Andy Katz's early Power 36 rankings 4. Saint Louis: Yuri Collins is one of the best point guards no one discusses. Javon Pickett was a great pick up from Mizzou. 5. Notre Dame: The Irish have reloaded after last season's NCAA tournament run led by potential one-and-done JJ Starling. 6. Seton Hall: Shaheen Holloway has plenty to work with back at his alma mater with Kadary Richmond and Alexis Yetna returning. 7. VCU: Mike Rhoades consistently has to prove over and over again that he's got a team to be taken seriously. Ace Baldwin will deliver again. MORE: Ranking the top 25 returning players 8. UAB: Andy Kennedy has a squad that should be tournament bound and atop the CUSA led by Jordan Walker. 9. Penn State: Micah Shrewsberry has a sleeper squad that could surprise in the Big Ten with Seth Lundy, Myles Dread and Jalen Pickett all back. 10. Virginia Tech: The ACC tournament win wasn't a fluke. Mike Young will coach this squad up and be in the NCAA tournament bid mix. 11. Tulane: Ron Hunter has quietly built a team that could compete for a bid out of the American, led by Jalen Cook.