NCAA.com | October 20, 2022

2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Schedule, game times, TV channels

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge continues with a 14-game event set for 2022. Games begin Monday, Nov. 28 and continue through Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Notable matchups include Virginia at Michigan and Indiana vs. North Carolina. Last year, the Big Ten went 8-6 to win the challenge for the third consecutive time. This season marks the 24th edition of the annual event.

2022 ACC/Big Ten challenge schedule, TV channels

Monday, Nov. 28

Minnesota at Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Pitt at Northwestern | 9 p.m. | ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Penn State at Clemson | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
Maryland at Louisville | 7 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2
Syracuse at Illinois | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2
Wake Forest at Wisconsin | 9 p.m. | ESPN2 or ESPNU
Georgia Tech at Iowa | 9 p.m. | ESPN2 or ESPNU
Virginia at Michigan | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Ohio State at Duke | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN
Purdue at Florida State | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN2 or ESPNU
Rutgers at Miami (Fla.) | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN2 or ESPNU
North Carolina at Indiana | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN
Michigan State at Notre Dame | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN2
Boston College at Nebraska | 9:15 p.m. | ESPNU

ACC/Big Ten Challenge results

Here's the complete rundown of the 2021 edition, where the Big Ten won eight of the 14 matchups, including six of the first eight.

Monday, Nov.  29

Iowa 75, Virginia 74 
Illinois 82, Notre Dame 

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Minnesota 54, Pitt 53
Syracuse 112, Indiana 110 2OT

No. 2 Purdue 93, Florida State 65 
Rutgers 74, Clemson 64 
Wake Forest 77, Northwestern 73 
Ohio State 71, No. 1 Duke 66 

Wednesday, Dec. 1

No. 22 Michigan State 73, Louisville 64
NC State 104, Nebraska 100
Virginia Tech 62, Maryland 58
Miami 63, Penn State 58
North Carolina 72, No. 24 Michigan 51
No. 23 Wisconsin 70, Georgia Tech 66

Though the Big Ten won the challenge in 20212020 and 2019, the ACC holds a 12-8-3 edge going back to 1999. The ACC also leads 144-121 in all ACC/Big Ten Challenge games.

Duke holds the top mark of all schools at 19-4, though the Blue Devils have lost the last two games. In 2021, Ohio State shocked No. 1 Duke 71-66 by outscoring the Blue Devils 41-23 in the second half.

