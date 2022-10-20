NCAA.com | October 20, 2022 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Schedule, game times, TV channels Watch the final seconds from every March Madness men’s title game since 1979 Share The ACC/Big Ten Challenge continues with a 14-game event set for 2022. Games begin Monday, Nov. 28 and continue through Wednesday, Nov. 30. Notable matchups include Virginia at Michigan and Indiana vs. North Carolina. Last year, the Big Ten went 8-6 to win the challenge for the third consecutive time. This season marks the 24th edition of the annual event. 2022 ACC/Big Ten challenge schedule, TV channels Monday, Nov. 28 Minnesota at Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN2 Pitt at Northwestern | 9 p.m. | ESPN2 Tuesday, Nov. 29 Penn State at Clemson | 7 p.m. | ESPNU Maryland at Louisville | 7 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2 Syracuse at Illinois | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2 Wake Forest at Wisconsin | 9 p.m. | ESPN2 or ESPNU Georgia Tech at Iowa | 9 p.m. | ESPN2 or ESPNU Virginia at Michigan | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN Wednesday, Nov. 30 Ohio State at Duke | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN Purdue at Florida State | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN2 or ESPNU Rutgers at Miami (Fla.) | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN2 or ESPNU North Carolina at Indiana | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN Michigan State at Notre Dame | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN2 Boston College at Nebraska | 9:15 p.m. | ESPNU PLAN AHEAD: The 2023 March Madness men's NCAA tournament schedule ACC/Big Ten Challenge results Here's the complete rundown of the 2021 edition, where the Big Ten won eight of the 14 matchups, including six of the first eight. Monday, Nov. 29 Iowa 75, Virginia 74 Illinois 82, Notre Dame Tuesday, Nov. 30 Minnesota 54, Pitt 53 Syracuse 112, Indiana 110 2OT No. 2 Purdue 93, Florida State 65 Rutgers 74, Clemson 64 Wake Forest 77, Northwestern 73 Ohio State 71, No. 1 Duke 66 Wednesday, Dec. 1 No. 22 Michigan State 73, Louisville 64 NC State 104, Nebraska 100 Virginia Tech 62, Maryland 58 Miami 63, Penn State 58 North Carolina 72, No. 24 Michigan 51 No. 23 Wisconsin 70, Georgia Tech 66 Though the Big Ten won the challenge in 2021, 2020 and 2019, the ACC holds a 12-8-3 edge going back to 1999. The ACC also leads 144-121 in all ACC/Big Ten Challenge games. Duke holds the top mark of all schools at 19-4, though the Blue Devils have lost the last two games. In 2021, Ohio State shocked No. 1 Duke 71-66 by outscoring the Blue Devils 41-23 in the second half. WATCH: The greatest comebacks in March Madness history 2022 March Madness 🏆 CHAMPIONS: Kansas wins the 2022 national championship RANKED: Top 5 places to watch college basketball 2022 SEASON: The top 25 returning players STORE: Shop Kansas championship gear | More official NCAA tournament fits LISTEN: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis 11 impact freshmen in men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz These are the most important first-year players in the 2022-2023 season, ranked by Andy Katz. READ MORE Northwest Missouri State tops the preseason DII men's basketball Power 10 rankings Another DII men's basketball season is upon us and once again Northwest Missouri State enters the season as defending national champions. Here's the first Power 10 rankings of the season. READ MORE College basketball rankings: North Carolina, Gonzaga, Houston lead preseason AP Top 25 poll The AP Top 25 preseason men's college basketball rankings were released Monday with North Carolina leading all teams headed into the 2022-23 season. READ MORE