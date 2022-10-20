2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Schedule, game times, TV channels

Watch the final seconds from every March Madness men’s title game since 1979

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge continues with a 14-game event set for 2022. Games begin Monday, Nov. 28 and continue through Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Notable matchups include Virginia at Michigan and Indiana vs. North Carolina. Last year, the Big Ten went 8-6 to win the challenge for the third consecutive time. This season marks the 24th edition of the annual event.

2022 ACC/Big Ten challenge schedule, TV channels

Monday, Nov. 28

Minnesota at Virginia Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Pitt at Northwestern | 9 p.m. | ESPN2

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Penn State at Clemson | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Maryland at Louisville | 7 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2

Syracuse at Illinois | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2

Wake Forest at Wisconsin | 9 p.m. | ESPN2 or ESPNU

Georgia Tech at Iowa | 9 p.m. | ESPN2 or ESPNU

Virginia at Michigan | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Ohio State at Duke | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

Purdue at Florida State | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN2 or ESPNU

Rutgers at Miami (Fla.) | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN2 or ESPNU

North Carolina at Indiana | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN

Michigan State at Notre Dame | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN2

Boston College at Nebraska | 9:15 p.m. | ESPNU

ACC/Big Ten Challenge results

Here's the complete rundown of the 2021 edition, where the Big Ten won eight of the 14 matchups, including six of the first eight.

Monday, Nov. 29

Iowa 75, Virginia 74

Illinois 82, Notre Dame

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Minnesota 54, Pitt 53

Syracuse 112, Indiana 110 2OT

No. 2 Purdue 93, Florida State 65

Rutgers 74, Clemson 64

Wake Forest 77, Northwestern 73

Ohio State 71, No. 1 Duke 66

Wednesday, Dec. 1

No. 22 Michigan State 73, Louisville 64

NC State 104, Nebraska 100

Virginia Tech 62, Maryland 58

Miami 63, Penn State 58

North Carolina 72, No. 24 Michigan 51

No. 23 Wisconsin 70, Georgia Tech 66

Though the Big Ten won the challenge in 2021, 2020 and 2019, the ACC holds a 12-8-3 edge going back to 1999. The ACC also leads 144-121 in all ACC/Big Ten Challenge games.

Duke holds the top mark of all schools at 19-4, though the Blue Devils have lost the last two games. In 2021, Ohio State shocked No. 1 Duke 71-66 by outscoring the Blue Devils 41-23 in the second half.

