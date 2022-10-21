Andy Katz | NCAA.com Correspondent | October 21, 2022 11 impact sophomores in men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz The 11 most important men's college basketball sophomores Share With less than one month to go until the season returns, I'm looking ahead to the sophomores who can have the biggest impact in DI men's college basketball this year. This is not necessarily a best-of list; instead these are the most vital to their teams' success. 1. DaRon Holmes II, Dayton: Holmes was one of the best freshmen in the country last season who didn’t get the necessary pub. He should receive it this season as the Flyers are the team to beat in the A-10. 2. Malachi Smith, Dayton: See above. If Dayton reaches its potential this season then the combination of Holmes II and Smith will need to be elite. 3. Tucker DeVries, Drake: Coach Darren DeVries’ best player may be his son Tucker. Drake has weathered the transfer portal and put together a Missouri Valley title contender and a team that could win a game or two in March behind Tucker. 4. Tyrese Hunter, Texas: The Big 12’s freshman of the year at Iowa State is now in Austin where he will team up with Marcus Carr and help Chris Beard compete for a league title. 5. Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin: Hepburn was one of the most valued players in the Big Ten last season. He will take on an even larger role for Greg Gard this season without Johnny Davis. He won’t just be a playmaker, but rather a shot maker. 6. Daimion Collins, Kentucky: The Wildcats need a breakout season from Collins. They should get one. And if it happens, Kentucky could reach its potential. 7. Ryan Nembhard, Creighton: Nembhard is healthy after a wrist injury sidelined him last season. He should be one of the best playmakers in the Big East on a team that was picked to win the league. IMPACT FROSH: These first-year players will be most important to their teams 8. Jordan Hawkins, UConn: The Huskies’ coaching staff have praised Hawkins as the future for over a year. The future is now. Hawkins is ready to deliver. 9. Terquavion Smith, NC State: Smith is a stat-stuffer. If the Wolfpack are to have any chance of being in the postseason then Smith will need to be an All-ACC first-team player. 10. Jalen Cook, Tulane: The Green Wave are a trendy pick to challenge Memphis for second place behind Houston in the American. If that happens it will be because Cook was on fire for most of the season. 11. Harrison Ingram, Stanford: Ingram had the goods to turn pro but decided to stay put. He can do so much more than rebound. If he does, the Cardinal have a shot to move up considerably in the Pac-12. ⭐️ Top 15 potential breakout stars 🏟 The top places to watch men's college basketball 💪 The men's college basketball coaches best at developing talent 🗣 The top 25 returning men's basketball players for the 2022-2023 season 👴 Here are the top 25 super seniors in men's college basketball for 2022-23 🤩 The 11 freshmen expected to have biggest impact 📊 North Carolina is No. 1 in Andy Katz's preseason Power 36 college basketball rankings Creighton upsets Iowa, Caitlin Clark to become fourth No. 10 seed to advance to Sweet 16 Iowa transfer Lauren Jensen's go-ahead 3-pointer sank the Hawkeyes on their home court. READ MORE The 10 most tantalizing early round men's basketball conference tournament matchups March Madness correspondent Andy Katz ranks his top 10 conference tournament first-round or quarterfinal matchups of champs week that will be played Thursday or Friday. READ MORE Creighton's Ryan Hawkins took a leap of faith and nailed the landing Ryan Hawkins leads the Bluejays in scoring and rebounding, spent last year leading Northwest Missouri State to its third Division II national championship in five years, and, oh yeah, is working on his fourth college degree. READ MORE