Stan Becton | NCAA.com | October 21, 2022

Every HBCU men's basketball game against a 2022 NCAA tournament team

North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Texas Southern Tigers: Game Highlights

The 2022-23 DI men's basketball season is here and HBCU basketball is back. As HBCU men's basketball programs prepare for their non-conference slate, many teams will face 2022 NCAA tournament teams. Let's break down the schedules.

We'll be taking a look at the 2022 NCAA tournament teams not including conference games against conference representatives in the NCAA tournament. Overall, 43 teams from last year's tournament (63 percent) play an HBCU in the 2022-23 season. Three of last year's Final Four teams play HBCUs in the 2022-23 season, with North Carolina standing as the only program of the quartet that doesn't.

Jackson State leads all HBCUs playing six games against 2022 NCAA tournament teams. Meanwhile, Tennessee State and Prairie View A&M are the only HBCUs that don't play a team from last year's NCAA tournament.

Check out a complete breakdown below.

HBCU's playing the most 2022 NCAA tournament teams

No. of Games vs. Tournament team HBCU
6 Jackson State
5 Delaware State, North Carolina A&T, Texas Southern
4 Mississippi Valley State
3 Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Bethune-Cookman,
Florida A&M, Howard, Morgan State,
Norfolk State, South Carolina State, Southern
2 Alcorn State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Coppin State,
Grambling State, Hampton, North Carolina Central, 
1 Maryland-Eastern Shore
0 Tennessee State, Prairie View A&M

Non-HBCU schools from 2022's NCAA tournament playing the most HBCUs

No. of games vs. HBCU 2022 Tournament team
3 Houston, Kentucky, Norfolk State, TCU, Texas Tech
2 Akron, Arizona, Baylor, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa,
Longwood, Texas Southern, UAB, Virginia Tech,
Wisconsin, Yale
1

Alabama, Auburn, Colorado State, Delaware, Duke,
Iowa State, Kansas, LSU, Marquette, Memphis,
Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue, Richmond,
Rutgers, Saint Mary's (CA), San Francisco,
Southern California, Tennessee, Texas,
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, UCLA, UConn,
Villanova, Wyoming

Conference Breakdown

Conference No. of Games vs. 2022 TournAMENT Team No. of games per conf. team
SWAC 36 3.0
MEAC 22 2.75
CAA 7 3.5

HBCUs vs. 2022 NCAA tournament teams by date

date hbcu opponent
Nov. 7 Howard Kentucky
  Delaware State Virginia Tech
  Alabama State UAB
  Bethune-Cookman Iowa
  Mississippi Valley State Baylor
  Texas Southern San Francisco
  Arkansas-Pine Bluff TCU
Nov. 10 Alabama State Southern California
  Bethune-Cookman Indiana
  Texas Southern Texas Tech
Nov. 11 Norfolk State Baylor
  North Carolina A&T Iowa
  Southern Arizona
Nov. 13 North Carolina A&T Iowa State
  Mississippi Valley State Yale
Nov. 14 Norfolk State UCLA
  Delaware State Villanova
Nov. 15 Morgan State Akron
  Florida A&M Miami
  Southern Saint Mary's (CA)
Nov. 16 Texas Southern Houston
Nov. 17 South Carolina State Kentucky
Nov. 18 Howard Wyoming
  Texas Southern Auburn
Nov. 19 Alabama A&M Norfolk State
Nov. 20 Morgan State Wisconsin
  Delaware State UConn
  Howard Yale
Nov. 23 Alcorn State Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
  Jackson State Michigan
Nov. 25 Jackson State Indiana
Nov. 26 Mississippi Valley State Colorado State
Nov. 28 Texas Southern Kansas
Nov. 29 Norfolk State Houston
Dec. 3 Delaware State Longwood
Dec. 4 Alcorn State Tennessee
Dec. 6 North Carolina Central Marquette
Dec. 7 Delaware State Delaware
Dec. 10 Maryland-Eastern Shore Duke
  Arkansas-Pine Bluff Texas
Dec. 11 Jackson State Akron
Dec. 12 North Carolina Central LSU
  North Carolina A&T Houston
Dec. 17 North Carolina A&T Texas Southern
  Hampton Norfolk State
  Alabama A&M Illinois
  Grambling State Virginia Tech
  Jackson State Texas Tech
Dec. 18 North Carolina A&T Norfolk State
  Hampton Texas Southern
  Mississippi Valley State TCU
  Southern UAB
Dec. 20 South Carolina State Longwood
  Jackson State Alabama
Dec. 21 Alabama State Memphis
  Florida A&M Kentucky
Dec. 22 Morgan State Arizona
  Grambling State Wisconsin
Dec. 27 South Carolina State Texas Tech
Dec. 28 Coppin State Richmond
Dec. 29 Alabama A&M Ohio State
  Bethune-Cookman Illinois
  Florida A&M Purdue
Dec. 30 Coppin State Rutgers

