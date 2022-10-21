Stan Becton | NCAA.com | October 21, 2022 Every HBCU men's basketball game against a 2022 NCAA tournament team North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Texas Southern Tigers: Game Highlights Share The 2022-23 DI men's basketball season is here and HBCU basketball is back. As HBCU men's basketball programs prepare for their non-conference slate, many teams will face 2022 NCAA tournament teams. Let's break down the schedules. We'll be taking a look at the 2022 NCAA tournament teams not including conference games against conference representatives in the NCAA tournament. Overall, 43 teams from last year's tournament (63 percent) play an HBCU in the 2022-23 season. Three of last year's Final Four teams play HBCUs in the 2022-23 season, with North Carolina standing as the only program of the quartet that doesn't. RANKINGS: See the latest DI basketball rankings Jackson State leads all HBCUs playing six games against 2022 NCAA tournament teams. Meanwhile, Tennessee State and Prairie View A&M are the only HBCUs that don't play a team from last year's NCAA tournament. Check out a complete breakdown below. HBCU's playing the most 2022 NCAA tournament teams No. of Games vs. Tournament team HBCU 6 Jackson State 5 Delaware State, North Carolina A&T, Texas Southern 4 Mississippi Valley State 3 Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, Howard, Morgan State, Norfolk State, South Carolina State, Southern 2 Alcorn State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Coppin State, Grambling State, Hampton, North Carolina Central, 1 Maryland-Eastern Shore 0 Tennessee State, Prairie View A&M MARCH MADNESS: NCAA tournament records, facts, history Non-HBCU schools from 2022's NCAA tournament playing the most HBCUs No. of games vs. HBCU 2022 Tournament team 3 Houston, Kentucky, Norfolk State, TCU, Texas Tech 2 Akron, Arizona, Baylor, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Longwood, Texas Southern, UAB, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Yale 1 Alabama, Auburn, Colorado State, Delaware, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, LSU, Marquette, Memphis, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue, Richmond, Rutgers, Saint Mary's (CA), San Francisco, Southern California, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, UCLA, UConn, Villanova, Wyoming CINDERELLAS: What happened to 8 NCAA tournament Cinderellas Conference Breakdown Conference No. of Games vs. 2022 TournAMENT Team No. of games per conf. team SWAC 36 3.0 MEAC 22 2.75 CAA 7 3.5 SCOREBOARD: See every men's basketball score HBCUs vs. 2022 NCAA tournament teams by date date hbcu opponent Nov. 7 Howard Kentucky Delaware State Virginia Tech Alabama State UAB Bethune-Cookman Iowa Mississippi Valley State Baylor Texas Southern San Francisco Arkansas-Pine Bluff TCU Nov. 10 Alabama State Southern California Bethune-Cookman Indiana Texas Southern Texas Tech Nov. 11 Norfolk State Baylor North Carolina A&T Iowa Southern Arizona Nov. 13 North Carolina A&T Iowa State Mississippi Valley State Yale Nov. 14 Norfolk State UCLA Delaware State Villanova Nov. 15 Morgan State Akron Florida A&M Miami Southern Saint Mary's (CA) Nov. 16 Texas Southern Houston Nov. 17 South Carolina State Kentucky Nov. 18 Howard Wyoming Texas Southern Auburn Nov. 19 Alabama A&M Norfolk State Nov. 20 Morgan State Wisconsin Delaware State UConn Howard Yale Nov. 23 Alcorn State Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Jackson State Michigan Nov. 25 Jackson State Indiana Nov. 26 Mississippi Valley State Colorado State Nov. 28 Texas Southern Kansas Nov. 29 Norfolk State Houston Dec. 3 Delaware State Longwood Dec. 4 Alcorn State Tennessee Dec. 6 North Carolina Central Marquette Dec. 7 Delaware State Delaware Dec. 10 Maryland-Eastern Shore Duke Arkansas-Pine Bluff Texas Dec. 11 Jackson State Akron Dec. 12 North Carolina Central LSU North Carolina A&T Houston Dec. 17 North Carolina A&T Texas Southern Hampton Norfolk State Alabama A&M Illinois Grambling State Virginia Tech Jackson State Texas Tech Dec. 18 North Carolina A&T Norfolk State Hampton Texas Southern Mississippi Valley State TCU Southern UAB Dec. 20 South Carolina State Longwood Jackson State Alabama Dec. 21 Alabama State Memphis Florida A&M Kentucky Dec. 22 Morgan State Arizona Grambling State Wisconsin Dec. 27 South Carolina State Texas Tech Dec. 28 Coppin State Richmond Dec. 29 Alabama A&M Ohio State Bethune-Cookman Illinois Florida A&M Purdue Dec. 30 Coppin State Rutgers 2022 March Madness 🏆 CHAMPIONS: Kansas wins the 2022 national championship RANKED: Top 5 places to watch college basketball 2022 SEASON: The top 25 returning players STORE: Shop Kansas championship gear | More official NCAA tournament fits LISTEN: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis Basketball Hall of Fame names 20 shooting guards to 2023 Jerry West Award watch list A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the 2023 Jerry West Award watch list of 20 shooting guard candidates. 