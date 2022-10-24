Andy Katz, NCAA.com Correspondent | October 24, 2022 11 impact juniors in men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz 11 impact juniors in men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz Share These are the highest-impact juniors in all of men's college basketball for this upcoming season ranked by Andy Katz. This is not necessarily a best-of list; instead these are the most vital to their teams' success. 1. Mike Miles, TCU: Miles is the Big 12 preseason player of the year. He could have stayed in the NBA Draft. Instead, he’s got a shot to lead TCU to a Big 12 title. 2. Hunter Dickinson, Michigan: Dickinson is the only starter back for the Wolverines. He wasn’t ready to leave Michigan. If he can be a dominant player at both ends of the court then the Wolverines will be back in contention in the Big Ten. 3. Zach Edey, Purdue: Edey no longer has Trevion Williams to alternate inside with for Purdue. This is his frontcourt now. He said he’s up for the challenge of being a dominant force. 4. Julian Strawther, Gonzaga: Strawther declared for the draft but returned to take his turn as the next elite Zag. If he can be a consistent scorer then the Zags have a real shot to get back to a Final Four. RETURNING PLAYERS: The top 25 returning men's basketball players, ranked by Andy Katz 5. Adama Sanogo, UConn: Sanogo was picked to be the Big East player of the year. He’s a throwback to big men under Jim Calhoun — rim protectors, finishers, and players who can alter the flow of the game. 6. Jalen Wilson, Kansas: Wilson could have stayed in the draft, but he decided to return and be the go-to player for the Jayhawks. He’s no longer a role player. He’s got to produce. 7. Kris Murray, Iowa: Murray takes over the main offensive role from his twin brother Keegan, who is on the Sacramento Kings. Kris Murray had chances last season and Fran McCaffery does a great job of putting players in a position to succeed when they are ready. Kris Murray’s time is now. 8. Caleb Love, North Carolina: Love came in with plenty of hype and has had his moments in Chapel Hill. Now that he’s played for a title, he’s ready to be even more of a focal point on the perimeter. IMPACT FROSH: These first-year players will be most important to their teams 9. Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers: Omoruyi is no longer just an athletic freak. He has refined his game to where he can be relied upon to finish in the half-court. But wow his athleticism can be a game-changer at both ends of the court. 10. Jamal Shead, Houston: Shead will lead the Cougars from the perimeter and be the perfect compliment again to Marcus Sasser. He is the perfect gritty Kelvin Sampson-type player. 11. Yuri Collins, Saint Louis: Collins was one of the best playmakers in the country last season. If he produces at a similar clip then there is no reason why the Billikens can’t compete for an NCAA Tournament berth. ⭐️ Top 15 potential breakout stars 🏟 The top places to watch men's college basketball 💪 The men's college basketball coaches best at developing talent 🗣 The top 25 returning men's basketball players for the 2022-2023 season 👴 Here are the top 25 super seniors in men's college basketball for 2022-23 🤩 The 11 freshmen expected to have biggest impact 📊 North Carolina is No. 1 in Andy Katz's preseason Power 36 college basketball rankings Division I Women’s Soccer Committee reveals top 10 As the 2022 regular season winds down, the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee has revealed its ranking of the top 10 teams. READ MORE The top places to watch men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz Andy Katz breaks down the top places around the country watch men's college basketball ahead of the 2022-23 season. READ MORE Longest overtime games in FBS college football history Illinois and Penn State joined an exclusive group with the Illini's 20-18 win in a nine-overtime thriller on Oct. 23, 2021. It is the only game in history to go nine overtimes. READ MORE