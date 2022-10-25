Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame | October 25, 2022 20 point guards named to the 2023 Bob Cousy Award watch list Preseason men's college basketball AP poll instant analysis Share Springfield, Mass. (Oct. 24, 2022) — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the 20 watch-list candidates for the 2023 Bob Cousy Award. Named after Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor, now in its 20th year, recognizes the top point guard in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates. FRESHMAN IMPACT PLAYERS: Andy Katz ranks the top 11 freshmen impact players | Sophomores | Juniors “The Hall of Fame is honored to present the Bob Cousy Award to the best point guard in the collegiate game for the 20th consecutive year,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “This year’s class of point guards that have been named to the Bob Cousy Award watch list truly embody the style and reputation of the ‘Houdini of the Hardwood,’ and we look forward to watching their playmaking ability take center stage this season.” 2023 Bob Cousy Award Candidates Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama Caleb Love, North Carolina Kerr Kriisa, Arizona Grant Sherfield, Oklahoma Wendell Green, Jr., Auburn Max Abmas, Oral Roberts Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State Will Richardson, Oregon Ryan Nembhard, Creighton Yuri Collins, St. Louis Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy Mike Miles, Jr., TCU Jeremy Roach, Duke Tyrese Hunter, Texas Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky Jordan Walker, UAB Darius McGhee, Liberty Tyger Campbell, UCLA Kendric Davis, Memphis Kihei Clark, Virginia *Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2022-23 season. PRESEASON: Breaking down preseason men's basketball rankings Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds starting on October 28. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2023 Bob Cousy Award will be narrowed to 10, and then in late February to just 5. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected. The winner of the 2023 Bob Cousy Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard), Julius Erving Award (Small Forward), Karl Malone (Power Forward) and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center), in addition to the Women’s Starting Five. Previous winners of the Bob Cousy Award include Collin Gillespie, Villanova (2022), Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois (2021), Ja Morant, Murray State (2019), Jalen Brunson, Villanova (2018), Trey Burke, Michigan (2013), Kendall Marshall, North Carolina (2012), Kemba Walker, Connecticut (2011) and Jameer Nelson, St. Joseph’s (2004). 2022 March Madness 🏆 CHAMPIONS: Kansas wins the 2022 national championship RANKED: Top 5 places to watch college basketball 2022 SEASON: The top 25 returning players STORE: Shop Kansas championship gear | More official NCAA tournament fits LISTEN: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis 2023 March Madness: Men's NCAA tournament schedule, dates, times This is the schedule for March Madness in 2023, which begins with the First Four games in Dayton and continues to the 2023 Final Four in Houston. READ MORE Basketball Hall of Fame names 20 small forwards to 2023 Julius Erving Award watch list The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the 20 small forwards named to the Julius Erving Award watch list for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. Starting Five Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, begins Friday, October 28. READ MORE 11 impact seniors in men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz Andy Katz predicts the 11 seniors poised to have the biggest impacts on their teams in the 2022-2023 men's basketball season. READ MORE