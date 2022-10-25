20 point guards named to the 2023 Bob Cousy Award watch list

Springfield, Mass. (Oct. 24, 2022) — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the 20 watch-list candidates for the 2023 Bob Cousy Award. Named after Class of 1971 Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor, now in its 20th year, recognizes the top point guard in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.



FRESHMAN IMPACT PLAYERS: Andy Katz ranks the top 11 freshmen impact players | Sophomores | Juniors



“The Hall of Fame is honored to present the Bob Cousy Award to the best point guard in the collegiate game for the 20th consecutive year,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “This year’s class of point guards that have been named to the Bob Cousy Award watch list truly embody the style and reputation of the ‘Houdini of the Hardwood,’ and we look forward to watching their playmaking ability take center stage this season.”

2023 Bob Cousy Award Candidates

Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama

Caleb Love, North Carolina

Kerr Kriisa, Arizona

Grant Sherfield, Oklahoma

Wendell Green, Jr., Auburn

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State

Will Richardson, Oregon

Ryan Nembhard, Creighton

Yuri Collins, St. Louis

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

Mike Miles, Jr., TCU

Jeremy Roach, Duke

Tyrese Hunter, Texas

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Jordan Walker, UAB

Darius McGhee, Liberty

Tyger Campbell, UCLA

Kendric Davis, Memphis

Kihei Clark, Virginia



*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2022-23 season.

PRESEASON: Breaking down preseason men's basketball rankings



Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds starting on October 28. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2023 Bob Cousy Award will be narrowed to 10, and then in late February to just 5. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.



The winner of the 2023 Bob Cousy Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard), Julius Erving Award (Small Forward), Karl Malone (Power Forward) and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center), in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.



Previous winners of the Bob Cousy Award include Collin Gillespie, Villanova (2022), Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois (2021), Ja Morant, Murray State (2019), Jalen Brunson, Villanova (2018), Trey Burke, Michigan (2013), Kendall Marshall, North Carolina (2012), Kemba Walker, Connecticut (2011) and Jameer Nelson, St. Joseph’s (2004).