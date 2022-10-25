Basketball Hall of Fame names 20 shooting guards to 2023 Jerry West Award watch list

Springfield, Mass. (Oct. 25, 2022) — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the 20 watch-list members for the 2023 Jerry West Award. Named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, the annual honor in its ninth year recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

“Each of the student-athletes nominated for this honor has emulated Jerry West’s skillset on the court and should be extremely proud of this accomplishment,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “Our committee, alongside Mr. West, are honored to watch this exceptional group this season.”

2023 Jerry West Award candidates* Player School Nick Smith Jr. Arkansas Adam Flagler Baylor Charles Pride Bryant Tyrese Proctor Duke Malachi Smith Gonzaga Rasir Bolton Gonzaga Marcus Sasser Houston Terrence Shannon Jr. Illinois Kevin McCullar Jr. Kansas Antonio Reeves Kentucky Cason Wallace Kentucky Taevion Kinsey Marshall Isaiah Wong Miami (FL) Isiaih Mosley Missouri Terquavion Smith NC State Dane Goodwin Notre Dame Matt Bradley San Diego St. Joseph Girard III Syracuse Santiago Vescovi Tennessee Amari Bailey UCLA

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2022-23 season.



Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds, starting Friday, October 28. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2023 Jerry West Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March the five finalists will be presented to West and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.



The winner of the 2023 Jerry West Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Award (Point Guard), Julius Erving Award (Small Forward), Karl Malone Award (Power Forward) and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center), in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.



Previous winners of the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award are Johnny Davis, Wisconsin (2022), Chris Duarte, Oregon (2021), Myles Powell, Seton Hall (2020), RJ Barrett, Duke (2019), Carsen Edwards, Purdue (2018), Malik Monk, Kentucky (2017), Buddy Hield, Oklahoma (2016) and D’Angelo Russell, Ohio State (2015).



For more information on the 2023 Jerry West Award and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #WestAward on Twitter and Instagram.