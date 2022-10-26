2023 March Madness: Men's NCAA tournament schedule, dates, times

The 2023 men's NCAA tournament for March Madness starts with First Four games in Dayton, Ohio and continues through to the 2023 Final Four in Houston.

The complete men's 2023 March Madness tournament schedule dates and locations are below. First, the TL/DR version:

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12

First Four: March 14-15

First round: March 16-17

Second round: March 18-19

Sweet 16: March 23-24

Elite Eight: March 25-26

Final Four: April 1

NCAA championship game: April 3

Here is the schedule for the 2023 men's tournament:

2023 Dates Round City, State Venue March 14-15 First Four Dayton, OH UD Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Orlando, FL Amway Center March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Albany, NY MVP Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Denver, CO Ball Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum March 23 & 25 West Regional Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena March 23 & 25 East Regional New York, NY Madison Square Garden March 24 & 26 Midwest Regional Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center March 24 & 26 South Regional Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center April 1 & 3 Final Four Houston, TX NRG Stadium

March Madness: Future sites, dates

Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:

Final Four Dates Hosts City, State Facility April 1/3, 2023 Rice University, University of Houston,

Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University Houston, TX NRG Stadium April 6/8, 2024 Arizona State University Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium April 5/7, 2025 University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word San Antonio, TX Alamodome April 4/6, 2026 Horizon League, IUPUI Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

