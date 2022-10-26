NCAA.com | October 26, 2022 2023 March Madness: Men's NCAA tournament schedule, dates, times 11 impact seniors in men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz Share The 2023 men's NCAA tournament for March Madness starts with First Four games in Dayton, Ohio and continues through to the 2023 Final Four in Houston. The complete men's 2023 March Madness tournament schedule dates and locations are below. First, the TL/DR version: Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12 First Four: March 14-15 First round: March 16-17 Second round: March 18-19 Sweet 16: March 23-24 Elite Eight: March 25-26 Final Four: April 1 NCAA championship game: April 3 Here is the schedule for the 2023 men's tournament: 2023 Dates Round City, State Venue March 14-15 First Four Dayton, OH UD Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Orlando, FL Amway Center March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Albany, NY MVP Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Denver, CO Ball Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum March 23 & 25 West Regional Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena March 23 & 25 East Regional New York, NY Madison Square Garden March 24 & 26 Midwest Regional Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center March 24 & 26 South Regional Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center April 1 & 3 Final Four Houston, TX NRG Stadium March Madness: Future sites, dates Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four: Final Four Dates Hosts City, State Facility April 1/3, 2023 Rice University, University of Houston, Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University Houston, TX NRG Stadium April 6/8, 2024 Arizona State University Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium April 5/7, 2025 University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word San Antonio, TX Alamodome April 4/6, 2026 Horizon League, IUPUI Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium WATCH: The greatest comebacks in March Madness history 2022 March Madness 🏆 CHAMPIONS: Kansas wins the 2022 national championship RANKED: Top 5 places to watch college basketball 2022 SEASON: The top 25 returning players STORE: Shop Kansas championship gear | More official NCAA tournament fits LISTEN: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis Basketball Hall of Fame names 20 small forwards to 2023 Julius Erving Award watch list The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the 20 small forwards named to the Julius Erving Award watch list for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. Starting Five Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, begins Friday, October 28. READ MORE 11 impact seniors in men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz Andy Katz predicts the 11 seniors poised to have the biggest impacts on their teams in the 2022-2023 men's basketball season. READ MORE Basketball Hall of Fame names 20 shooting guards to 2023 Jerry West Award watch list A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the 2023 Jerry West Award watch list of 20 shooting guard candidates. Starting Five Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, begins on Friday, Oct. 28. READ MORE