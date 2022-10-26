Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame | October 26, 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame names 20 small forwards to 2023 Julius Erving Award watch list Preseason men's college basketball AP poll instant analysis Share Springfield, Mass. (Oct. 26, 2022) — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the 20 watch-list members for the 2023 Julius Erving Award. Named after Class of 1993 Hall of Famer and 16-year professional basketball player Julius Erving, the annual honor in its ninth year recognizes the top small forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates. “As we look to the new season starting, we are excited to watch the stars on the watch list take the court and showcase their abilities which led to this recognition,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “We are honored to have the great ‘Dr. J’ assist our knowledgeable selection committee as they evaluate these student-athletes.” BEST SHOOTING GUARDS: The 20 shooting guards on the 2023 Jerry West Award watch list 2023 Julius Erving Award Candidates Brandon Miller, Alabama Leaky Black, North Carolina Pelle Larsson, Arizona Caleb McConnell, Rutgers Jordan Walsh, Arkansas Harrison Ingram, Stanford Baylor Scheierman, Creighton Josiah Jordan-James, Tennessee Dariq Whitehead, Duke Timmy Allen, Texas Matthew Cleveland, Florida State Kevin Obanor, Texas Tech Julian Strawther, Gonzaga Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA Jalen Wilson, Kansas Cam Whitmore, Villanova Chris Livingston, Kentucky Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin Jamison Battle, Minnesota Colby Jones, Xavier *Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2022-23 season* Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds beginning Friday, October 28. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2023 Julius Erving Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Erving and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected. BEST POINT GUARDS: Click or tap here for the 2023 Bob Cousy Award watch list The winner of the 2023 Julius Erving Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Award (Point Guard), Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard), Karl Malone Award (Power Forward) and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center), in addition to the Women’s Starting Five. Previous winners of the Julius Erving Award are Wendell Moore Jr, (Duke, 2022), Corey Kispert, Gonzaga (2021), Saddiq Bey, Villanova (2020), Rui Hachimura, Gonzaga (2019), Mikal Bridges, Villanova (2018), Josh Hart, Villanova (2017), Denzel Valentine, Michigan State (2016) and Stanley Johnson, Arizona (2015). For more information on the 2023 Julius Erving Award and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #ErvingAward on Twitter and Instagram. 2022 March Madness 🏆 CHAMPIONS: Kansas wins the 2022 national championship RANKED: Top 5 places to watch college basketball 2022 SEASON: The top 25 returning players STORE: Shop Kansas championship gear | More official NCAA tournament fits LISTEN: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis 2023 March Madness: Men's NCAA tournament schedule, dates, times This is the schedule for March Madness in 2023, which begins with the First Four games in Dayton and continues to the 2023 Final Four in Houston. READ MORE 11 impact seniors in men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz Andy Katz predicts the 11 seniors poised to have the biggest impacts on their teams in the 2022-2023 men's basketball season. READ MORE Basketball Hall of Fame names 20 shooting guards to 2023 Jerry West Award watch list A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the 2023 Jerry West Award watch list of 20 shooting guard candidates. Starting Five Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, begins on Friday, Oct. 28. READ MORE