Jay Wright to Join Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, CBS Sports for NCAA DI Men's Basketball Tournament Coverage

Hall of Fame Head Coach Jay Wright, who won two National Championships and made four Final Four appearances with Villanova, has joined CBS Sports and WBD Sports as a college basketball analyst.

Wright, who retired from coaching in April after guiding the Wildcats to the Final Four, will join as a studio analyst for the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship with all 67 games televised live across four national television networks — TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV — and via NCAA March Madness Live.

The six-time Big East Coach of the Year will work as a studio and game analyst for CBS Sports throughout the college basketball regular season, making appearances on both the CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network.

“Jay Wright is synonymous with excellence and class and we are excited to welcome one of the greatest coaches in college basketball to the CBS Sports family,” said Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports. “His passion, knowledge and ability to teach the game, combined with his charismatic and engaging personality make him a perfect fit and further strengthens our impressive college basketball roster. Jay is one of the most respected and successful voices in the sport and will provide unique insights, perspective and opinions.”

“There are few coaches who know more about the tense moments and thrills of college basketball than Jay Wright,” said Lenny Daniels, President, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports U.S. “His basketball IQ and energy for the game are tremendous qualities that will be on display throughout our tournament coverage, tapping into his 35 years of coaching experience to gain deeper insights into the players, coaches and teams. Along with his many on-court achievements, he’s also an amazing person with an impeccable reputation. We’re excited to offer a platform for Jay to share his experiences, viewpoints and analysis with our passionate fans.”

“It’s an honor to join the teams at CBS Sports and WBD Sports,” said Wright. “I look forward to working with their talented people. While coaching in the NCAA Tournament, I have always admired the elite production and professionalism of their staff. I want to thank Sean McManus and David Berson of CBS Sports and Lenny Daniels of WBD Sports for inviting me into their family.”

Wright, who took over the Villanova program in 2001, amassed a 520-197 record (.725) in 21 seasons at the helm and is the program’s all-time wins leader. He led the Wildcats to two National Championships (2016 and 2018) and four Final Four appearances (2009, 2016, 2018 and 2022) and was honored as the Associated Press Men’s College Basketball Coach of the Decade in January 2020. He guided Villanova to eight Big East regular-season titles and five Big East tournament championships. Wright was named Big East Coach of the Year six times, Naismith National Coach of the Year twice and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.