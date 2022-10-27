Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame names 20 power forwards to 2023 Karl Malone Award watch list

Springfield, Mass. (Oct. 27, 2022) — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the 20 watch-list members for the 2023 Karl Malone Award. Named after Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, the annual honor in its ninth year recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

“The Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to annually recognize the best power forwards in the collegiate game with the Karl Malone Award, which bears the name of one of the greatest players of all time,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “To be named to the watchlist of the Karl Malone Award is a great honor and I know he values the opportunity to watch these players compete throughout the season. We are honored to have his unique perspective in our evaluation each year.”

2023 Karl Malone Award Candidates*

PLAYER SCHOOL Enrique Freeman Akron Ąžuolas Tubelis Arizona Johni Broome Auburn Arthur Kaluma Creighton DaRon Holmes Dayton Kyle Filipowski Duke Jalen Slawson Furman Drew Timme Gonzaga Jarace Walker Houston Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana Kris Murray Iowa KJ Williams LSU Donta Scott Maryland DeAndre Williams Memphis Norchad Omier Miami (Fl.) Pete Nance North Carolina GG Jackson South Carolina Jayden Gardner Virginia Justyn Mutts Virginia Tech

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2022-2023 season*

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds beginning Friday, October 28. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2023 Karl Malone Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March the five finalists will be presented to Malone and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.



The winner of the 2023 Karl Malone Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Award (Point Guard), Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard), Julius Erving Award (Small Forward) and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center), in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.



Previous winners of the Karl Malone Award include Keegan Murray, Iowa (2022), Drew Timme, Gonzaga (2021), Obi Toppin, Dayton (2020), Zion Williamson, Duke (2019), Deandre Ayton, Arizona (2018), Johnathan Motley, Baylor (2017), Georges Niang, Iowa State (2016) and Montrezl Harrell, Louisville (2015).



For more information on the 2023 Karl Malone Award and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #MaloneAward on Twitter and Instagram.

