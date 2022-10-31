Andy Katz | NCAA.com Correspondent | October 31, 2022 11 top non-conference games in men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz The top 11 non-conference games to watch this men's basketball season Share These games feature teams who don't share the same conference, but are perennial powerhouses in their respective conferences. And, these games have the potential to be previews for meetings we will see in postseason action. 1. Kentucky at Gonzaga, Nov. 20: This will be a tremendous test for both Final Four contenders and a matchup of the two player-of-the-year favorites, reigning Naismith winner Oscar Tshiebwe and Drew Timme. 👀: Oscar Tshiebwe, Armando Bacot and more named to 2023 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list 2. North Carolina at Indiana, Nov. 30: The headline ACC-Big Ten Challenge game will test the Tar Heels after a loaded PK85 event in Portland and give the Hoosiers a chance to move into the top five. 3. Kansas at Kentucky, Jan. 28: Two of the top programs in the country will both be in the chase for the title. This should be a good barometer. 4. Indiana at Kansas, Dec. 17: Mike Woodson wanted to challenge his team and this game will be one of the best atmospheres this season. The Phog will be rocking from opening tip to close. 5. Duke vs. Kansas, Nov. 15, State Farm Champions Classic, Gainbridge Fieldhouse: Jon Scheyer’s first major test will be in the first marquee events of the season. This game will be an NBA scout's dream. SUPREME SENIORS: 11 impact seniors in men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz 6. Gonzaga vs. Michigan State, Nov. 11, Armed Forces Classic, USS Abraham Lincoln: The event returns to an active aircraft carrier back where it started on 11-11-11. This will be a special event and will also give the Spartans the early-season test they need — before playing Kentucky a few days later in Indianapolis. 7. UCLA vs. Kentucky, Dec. 17, CBS Sports Classic, Madison Square Garden: The Bruins are the Pac-12 favorites and a Final Four contender. Kentucky will be primed for another big-time, marquee matchup. 8. Michigan vs. Kentucky, Dec. 4, London, U.K., O2 Arena: This game at the O2 Arena had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Now college basketball will make a splash in the U.K. with two of the biggest brands in the sport. 9. Indiana at Xavier, Nov. 18, Gavitt Games: The Cintas Center will be a crazed atmosphere. The Hoosiers play this game two weeks before hosting Carolina. If Xavier wins this game then they could be billed as the Big East favorite over Creighton. 2023 MARCH MADNESS: Men's NCAA tournament schedule, dates, times 10. Gonzaga vs. Baylor, Dec. 2, Sioux Falls, S. D., Sanford Pentagon: This rematch of the 2021 national title game will once again have major ramifications. The Zags and Bears will look back on this game as a barometer on their seasons. 11. Houston at Virginia, Dec. 17: The Cougars are a Final Four contender. The Cavaliers have their core back and determined to be back in the Dance. Defense will rule this game. We should know a lot more about both schools after this one. ⭐️ Top 15 potential breakout stars 🏟 The top places to watch men's college basketball 💪 The men's college basketball coaches best at developing talent 🗣 The top 25 returning men's basketball players for the 2022-2023 season 👴 Here are the top 25 super seniors in men's college basketball for 2022-23 🤩 The 11 freshmen expected to have biggest impact 📊 North Carolina is No. 1 in Andy Katz's preseason Power 36 college basketball rankings Men's college basketball begins with at least a hundred happy teams and hints of what's to come These are the lessons learned from opening day of the 2022-23 DI men's college basketball season, which included Jon Scheyer's first win as Duke coach and 25 wins from the AP Top 25 teams. READ MORE Chris Paul's HBCU Tip Off basketball tournament: Teams, schedule, how to watch, history A quick guide to the 2022 Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Tip Off, set for Nov. 15-16 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. READ MORE The Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic delivered a perfect DII primer These are the lessons learned from Lakeland, Fla., where four teams emerged from the absolutely loaded field with 2-0 records to begin the 2022-23 men's DII college basketball season. READ MORE