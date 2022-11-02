NCAA.com | November 2, 2022 2022 Phil Knight Legacy tournament: Bracket, schedule, teams for men's event Watch the final seconds from every March Madness men’s title game since 1979 Share The Phil Knight Legacy men's basketball tournament is made up of eight teams facing off during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Games begin Thursday, Nov. 24 and continue to Sunday, Nov. 27. Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State. Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier make up the field and compete in a bracketed tournament. The event is held in Portland, along with the Phil Knight Invitational. There are men's and women's brackets for both, with games at the Chiles Center, Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum. 2022 Phil Knight Legacy tournament: Bracket Click or tap here for a closer look 2022 Phil Knight Legacy schedule, teams Thursday, Nov. 24 Game 1: Duke vs. Oregon State | 3 p.m. ET | ESPN Game 2: Florida vs. Xavier | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2 Game 3: Purdue vs. West Virginia | 10 p.m. | ESPN2 Game 4: Gonzaga vs. Portland State | 12:30 a.m. ET Friday | ESPN Friday, Nov. 25 Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 6 p.m. | ESPN2/ESPNU Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser | 9 p.m. | ESPNews Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN Sunday, Nov. 27 Championship: TBD vs. TBD | 3:30 p.m. | ABC Third place: TBD vs. TBD | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN Fifth place: TBD vs. TBD | TBD Seventh place: TBD vs. TBD | TBD MOVING UP: Andy Katz's most improved teams this season Five of the eight teams were in Andy Katz's preseason Power 36 rankings, with another under consideration. Here's where they were slotted: 2. Gonzaga: Drew Timme will be a leading contender for national player of the year. 9. Duke: Jon Scheyer has the best recruiting class in the country. 21. Florida: Colin Castleton and Kyle Lofton will make matchups difficult for SEC opponents. 22. Purdue: Zach Edey has the middle to himself and that could spell trouble for foes. 33. Xavier: Sean Miller will have the Musketeers back where they belong — in the NCAA tournament. West Virginia: Under consideration MORE RANKINGS: Andy Katz's top 25 returning players 2022-23 MEN'S BASKETBALL SEASON RANKINGS 📊: Who sits atop the latest AP poll? STAY UPDATED: Scores | Season stats 🏆 HISTORY: Title winners | Winningest coaches | Winningest programs STORE: Shop official NCAA gear LISTEN: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis Men's college basketball begins with at least a hundred happy teams and hints of what's to come These are the lessons learned from opening day of the 2022-23 DI men's college basketball season, which included Jon Scheyer's first win as Duke coach and 25 wins from the AP Top 25 teams. READ MORE Chris Paul's HBCU Tip Off basketball tournament: Teams, schedule, how to watch, history A quick guide to the 2022 Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Tip Off, set for Nov. 15-16 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. READ MORE The Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic delivered a perfect DII primer These are the lessons learned from Lakeland, Fla., where four teams emerged from the absolutely loaded field with 2-0 records to begin the 2022-23 men's DII college basketball season. READ MORE