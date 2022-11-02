TRENDING 📈

NCAA.com | November 2, 2022

2022 Phil Knight Legacy tournament: Bracket, schedule, teams for men's event

Watch the final seconds from every March Madness men’s title game since 1979

The Phil Knight Legacy men's basketball tournament is made up of eight teams facing off during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Games begin Thursday, Nov. 24 and continue to Sunday, Nov. 27.

Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State. Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier make up the field and compete in a bracketed tournament. The event is held in Portland, along with the Phil Knight Invitational. There are men's and women's brackets for both, with games at the Chiles Center, Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

2022 Phil Knight Legacy tournament: Bracket

2022 Phil Knight Legacy Tournament bracket

2022 Phil Knight Legacy schedule, teams

Thursday, Nov. 24

Game 1: Duke vs. Oregon State | 3 p.m. ET | ESPN
Game 2: Florida vs. Xavier | 5:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 3: Purdue vs. West Virginia | 10 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 4: Gonzaga vs. Portland State | 12:30 a.m. ET Friday | ESPN

Friday, Nov. 25

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 6 p.m. | ESPN2/ESPNU
Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser | 9 p.m. | ESPNews
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 11:30 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, Nov. 27

Championship: TBD vs. TBD | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Third place: TBD vs. TBD | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Fifth place: TBD vs. TBD | TBD
Seventh place: TBD vs. TBD | TBD

Five of the eight teams were in Andy Katz's preseason Power 36 rankings, with another under consideration. Here's where they were slotted:

  • 2. Gonzaga: Drew Timme will be a leading contender for national player of the year.  
  • 9. Duke: Jon Scheyer has the best recruiting class in the country.
  • 21. Florida: Colin Castleton and Kyle Lofton will make matchups difficult for SEC opponents. 
  • 22. Purdue: Zach Edey has the middle to himself and that could spell trouble for foes. 
  • 33. Xavier: Sean Miller will have the Musketeers back where they belong — in the NCAA tournament.
  • West Virginia: Under consideration

