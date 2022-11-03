The 32 men's basketball conference champions, predicted by Andy Katz

With less than one week until the men's college basketball season begins, these are the teams that have the best chance to win their conferences.

America East: Vermont — The Catamounts will remain the team to beat as long as John Becker is coaching.

American: Houston — The Cougars have a Player of the Year candidate in Marcus Sasser and are Final Four good.

ACC: North Carolina — The Tar Heels have a POY candidate in Armando Bacot and the core of the national runner-ups back.

Atlantic Sun: Liberty — Darius McGhee should lead the Flames to another league title.

Atlantic 10: Dayton — The Flyers have the best player in the league in DaRon Holmes II and are poised for another run.

Big East: Xavier — Creighton is the preseason pick. But Xavier has the goods to unseat them in Sean Miller’s 2.0 Musketeer season.

Big Sky: Montana State — The Bobcats return enough to win the league in consecutive seasons.

Big South: UNC Asheville — Drew Pember’s return means Asheville has a Player of the Year candidate to earn a title.

Big Ten: Indiana — The Hoosiers have the most returning of any conference team plus the potential B1G POY in Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Big 12: Kansas — The reigning champs have to be knocked off the Big 12 perch. Jalen Wilson can be Big 12 POY, too.

Big West: Hawaii — The Rainbow Warriors are healthy, have size and will have full capacity of a hidden gem passionate fan base.

CAA: Towson — Pat Skerry has his best squad and is ready to elevate them to a conference title.

CUSA: UAB — Andy Kennedy should be bringing a conference title to his alma mater, led by Jordan “Jelly” Walker.

Horizon: Purdue Fort Wayne — Four starters back from a 21-win team should do the trick for the Mastodons.

Ivy League: Princeton — The Tigers won the regular season last season. They should again this season. And, oh, they host the Ivy League tournament too.

MAAC: Iona — Rick Pitino is going to be the Mark Few of the MAAC. Yes, Pitino will dominate this league as long as he’s coaching in it.

MAC: Akron — Love the way John Groce has created an intense, defensively disruptive style with the Zips.

MEAC: Norfolk State — Expect Norfolk to continue to be the MEAC rep with the Player of the Year in Joe Bryant Jr., and they're hosting the tournament.

MVC: Drake — The Bulldogs have the best coach and player — all in one family — in Darren and Tucker DeVries.

Mountain West: Wyoming — The Cowboys have a 1-2 punch of Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado that is talented enough to win the league.

Northeast: Sacred Heart — The league is wide open, and Sacred Heart will be in the mix for this title.

Ohio Valley: UT Martin — KJ Simon should be the Player of the Year, and with the departures of Belmont and Murray State, UT Martin is prime to rise to the top.

Pac-12: UCLA — The Bruins should keep Arizona, Oregon and USC away from the title with the return of Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyger Campbell and the addition of Amari Bailey.

Patriot League: Boston University — The Terriers have the postseason experience, and this could be the season they upend Colgate at the top of the Patriot.

SEC: Kentucky — There are a number of candidates here for the top spot like Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama and Auburn. But Kentucky has the reigning Player of the Year in Oscar Tshiebwe and an outstanding guard in Sahvir Wheeler, among many others.

Southern: Furman — The Paladins have the goods to unseat Chattanooga atop the conference.

Southland: Texas A&M Corpus Christi — The Islanders have the potential to dominate the all-league team. They are ready to ride the wave to the league title.

SWAC: Texas Southern — Johnny Jones has built a winning culture at TSU. It’s not going to change in 2023.

Summit: Oral Roberts — Max Abmas is back. ORU isn’t going anywhere but back to the NCAA's.

Sun Belt: James Madison — Look out for the Dukes in their first year in the Sun Belt with four starters back.

WCC: Gonzaga — The Zags are one of the top-five teams in the country, do you think they are losing the WCC title? No way.

WAC: New Mexico State — The coaching change won’t matter. The Aggies are still the team to beat.