10 coaches on the rise in men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz

These are my 10 men's college basketball coaches on the rise headed into the 2022-23 season.

1. Tommy Lloyd, Arizona: The reigning coach of the year is back for another run toward a Pac-12 title. Lloyd has a squad that can compete again for a high seed in his second season as a head coach.

2. Hubert Davis, North Carolina: Expect the Tar Heels to be the team to beat for the title in just Davis’ second season as a head coach.

3. Jon Scheyer, Duke: Scheyer has the talent to compete near the top of the ACC and for a Final Four berth in his first season as a head coach.

4. Todd Golden, Florida: The Gators should be back in the NCAA tournament with Golden. He’s got a great 1-2 punch in Colin Castleton and Kyle Lofton.

5. Jeff Linder, Wyoming: The Cowboys are a Mountain West favorite and could be in the NCAAs yet again, making Linder a hot name.

6. Kyle Neptune, Villanova: The Wildcats, once healthy, will be in the mix near the top of Big East in Neptune’s first season as head coach on the Main Line.

7. Darren DeVries, Drake: DeVries has the team to beat in the Valley with his son Tucker as the best player. Win the league and the calls will come.

8. Micah Shrewsberry, Penn State: Shrewsberry could be building a Matt Painter-like program in State College. He’s got a potential NCAA bid team.

9. Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall: Holloway led St. Peter’s to an epic Elite Eight run. He’s primed to take his alma mater to the NCAA tournament this March.

10. Shantay Legans, Portland: The Pilots should be the next in line to be a top three team in the WCC behind Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s.