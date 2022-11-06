Andy Katz | NCAA.com Correspondent | November 6, 2022 Top 10 fan bases in men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz Top 10 fan bases in men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz Share The undoubted 6th man on the floor for men's college basketball teams is their passionate fan base who take to the stands to show support. These fans will be sure to have arenas rocking around the nation this season. Kansas: The Jayhawks never disappoint — ever. And they’ve got a title contender again. Indiana: The Hoosiers are the pick to win the Big Ten making Assembly Hall the place to be this season. North Carolina: The Tar Heels are a national runner-up, making the Smith Center a tremendous atmosphere. Kentucky: The Wildcats always have a packed house and a passionate fan base on-site and online. Having a winner again helps. Auburn: Bruce Pearl has the Tigers a happening every home game. The Tigers will be in the thick of the race, too. AWESOME ARENAS: The top places to watch men's college basketball Illinois: The Illini have consistently had a tremendous home court. Having a potential Big Ten champion again will make it even better. Duke: Expect the Cameron Crazies to be just as passionate for Jon Scheyer as they were for coach K here in Year 1 of the Scheyer Era. Arkansas: Eric Musselman has Bud Walton a chaotic site again. The Hogs will have the rims rocking. RELATED: 10 coaches on the rise in men's college basketball Gonzaga: The Kennel is one of the best home courts. It’s small, loud and imposing with a terrific student section. Creighton: The Bluejays are the pick in the Big East and Omaha has always been in love with this program. ⭐️ Top 15 potential breakout stars 🏟 The top places to watch men's college basketball 💪 The men's college basketball coaches best at developing talent 🗣 The top 25 returning men's basketball players for the 2022-2023 season 👴 Here are the top 25 super seniors in men's college basketball for 2022-23 🤩 The 11 freshmen expected to have biggest impact 📊 North Carolina is No. 1 in Andy Katz's preseason Power 36 college basketball rankings Men's college basketball begins with at least a hundred happy teams and hints of what's to come These are the lessons learned from opening day of the 2022-23 DI men's college basketball season, which included Jon Scheyer's first win as Duke coach and 25 wins from the AP Top 25 teams. READ MORE Chris Paul's HBCU Tip Off basketball tournament: Teams, schedule, how to watch, history A quick guide to the 2022 Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Tip Off, set for Nov. 15-16 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. READ MORE The Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic delivered a perfect DII primer These are the lessons learned from Lakeland, Fla., where four teams emerged from the absolutely loaded field with 2-0 records to begin the 2022-23 men's DII college basketball season. READ MORE