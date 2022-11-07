The top 10 preseason All-Americans, ranked by Andy Katz

These are my top 10 players, broken down into preseason first and second-team All-American lists entering the 2022-23 season.

First team:

1. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky: Reigning national champ poised to win back-to-back.

2. Drew Timme, Gonzaga: Timme will have even more responsibility and an even better chance to be player of the year.

3. Marcus Sasser, Houston: Sasser came back and could lead the Cougars to their second Final Four in three seasons.

4. Armando Bacot, North Carolina: Bacot came back to win a title. He was within a few minutes last season. He should be a dominating force this season.

5. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana: TJD led the Hoosiers to the NCAA tournament. The Hoosiers got a win. He’s back for more — notably a Big Ten title and a Final Four berth.

Second team:

6. Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA: Jaquez will be the focal point of a possible title team. He’s ready to handle the scoring load. He’s got the leadership to do it.

7. Mike Miles, Jr., TCU: The preseason Big 12 player of the year can lead the Horned Frogs to a Big 12 title. He’s going to be must-see this season.

8. Hunter Dickinson, Michigan: The big man is going to have a monster season for Juwan Howard and that will mean the Wolverines will be in the Big Ten chase.

9. Jalen Wilson, Kansas: Bill Self has done a tremendous job of seeing players develop into Big 12 player of the years and NBA prospects. He’s got another one in Wilson.

10. Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas: Smith is likely going to be the best freshman in the country on a top-10 team. He’s going to get plenty of touches and lead the Hogs to a top 3-4 SEC finish.