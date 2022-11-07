Andy Katz | NCAA.com | November 7, 2022 The top 10 preseason All-Americans, ranked by Andy Katz Top 10 preseason All-American picks in men's college basketball Share These are my top 10 players, broken down into preseason first and second-team All-American lists entering the 2022-23 season. First team: 1. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky: Reigning national champ poised to win back-to-back. 2. Drew Timme, Gonzaga: Timme will have even more responsibility and an even better chance to be player of the year. 3. Marcus Sasser, Houston: Sasser came back and could lead the Cougars to their second Final Four in three seasons. IMPACT RETURNERS: The top 15 returning players in men's college basketball 4. Armando Bacot, North Carolina: Bacot came back to win a title. He was within a few minutes last season. He should be a dominating force this season. 5. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana: TJD led the Hoosiers to the NCAA tournament. The Hoosiers got a win. He’s back for more — notably a Big Ten title and a Final Four berth. Second team: 6. Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA: Jaquez will be the focal point of a possible title team. He’s ready to handle the scoring load. He’s got the leadership to do it. 7. Mike Miles, Jr., TCU: The preseason Big 12 player of the year can lead the Horned Frogs to a Big 12 title. He’s going to be must-see this season. SUPREME SENIORS: 11 impact seniors in men's college basketball 8. Hunter Dickinson, Michigan: The big man is going to have a monster season for Juwan Howard and that will mean the Wolverines will be in the Big Ten chase. 9. Jalen Wilson, Kansas: Bill Self has done a tremendous job of seeing players develop into Big 12 player of the years and NBA prospects. He’s got another one in Wilson. 10. Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas: Smith is likely going to be the best freshman in the country on a top-10 team. He’s going to get plenty of touches and lead the Hogs to a top 3-4 SEC finish. ⭐️ Top 15 potential breakout stars 🏟 The top places to watch men's college basketball 💪 The men's college basketball coaches best at developing talent 🗣 The top 25 returning men's basketball players for the 2022-2023 season 👴 Here are the top 25 super seniors in men's college basketball for 2022-23 🤩 The 11 freshmen expected to have biggest impact 📊 North Carolina is No. 1 in Andy Katz's preseason Power 36 college basketball rankings Men's college basketball begins with at least a hundred happy teams and hints of what's to come These are the lessons learned from opening day of the 2022-23 DI men's college basketball season, which included Jon Scheyer's first win as Duke coach and 25 wins from the AP Top 25 teams. READ MORE Chris Paul's HBCU Tip Off basketball tournament: Teams, schedule, how to watch, history A quick guide to the 2022 Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Tip Off, set for Nov. 15-16 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. READ MORE The Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic delivered a perfect DII primer These are the lessons learned from Lakeland, Fla., where four teams emerged from the absolutely loaded field with 2-0 records to begin the 2022-23 men's DII college basketball season. READ MORE