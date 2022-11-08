The schedule, teams and how to watch Chris Paul's HBCU Tip Off basketball tournament

2022 is the second year of the Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Tip Off, a basketball tournament showcasing HBCU hoops teams. Here's what you need to know.

How does the Chris Paul HBCU Tip Off work?

In partnership with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul hosts a two-day double header featuring HBCU basketball contests. Paul, a member of President Joe Biden's advisory board on HBCUs, began the HBCU Tip Off last year (2021) bringing four teams together to showcase HBCU basketball. All teams will begin competition on the opening day, with the winners advancing to play each other in a championship game and the losers advancing to play each other in a consolation game.

Who are the participating teams in the Chris Paul HBCU Tip Off?

The following teams will participate in the HBCU Tip Off tournament:

Clark Atlanta University (SIAC)

Johnson C. Smith University (CIAA)

Virginia Union University (CIAA)

Xavier University of Louisiana (NAIA)

When is the 2022 Chris Paul HBCU Tip Off?

The Boost Mobile Chris Paul HBCU Tip Off is from Nov. 15-16 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

How to watch the 2022 Chris Paul HBCU Tip Off

Here's how to watch the 2022 Chris Paul HBCU Tip Off:

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Wednesday, Nov. 16

Tuesday, Nov. 15 and Wednesday, Nov. 16 Streaming: ESPN+ (subscription required)

ESPN+ (subscription required) Location: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Schedule of events

Tuesday, Nov. 15 4 p.m. | Virginia Union vs. Clark Atlanta 6:30 p.m. | Johnson C Smith vs. Xavier University of Louisiana

Wednesday, Nov. 16 Consolation | 1 p.m. | Loser 1 vs. Loser 2 Championship | 3:30 p.m. | Winner 1 vs. Winner 2



Who are some players to watch?

Virginia Union

G Keleaf Tate

F Robert Osborne

F Raemaad Wright

Clark Atlanta

G Chris Martin

G Justin Longstreet

Johnson C. Smith

G Cartier Jernigan

C Augustine Ominu

Xavier University of Louisiana

G Jeremy Lindsey

F Cory Wells

F Xavier Reaves

History

Winston-Salem State, Virginia Union, Morehouse and West Virginia State participated in 2021's Chris Paul HBCU Tip Off, the inaugural year of the tournament. See the results below: