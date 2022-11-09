Gonzaga vs. Michigan State: TV time, history of the Armed Forces Classic

One of college basketball's most distinct games is back for the first time since 2019. The Armed Forces Classic returns Nov. 11 when No. 2 Gonzaga and Michigan State play on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on the coast of San Diego, Calif. to mark Veterans Day.

Here's how to watch:

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Channel, stream: ESPN and ESPN+ (subscription required); Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will call the game from the flight deck.

ESPN and ESPN+ (subscription required); Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will call the game from the flight deck. Date: Friday, Nov. 11

Friday, Nov. 11 Location: USS Abraham Lincoln, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in San Diego, Calif.

Both teams are 1-0.

Gonzaga and coach Mark Few opened with a 104-63 win over North Florida on Monday. Drew Timme led all players with 22 points in 28 minutes of playing time. Timme is one of the top returners in men's college basketball and one of Andy Katz's preseason All-American picks.

Michigan State begin its season with a win over Northern Arizona, 73-55. Ten players scored for coach Tom Izzo's team, led by 18 from Joey Hauser.

History of the Armed Forces Classic

Newspapers.com UConn defeats Michigan State in first ever Armed Forces Classic

The first Armed Forces Classic was played in 2012 as Connecticut defeated then-No. 14 Michigan State in Germany. The game has been played in various places around the world including Korea, Puerto Rico, Hawai'i, Germany, Texas and Alaska.

Though this will not be the first time a men's college basketball game was played aboard a military craft, it will be the first time the Armed Forces Classic is played on water. The Carrier Classic was played from 2011 to 2012 aboard different military boats. The first Carrier Classic was Nov. 11, 2011, when North Carolina beat Michigan State, 67-55. Here's how some newspapers covered that game.

Newspapers.com The sports section of the Salinas Californian on Nov. 12, 2011.

Newspapers.com The Standard Speaker of Hazleton, Penn.

Date Location Matchup WINNER/Score Nov. 9, 2012 Ramstein Air Base, Germany Connecticut vs. No. 14 Michigan State Connecticut, 66–62 Nov. 8, 2013 Camp Humphreys, Korea No. 19 Oregon vs. Georgetown Oregon, 82–75 Nov.14, 2014 CGAS Borinquen, Puerto Rico No. 8 Louisville vs. Minnesota Louisville, 81–66 Nov. 13, 2015 Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, Japan No. 9 Gonzaga vs. Pittsburgh CANCELED Nov. 11, 2016 Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii No. 10 Arizona vs. No. 12 Michigan State Arizona, 65–63 Nov. 11, 2016 Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii No. 11 Indiana vs. No. 3 Kansas Indiana, 103–99 Nov. 10, 2017 Ramstein Air Base, Germany No. 25 Texas A&M vs. No. 11 West Virginia Texas A&M, 88–65 Nov. 9, 2018 Fort Bliss, Texas Texas vs. Arkansas Texas, 73–71 OT Nov. 8, 2019 Alaska Airlines Center, Anchorage, Alaska Washington vs. No. 16 Baylor Washington, 67–64

This will be the third time the Spartans have played in the contest. Gonzaga will play in the Classic for the second time. Gonzaga played Pittsburgh in Japan in 2015, but that game was canceled at halftime because of a slippery court.Here's how the Armed Forces Classic has played out in the past:

Gonzaga vs. Michigan State all-time series

Michigan State is 4-1 all-time against Gonzaga. Here is the history between the two teams.