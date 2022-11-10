7 programs with strong cases to be men's basketball's next first-time champion

Thirty-six men's college basketball programs have won a national championship after Baylor joined that exclusive club in 2021 as a first-time national champion.

After the sport went from the 2007 season through 2018 without crowning a first-time champion, there have been back-to-back first-time champions after Virginia won the 2019 NCAA Tournament, followed by Baylor last April.

The Cavaliers were the first, first-time national champion since Florida in 2006. It seemed like it was only a matter of time until Virginia cut down the nets, given the elite level that coach Tony Bennett had transformed the 'Hoos men's basketball program. They had a top-10 defense every season since 2014, in terms of efficiency, per kenpom.com, and then in 2019, they finally had the elite offense to match their lock-down defense.

Then in 2021, Baylor had the right combination of experience, transfers, 3-point shooting, athleticism and lineup versatility to bring a men's basketball national title to Waco.

So, who's next?

Which men's basketball programs have come close to a national championship recently or have an upwards trajectory that suggests they could reasonably reach the Final Four, with the chance to win a title, in a 68-team, single-elimination NCAA tournament?

This exercise considers both a program's current team for the 2021-22 season, as well as its recent track record and future outlook. Having a strong team in 2022 and the near future is important but it's arguably just as vital that a program has shown the ability to have year-over-year success because as we're reminded every March, anything can happen in the NCAA tournament.

Here are seven men's basketball programs, listed in no particular order — other than Gonzaga being first; more on that in a second — that are arguably in the best positions to potentially be the sport's next first-time champion.

Gonzaga

Gonzaga has played for the national championship in two of the last four NCAA tournaments (2021 and 2017), including a narrow, six-point defeat at the hands of North Carolina in 2017. Last season, the Bulldogs arrived in the national championship game with a 31-0 record and on the doorstep of becoming the first undefeated national champion since Indiana in 1976, before falling to Baylor.

The Zags led North Carolina three at halftime in the 2017 title game and they led by one points with just over two minutes remaining, so they were potentially a few bounces away from winning their first title several years ago.

The tempo-free metrics of kenpom.com, which adjust for pace of play and opponent, say that Gonzaga was the most efficient team in college basketball in both 2017 and 2021. Plus, the Zags have advanced to the Sweet 16 or further in every NCAA tournament since 2015. This is a program that wins consistently in March, and really, every other month of the men's basketball season.

Gonzaga has earned a No. 1 seed four times in the last eight NCAA tournaments, which means it's a program that consistently sets itself up to have a favorable path to the Final Four, and the Zags have peaked at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll in four of the last five seasons, which means they were considered the best team in the country at some point during each of those seasons.

Most recently, the selection committee listed Gonzaga No. 1 when it revealed its top 16 teams in February.

That's why Gonzaga deserves to be the first program mentioned on this list. The Zags returned consensus Second Team All-American forward Drew Timme, who led the team in scoring and rebounding at 19 points and seven rebounds per game, and they enrolled one of the best freshman in the country, 7-footer Chet Holmgren.

That duo, which is averaging more than 32 points and 15 rebounds per game as the team's top two scorers and rebounders, led the Zags to another WCC regular-season title this season.

Auburn

The Tigers received the No. 2 overall seed when the selection committee revealed its top 16 teams in the country and even though they lost later that afternoon, it was just their third loss of the season, each of which came away from home and by a total of 11 points.

This season, Auburn reached No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time in program history, thanks to a roster that features star freshman Jabari Smith, a smooth, 6-foot-10 forward who shoots 43 percent from 3-point range, and numerous transfers, none bigger — literally — than 7-foot-1 Walker Kessler, who leads the country with 4.56 blocks per game, as of Feb. 24, while shooting nearly 75 percent inside the arc.

There's no question Auburn is capable of winning six games in a row; it won 19 straight amid a 22-1 start to the season. It ranks in the top 20 in offensive efficiency, per kenpom.com, and top 10 defensively, as of Feb. 24.

Auburn has won numerous close games — on the road at South Florida (by six), Saint Louis (four), Alabama (four), Missouri (one) and Georgia (two); although, several of those teams aren't particularly good this season — but its late-game execution could be under a microscope after its failed final possession in a loss at Florida, especially when its two best players are in the frontcourt, rather than guards or wings.

But that's arguably picking nits, as many of Auburn's wins have been comfortable, thanks to one of the country's stingiest defenses and a deep front line led by a singular talent in Smith.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl led the school to the Final Four in 2019 — plus in his career, he's coached a team that advanced to the Elite Eight and three that marched to the Sweet 16 — and he completely turned over the roster since that Final Four team, creating a roster that's arguably even better, so even if this year's Auburn team can't bring the school its first men's basketball title, there's reason to believe the Tigers could still be very good again, very soon.

Alabama

Yes, we all know Alabama knows a thing or two about winning national championships in football but the Crimson Tide's trajectory in men's basketball could be as promising as any program that's never won a title, this side of Spokane, Wash. From coach Nate Oats' first season to his second, Alabama's season win total increased by 10 wins (despite an abbreviated season in 2020-21) and the Crimson Tide earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament for just the third time ever.

Alabama then advanced to the Sweet 16, marking the eighth time in program history that the Crimson Tide has bowed out in the regional semifinals. The program's best-ever NCAA tournament finish was an Elite Eight appearance in 2004.

With a style of play that emphasizes stingy defense (No. 3 in defensive efficiency in 2021, per kenpom.com) and an offense that plays fast (No. 3 tempo nationally) and 3-pointers (the 18th-highest 3-point attempt rate), Alabama won the SEC regular season title by 2.5 games after going 16-2 in conference play.

The Crimson Tide experienced significant roster attrition last offseason, losing Associated Press SEC Player of the Year Herb Jones (11.2 points per game), senior John Petty (12.9 ppg) and NBA lottery pick Joshua Primo (8.1 ppg), so while the current version of the Crimson Tide isn't as strong as its predecessor, Alabama has still beaten Gonzaga, Houston, Baylor and Tennessee this season, each of which was in the selection committee's top 16 teams, except for Houston, which has spent much of the season ranked in the top 10 of various metrics.

As long as there's talent in Tuscaloosa that fits Oats' desired style of play that emphasizes elite defense and 3-point-heavy offense, Alabama can be a threat to win its first-ever men's basketball title.

Purdue

The Boilermakers were a Mamadi Diakite buzzer-beater away from making the Final Four in 2019, where they would've played No. 5 seed Auburn for a chance to then play Texas Tech for a national title. So perhaps if Virginia's Kihei Clark didn't make that heads-up pass at the end of regulation in their Elite Eight thriller, or if Diakite's jumper was off the mark, maybe Purdue is still riding the high of a 2019 national championship. Who knows, right?

Purdue coach Matt Painter has shown an ability to adapt his scheme to his roster, whether that's one built around a high-usage guard like Carsen Edwards or big men like AJ Hammons, Isaac Haas or Caleb Swanigan.

Under Painter, the Boilermakers have been elite defensively (three consecutive years as a top-eight defense from 2009-11) and two years in a row with a top-five offense in 2018 and 2019, so when Purdue is "right," you're looking at a program that can contend for a 30-win season and a No. 2 or No. 3 seed.

This year's Boilermakers have the most-efficient offensive in the country, per kenpom.com, as of Feb. 24, thanks to lightning-quick guard Jaden Ivey, 7-foot-4 sophomore Zach Edey and a bevy of shooters. Purdue's defensive efficiency ranks outside of the top 100 nationally and that's potentially the team's Achilles' heel when March Madness arrives.

Texas Tech

Former Texas Tech assistant coach Mark Adams replaced Chris Beard in the offseason, as the latter took over at his alma mater, Texas, but the former helped bring the defensive intensity to Lubbock, so there's reason to believe the Red Raiders' now-annual NCAA tournament appearances could continue.

The Red Raiders are coming off of a regular-season sweep of Texas and they're in the second tier of Big 12 teams, behind Kansas. The selection committee placed Texas Tech No. 10 overall — a No. 3 seed — when it revealed its top 16 teams in February.

Terrence Shannon Jr. (11.2 ppg), Kevin McCullar (10.3 ppg) and Marcus Santos-Silva (5.1 ppg) returned to Lubbock, while Texas Tech also added UTEP transfer Bryson Williams (13.6 ppg) and Oral Roberts transfer Kevin Obanor (10.0 ppg) into the mix after the latter helped the Golden Eagles advance to the Sweet 16 last season as a No. 15 seed. Texas Tech has certainly hit the ground running in Adams' first season as head coach.

Texas

Last season, Texas earned its best NCAA tournament seed (a No. 3 seed) since 2008, when the Longhorns were a No. 2 seed, but a first-round exit in the 2021 NCAA Tournament at the hands of No. 14 seed Abilene Christian resulted in an offseason in which former Texas coach Shaka Smart left for Marquette and former Texas Tech coach Chris Beard was hired as Smart's replacement.

Beard has advanced farther in the NCAA tournament than any team in Texas history — the Longhorns made the Final Four in 2003 and the regional finals twice in the 1940s, when that round was the equivalent of the Final Four, while Beard's 2019 Texas Tech team finished as the national runner-up. Now, he's coaching at the namesake university in one of the most populous and talent-rich states in the country.

If Beard can make an immediate impact in Austin like he did in Lubbock — nine NCAA tournament wins in his last three tournament appearances — then Texas could soon become a consistent national title contender. While Texas hasn't quite taken the Big 12 by storm in Beard's first season, the Longhorns did appear among the selection committee's top 16 teams at No. 16.

Florida State

In three consecutive NBA drafts, Florida State has had multiple players selected in each draft, including four total first-round picks and three lottery picks. The 2017 NBA Draft marked an additional draft where multiple Florida State players were picked, including another player drafted in the lottery.

This century, men's college basketball national champions have had an average of roughly five future NBA players on their rosters, so you almost always need elite talent in order to cut down the nets in April and Florida State meets that criteria. And the on-court results have been there, too, for Leonard Hamilton's squad.

Florida State has made the last four NCAA tournaments, including three appearances as a top-four seed. In that span, Hamilton's program has two Sweet 16 appearances and one Elite Eight run, and that doesn't include the 2020 season, when the NCAA tournament was canceled amid a season in which Florida State was ranked No. 4 in the final AP Top 25 poll after finishing atop the ACC's regular season standings.

After the team's leading scorer during the 2021 season, M.J. Walker (12.2 points per game), graduated and three underclassmen (Scottie Barnes, Balsa Koprivica and Raiquan Gray) were drafted into the NBA, Florida State has endured a transition year where it lost six in a row in ACC play to settle into a team with a record around .500.

This may not be a tournament team in Tallahassee, but the program's recent track record of success, and enrolling and developing high-level talent, suggests that the program could bounce back in the future in an ACC that appears to be there for the taking going forward.