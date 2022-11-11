Amna Subhan | NCAA.com | November 11, 2022 No. 2 Gonzaga survives Michigan State men's basketball in the Armed Forces Classic Top 10 preseason All-American picks in men's college basketball Share In front of thousands of veterans in the Armed Forces Classic, No. 2 Gonzaga survived Michigan State, pulling out the victory 64-63. It was a battle until the final buzzer on the USS Abraham Lincoln. The Zags overcame a double-digit second-half deficit to stave off a loss to an unranked opponent. Drew Timme, despite a difficult first half, led the game in scoring 22 (14 in the second) to go along with 13 rebounds and four assists. z RANKED: The top 11 most improved teams in men's college basketball Michigan State came out in camo green eager to pounce on the No. 2 team in the country. The Spartans scored 13 points off 18 turnovers. That, paired with the Zags shooting a low percentage, created a supreme advantage early. Halfway through the second, Gonzaga woke up, going on an 11-2 run to close the gap, taking its first lead since 15-14 late in the second. Spartans leading scorer Mady Sissoko had an early 10 points in the first, but couldn’t build on that momentum much like his teammates. He finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, fouling out with under left to play. 🔮: Predicting the 32 men's basketball conference champions Both teams missed multiple free throws, but Michigan had a slight advantage, edging Gonzaga's shooting percentage, 64% to 63%. The environment, while exciting, created certain unusual variables for both opponents. For the entirety of the first half, the setting San Diego sun created a shooting barrier, but it was exciting to have this classic back after a three-year hiatus. 2022-23 MEN'S BASKETBALL SEASON RANKINGS 📊: Who sits atop the latest AP poll? STAY UPDATED: Scores | Season stats 🏆 HISTORY: Title winners | Winningest coaches | Winningest programs STORE: Shop official NCAA gear LISTEN: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis The SWAC is one of the early winners in men's college basketball in 2022 Grambling's win over Colorado is one of the early highlights from a college basketball season that also included West Virginia’s biggest win ever over Pitt and Drew Timme improving to 92-7 in his career. READ MORE Houston jumps to 2nd in Andy Katz's Power 36 college basketball rankings Houston looks the part of a national title contender a week into the 2022-23 DI men's basketball season and moves into the second spot of Andy Katz's Power 36 college basketball rankings. READ MORE Everything to know about the ATL Has Got Something to Say HBCU Challenge Schedules and a guide to the inaugural HBCU event, which features cross-conference DI men's basketball games between the MEAC and SWAC and at the DII level between the CIAA and SIAC. READ MORE