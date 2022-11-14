Everything to know about the ATL Has Got Something to Say HBCU Challenge

2022 is the first year of the ATL Has Got Something to Say HBCU Challenge, a showcase featuring cross-conference basketball games between the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA and SIAC.

Before the challenge tips off on Nov. 18, here's what you need to know.

How does the ATL Has Got Something to Say HBCU Challenge work?

Travis L. Williams, a former head basketball coach at Tennessee State and Fort Valley State, is the founder of HBCU All-Stars, the promotional group hosting the ATL Has Got Something to Say HBCU Challenge. 2022 will mark the first year of the challenge that is meant to showcase HBCU basketball programs. The ATL Has Got Something to Say HBCU Challenge will feature cross-conference play at the DI level between the MEAC and SWAC and the DII level between the CIAA and SIAC.

CP3: What to know for Chris Paul's HBCU Tip Off basketball tournament

Who are the participating teams in the ATL Has Got Something to Say HBCU Challenge?

The following teams will participate in the ATL Has Got Something to Say HBCU Challenge:

Norfolk State (MEAC)

Alabama A&M (SWAC)

Fayetteville State (CIAA)

Livingstone (CIAA)

Shaw (CIAA)

Virginia Union (CIAA)

Albany State (SIAC)

LeMoyne-Owen (SIAC)

Morehouse (SIAC)

Tuskegee (SIAC)

CROSS-CONFERENCE: A guide to the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series in men's and women's basketball

When and where is the ATL Has Got Something to Say HBCU Challenge?

The ATL Has Got Something to Say HBCU Challenge is from Nov. 18-19 at the Forbes Arena on the campus of Morehouse in Atlanta, Ga.

💥: The top challengers to every defending DI HBCU men's basketball conference champion

ATL Has Got Something to Say HBCU Challenge schedule of events

Here's the schedule of events for the ATL Has Got Something to Say HBCU Challenge (all times Eastern).