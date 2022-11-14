Stan Becton | NCAA.com | November 14, 2022 Everything to know about the ATL Has Got Something to Say HBCU Challenge Full game: Norfolk State pulls off 15-over-2 upset vs. Missouri in 2012 Share 2022 is the first year of the ATL Has Got Something to Say HBCU Challenge, a showcase featuring cross-conference basketball games between the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA and SIAC. Before the challenge tips off on Nov. 18, here's what you need to know. How does the ATL Has Got Something to Say HBCU Challenge work? Travis L. Williams, a former head basketball coach at Tennessee State and Fort Valley State, is the founder of HBCU All-Stars, the promotional group hosting the ATL Has Got Something to Say HBCU Challenge. 2022 will mark the first year of the challenge that is meant to showcase HBCU basketball programs. The ATL Has Got Something to Say HBCU Challenge will feature cross-conference play at the DI level between the MEAC and SWAC and the DII level between the CIAA and SIAC. CP3: What to know for Chris Paul's HBCU Tip Off basketball tournament Who are the participating teams in the ATL Has Got Something to Say HBCU Challenge? The following teams will participate in the ATL Has Got Something to Say HBCU Challenge: Norfolk State (MEAC) Alabama A&M (SWAC) Fayetteville State (CIAA) Livingstone (CIAA) Shaw (CIAA) Virginia Union (CIAA) Albany State (SIAC) LeMoyne-Owen (SIAC) Morehouse (SIAC) Tuskegee (SIAC) CROSS-CONFERENCE: A guide to the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series in men's and women's basketball When and where is the ATL Has Got Something to Say HBCU Challenge? The ATL Has Got Something to Say HBCU Challenge is from Nov. 18-19 at the Forbes Arena on the campus of Morehouse in Atlanta, Ga. 💥: The top challengers to every defending DI HBCU men's basketball conference champion ATL Has Got Something to Say HBCU Challenge schedule of events Here's the schedule of events for the ATL Has Got Something to Say HBCU Challenge (all times Eastern). Friday, Nov. 18 Albany State vs. Virginia Union | 1 p.m. ET LeMoyne-Owen vs. Shaw | 3 p.m. ET Tuskegee vs. Fayetteville State | 5 p.m. ET Morehouse vs. Livingstone | 7 p.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 19 Virginia Union vs. LeMoyne-Owen | Noon Livingstone vs. Albany State | 2 p.m. Shaw vs. Tuskegee | 4 p.m. Norfolk State vs. Alabama A&M | 6 p.m. Morehouse vs. Fayetteville State | 8 p.m. 2022-23 MEN'S BASKETBALL SEASON RANKINGS 📊: Who sits atop the latest AP poll? STAY UPDATED: Scores | Season stats 🏆 HISTORY: Title winners | Winningest coaches | Winningest programs STORE: Shop official NCAA gear LISTEN: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis The SWAC is one of the early winners in men's college basketball in 2022 Grambling's win over Colorado is one of the early highlights from a college basketball season that also included West Virginia’s biggest win ever over Pitt and Drew Timme improving to 92-7 in his career. READ MORE Houston jumps to 2nd in Andy Katz's Power 36 college basketball rankings Houston looks the part of a national title contender a week into the 2022-23 DI men's basketball season and moves into the second spot of Andy Katz's Power 36 college basketball rankings. READ MORE 2022 Maui Invitational: Bracket, schedule, teams The 2022 Maui Invitational is set for Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Hawaii. Check out the bracket and schedule here. READ MORE