Andy Katz | NCAA.com | November 14, 2022 Houston jumps to 2nd in Andy Katz's Power 36 college basketball rankings after Week 1 Top 10 fan bases in men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz Share The 2022-23 college basketball season is now underway and week 1 featured some exciting games with great performances. The Power 36 is here after the first week of action. 1. North Carolina (1): The Tar Heels didn’t disappoint this week and took care of business for a pair of wins. 2. Houston (6): The Cougars are looking the part in one week as a title contender. Jarace Walker will be a big-time addition. 3. Gonzaga (2): The Zags had to come back from 12 down to beat Michigan State on the USS Abraham Lincoln behind Drew Timme’s 22. 4. UCLA (4): The Bruins’ offense is rolling through week one and they look every bit a Final Four contender. 5. Kansas (5): The Jayhawks have a new leader in Jalen Wilson and he’s up to the challenge. 6. Indiana (7): The Hoosiers are showing they’ve got plenty of offensive options and they are defending well. IMPACT PLAYERS BY CLASS: Freshmen | Sophomores | Juniors | Seniors 7. Duke (9): The Blue Devils aren’t at full strength but clearly have the talent to be in the title mix. 8. Baylor (11): The Bears have another rising star in Keyonte George. 9. Creighton (10): The Bluejays are going to be an offensive juggernaut. 10. Kentucky (3): Not having Oscar Tshiebwe makes it hard to fully judge the Wildcats just yet. 11. Texas (12): The Longhorns may just have the pieces in Chris Beard’s second year to make a conference title run. 12. TCU (8): The Horned Frogs had a major scare against Pine Bluff before pulling it out. They were back to looking like a Big 12 threat in a win over Lamar. IMPACT RETURNERS: The top 15 returning players in men's college basketball 13. Arkansas (13): The Hogs aren’t at full roster potential yet while Nick Smith Jr., gets healthy. 14. San Diego State (20): Saw first hand how good the Aztecs’ offense will be this season with transfers Jadeon LeDee and Darrion Trammell to join Matt Bradley and Nathan Mensah. 15. Illinois (14): The Illini have a new name to remember in Dain Dainja, a transfer from Baylor. He’s lighting it up for the Illini so far. 16. Purdue (22): Zach Edey is showing how dominant he can be as the primary focus in the middle. 17. Florida (21): Colin Castleton is living up to his SEC Player of the Year potential so far. 18. Arizona (31): The Wildcats are going to be entertaining to watch again and Kerr Kriisa dropped a triple-double on Friday. 19. Michigan State (15): The Spartans had a 12-point lead on No. 2 Gonzaga only to lose on a late-possession miss. Michigan State is going to be a Big Ten title contender. 20. Colorado (NR): The Buffaloes followed up a road loss at Grambling State with a stunning 12-point win over No. 11 Tennessee in Nashville. TOP TRANSFERS: The top 15 transfers in men's college basketball 21. Dayton (18): The Flyers are getting A-10 player of the year performances from DaRon Holmes II. 22. Michigan (16): The Wolverines got a mighty scare from Eastern Michigan but Hunter Dickinson poured in 31 in the win. 23. Virginia (29): The Cavs proved they will be able to score this season by putting up 73 and 89 in their first two games. 24. Wisconsin (NR): The Badgers beat Stanford by 10 in a game at the home of the Milwaukee Brewers for a huge first-week confidence boost. 25. Alabama (30): Brandon Miller. Remember the name for the Tide. 26. UConn (36): The Huskies have an all-American big in Adama Sanogo and can challenge for the Big East title. 27. Auburn (24): The Tigers are holding teams below 60, showing that defense does carry over from last season despite new personnel. 28. Tennessee (27): The Vols lost in Nashville to Colorado by 12. I’m going to give the Vols a bit of a pass here. I still think the Vols are are going to be an SEC title contender. 29. UC Irvine (NR): The Anteaters had the upset of the week by taking out No. 21 Oregon rather easily. 30. Rutgers (19): The Scarlet Knights are winning the games they are supposed to so far at 3-0, something that hurt them a year ago. MOST IMPROVED: These are the 11 most improved teams in men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz 31. Ohio State (28): The Buckeyes have the squad to climb a lot higher and will likely do so here soon. Having Justice Sueing back is huge news in Columbus. 32. Miami (17): The Hurricanes will step the schedule here soon and that could mean a climb. 33. Xavier (33): The Musketeers will get a massive test this week by hosting Indiana. 34. Iowa (35): Kris Murray is picking up where his brother, Keegan, left off a year ago. 35. Texas A&M (34): The Aggies are still awaiting some early tests to see where they should be slotted. 36. Texas Tech (32): The Red Raiders aren’t at full strength yet with Fardaws Aimaq on the shelf but it hasn’t affected them, so far. Dropped out: USC (23), Wyoming (25), Villanova (26). Player of the week: Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State: Johnson was never supposed to play again when he collapsed at Florida State on Dec. 12, 2020 as a member of Florida. The senior wing has made a remarkable comeback. Just being on the court was a victory. But actually scoring 13 in the opener against Rio Grande and then 16 in a win at Cal to lead Kansas State to a 2-0 start was simply magnificent. Bravo. Team of the Week: UC Irvine: The Anteaters shocked No. 21 Oregon in Eugene with a dominating 69-56 win. DJ Davis scored 24 and made six 3s in a game that was never close. The Anteaters are off to a 2-0 start. There is no guarantee they can keep this up and get out of the Big West ahead of UC Santa Barbara and/or Hawaii. But this is the kind of win that could be remembered in March if they get to the Dance as a team that has the goods to pull off an upset.

The SWAC is one of the early winners in men's college basketball in 2022 Grambling's win over Colorado is one of the early highlights from a college basketball season that also included West Virginia's biggest win ever over Pitt and Drew Timme improving to 92-7 in his career. 