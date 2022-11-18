Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com | November 18, 2022 WATCH: Eastern Kentucky stuns Georgia State with half-court buzzer beater to win Share Down two points with seconds remaining, Eastern Kentucky's Cooper Robb heaved up a prayer from just beyond half court that found nothing but net to give the Colonels a 62-61 win over Georgia State. .@CooperRobb1 from half court for the WIN!Send it to Bristol for a #SCTop10 📺This is ONLY November!#MostExciting40MinutesInSports@sportscenter @espnassigndesk @JonRothstein @collegeinsider @MidMajorMadness @NCAA @MarchMadnessMBB pic.twitter.com/Na3dgMVYbP— EKUHoops (@EKUHoops) November 19, 2022 Georgia State's Dwon Odom was at the free throw line with 5.4 seconds left in regulation with a chance to make it a three-point game but missed. SCOREBOARD: Click or tap here for the latest scores around Division I men's basketball Robb grabbed the board, and drove up the court before pulling up just before half court with a last-ditch shot, sealing the comeback victory for EKU. The Colonels only led twice during the game with both advantages coming early in the first half. The Panthers led 43-28 at halftime, but EKU rallied in the second half with a 34-18 run on their way to the last-second win. POWER 36: Houston jumps to No. 2 in Andy Katz's first in-season power rankings Cooper was just 2-for-9 shooting and 1-for-5 from three-point range, but he came up big when it mattered most. With the victory, the Colonels improve to 2-2 on the season, while Georgia State drops to 2-2. 2022-23 MEN'S BASKETBALL SEASON RANKINGS 📊: Who sits atop the latest AP poll? STAY UPDATED: Scores | Season stats 🏆 HISTORY: Title winners | Winningest coaches | Winningest programs STORE: Shop official NCAA gear LISTEN: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis