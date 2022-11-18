WATCH: Eastern Kentucky stuns Georgia State with half-court buzzer beater to win

Down two points with seconds remaining, Eastern Kentucky's Cooper Robb heaved up a prayer from just beyond half court that found nothing but net to give the Colonels a 62-61 win over Georgia State.

Georgia State's Dwon Odom was at the free throw line with 5.4 seconds left in regulation with a chance to make it a three-point game but missed.

Robb grabbed the board, and drove up the court before pulling up just before half court with a last-ditch shot, sealing the comeback victory for EKU.

The Colonels only led twice during the game with both advantages coming early in the first half. The Panthers led 43-28 at halftime, but EKU rallied in the second half with a 34-18 run on their way to the last-second win.

Cooper was just 2-for-9 shooting and 1-for-5 from three-point range, but he came up big when it mattered most.

With the victory, the Colonels improve to 2-2 on the season, while Georgia State drops to 2-2.