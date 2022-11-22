Trending

🏈 North Dakota State advances past UIW

🏆 North Central wins the DIII football title

🏐 Louisville, Texas to meet in championship

🎳 CFB bowl schedule
basketball-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | November 22, 2022

2023 March Madness: Men's NCAA tournament schedule, dates, times

11 impact seniors in men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz

The 2023 men's NCAA tournament for March Madness starts with First Four games in Dayton, Ohio and continues through to the 2023 Final Four in Houston.

The complete men's 2023 March Madness tournament schedule dates and locations are below. First, the TL/DR version:

  • Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12
  • First Four: March 14-15
  • First round: March 16-17
  • Second round: March 18-19
  • Sweet 16: March 23-24
  • Elite Eight: March 25-26
  • Final Four: April 1
  • NCAA championship game: April 3 

Here is the schedule for the 2023 men's tournament:

2023 Dates Round City, State Venue
March 14-15 First Four Dayton, OH UD Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Orlando, FL Amway Center
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Albany, NY MVP Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Denver, CO Ball Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
March 23 & 25 West Regional Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
March 23 & 25 East Regional New York, NY Madison Square Garden
March 24 & 26 Midwest Regional Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
March 24 & 26 South Regional Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
April 1 & 3 Final Four Houston, TX NRG Stadium

March Madness: Future sites, dates

Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:

Final Four Dates City, REGION Facility Host
April 1 and 3, 2023 Houston NRG Stadium Rice University, University of Houston, 
Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University
April 6 and 8, 2024 Phoenix State Farm Stadium Arizona State University
April 5 and 7, 2025 San Antonio Alamodome University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word
April 4 and 6, 2026 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium Horizon League, IUPUI
April 3 and 5, 2027 Detroit Ford Field Michigan State University
April 1 and 3, 2028 Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium UNLV
March 31 and April 2, 2029 Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium Horizon League, IUPUI
April 6 and 8, 2030 North Texas AT&T Stadium Big 12 Conference

(depending on device, you made need to use the scroll bar at the bottom of the table to see the whole table)

 

WATCH: The greatest comebacks in March Madness history

Uncovering the surprising early success stories in Ivy League men's basketball

NCAA.com's Mike Lopresti highlights some of the best moments, including Yale off to its best start since 1945 and Jordan Dingle third in the nation at 24.1 points per game.
READ MORE

The head-scratchers and ranked games ahead in the wake of turbulent AP Top 25

NCAA.com's Mike Lopresti surveys an AP Men's Basketball Top 25, which includes Purdue at No. 1 and North Carolina nowhere to be seen.
READ MORE

Purdue remains No. 1 while Alabama slides into top 10 of Power 36 college basketball rankings

Purdue (10-0) stands firm at No. 1 in Andy Katz's Power 36 college basketball rankings while Alabama (8-1) makes the top 10 after upsetting another top seed.
READ MORE

March Madness

DI Men's Basketball News

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners