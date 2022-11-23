2022 Maui Invitational: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2022 Maui Invitational is here. The annual tournament continues through Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Hawaii. This year's teams are Arizona, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech. All games will be on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.
Last year, Wisconsin beat Saint Mary's to win the title for the first time.
2022 Maui Invitational bracket
Click or tap here for a printable bracket
2022 Maui Invitational schedule
Note: All times ET and subject to change
Monday, Nov. 21
Game 1: No. 10 Creighton 76, No. 21 Texas Tech 65
Game 2: No. 9 Arkansas 80, Louisville 54
Game 3: No. 17 San Diego State 88, Ohio State 77
Game 4: No. 14 Arizona 101, Cincinnati 93
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Game 5: No. 21 Texas Tech 70, Louisville 38
Game 6: Ohio State 81, Cincinnati 53
Game 7: No. 10 Creighton 90, No. 9 Arkansas 87
Game 8: No. 14 Arizona 87, No. 17 San Diego State 70
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Game 9: Fifth-place game: Ohio State 80, No. 21 Texas Tech 73
Game 10: Championship game: No. 14 Arizona 81, No. 10 Creighton 79
Game 11: Seventh-place game: Cincinnati 81, Louisville 62
Game 12: Third-place game: No. 9 Arkansas 78, No. 17 San Diego State 74
Maui Invitational winners
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|2021
|Wisconsin
|Saint Mary's
|61-55
|2020
|Texas
|North Carolina
|69-67
|2019
|Kansas
|Dayton
|90-84
|2018
|Gonzaga
|Duke
|89-87
|2017
|Notre Dame
|Wichita State
|67-66
|2016
|North Carolina
|Wisconsin
|71-56
|2015
|Kansas
|Vanderbilt
|70-63
|2014
|Arizona
|San Diego State
|61-59
|2013
|Syracuse
|Baylor
|74-67
|2012
|Illinois
|Butler
|78-61
|2011
|Duke
|Kansas
|68-61
|2010
|UConn
|Kentucky
|84-67
|2009
|Gonzaga
|Cincinnati
|61-59
|2008
|North Carolina
|Notre Dame
|102-87
|2007
|Duke
|Marquette
|77-63
|2006
|UCLA
|Georgia Tech
|65-63
|2005
|UConn
|Gonzaga
|65-63
|2004
|North Carolina
|Iowa
|106-92
|2003
|Dayton
|Hawaii
|82-72
|2002
|Indiana
|Virginia
|70-63
|2001
|Duke
|Ball State
|83-71
|2000
|Arizona
|Illinois
|79-76
|1999
|North Carolina
|Purdue
|90-75
|1998
|Syracuse
|Indiana
|76-63
|1997
|Duke
|Arizona
|95-87
|1996
|Kansas
|Virginia
|80-63
|1995
|Villanova
|North Carolina
|77-75
|1994
|Arizona State
|Maryland
|97-90
|1993
|Kentucky
|Arizona
|93-92
|1992
|Duke
|BYU
|89-66
|1991
|Michigan State
|Arkansas
|86-71
|1990
|Syracuse
|Indiana
|77-74
|1989
|Missouri
|North Carolina
|80-73
|1988
|Michigan
|Oklahoma
|91-80
|1987
|Iowa
|Villanova
|97-74
|1986
|Vanderbilt
|New Mexico
|87-71
|1985
|Michigan
|Kansas State
|80-58
|1984
|Providence
|Chaminade
|60-58
Duke has won the most Maui titles in the event's history. The Blue Devils have won five times: 1992, 1997, 2001, 2007 and 2011. The Blue Devils lost to Gonzaga in the 2018 finals.
Duke was one of two programs to be undefeated in the tournament before falling to Gonzaga in the 2018 championship game. Going into the 2018 event, the Blue Devils were 16-0. Syracuse is 10-0.
DII Chaminade had been in every edition of the Maui Invitational until 2018. The Silverswords were back in the championship bracket in 2019 and will be in the Maui bracket in odd-numbered years going forward. In 2017, Chaminade upset California 96-72. In 2021, Chaminade lost to Oregon, Notre Dame and Butler.