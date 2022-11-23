2022 Maui Invitational: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2022 Maui Invitational is here. The annual tournament continues through Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Hawaii. This year's teams are Arizona, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech. All games will be on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Last year, Wisconsin beat Saint Mary's to win the title for the first time.

2022 Maui Invitational bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket

Here is the 2022 Maui Invitational bracket.

2022 Maui Invitational schedule

Note: All times ET and subject to change

Monday, Nov. 21

Game 1: No. 10 Creighton 76, No. 21 Texas Tech 65

Game 2: No. 9 Arkansas 80, Louisville 54

Game 3: No. 17 San Diego State 88, Ohio State 77

Game 4: No. 14 Arizona 101, Cincinnati 93

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Game 5: No. 21 Texas Tech 70, Louisville 38

Game 6: Ohio State 81, Cincinnati 53

Game 7: No. 10 Creighton 90, No. 9 Arkansas 87

Game 8: No. 14 Arizona 87, No. 17 San Diego State 70

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Game 9: Fifth-place game: Ohio State 80, No. 21 Texas Tech 73

Game 10: Championship game: No. 14 Arizona 81, No. 10 Creighton 79

Game 11: Seventh-place game: Cincinnati 81, Louisville 62

Game 12: Third-place game: No. 9 Arkansas 78, No. 17 San Diego State 74

Maui Invitational winners

YEAR CHAMPION RUNNER-UP SCORE 2021 Wisconsin Saint Mary's 61-55 2020 Texas North Carolina 69-67 2019 Kansas Dayton 90-84 2018 Gonzaga Duke 89-87 2017 Notre Dame Wichita State 67-66 2016 North Carolina Wisconsin 71-56 2015 Kansas Vanderbilt 70-63 2014 Arizona San Diego State 61-59 2013 Syracuse Baylor 74-67 2012 Illinois Butler 78-61 2011 Duke Kansas 68-61 2010 UConn Kentucky 84-67 2009 Gonzaga Cincinnati 61-59 2008 North Carolina Notre Dame 102-87 2007 Duke Marquette 77-63 2006 UCLA Georgia Tech 65-63 2005 UConn Gonzaga 65-63 2004 North Carolina Iowa 106-92 2003 Dayton Hawaii 82-72 2002 Indiana Virginia 70-63 2001 Duke Ball State 83-71 2000 Arizona Illinois 79-76 1999 North Carolina Purdue 90-75 1998 Syracuse Indiana 76-63 1997 Duke Arizona 95-87 1996 Kansas Virginia 80-63 1995 Villanova North Carolina 77-75 1994 Arizona State Maryland 97-90 1993 Kentucky Arizona 93-92 1992 Duke BYU 89-66 1991 Michigan State Arkansas 86-71 1990 Syracuse Indiana 77-74 1989 Missouri North Carolina 80-73 1988 Michigan Oklahoma 91-80 1987 Iowa Villanova 97-74 1986 Vanderbilt New Mexico 87-71 1985 Michigan Kansas State 80-58 1984 Providence Chaminade 60-58

Duke has won the most Maui titles in the event's history. The Blue Devils have won five times: 1992, 1997, 2001, 2007 and 2011. The Blue Devils lost to Gonzaga in the 2018 finals.