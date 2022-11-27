Trending

NCAA.com | November 28, 2022

2022 Phil Knight Legacy tournament: Bracket, schedule, teams, scores for men's event

11 impact seniors in men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz

The Phil Knight Legacy men's basketball tournament has eight teams playing on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Games begin Thursday, Nov. 24 and continue through Sunday, Nov. 27.

Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State. Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier make up the field and compete in a bracketed tournament. The event is held in Portland, along with the Phil Knight Invitational. There are men's and women's brackets for both, with games at the Chiles Center, Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

2022 Phil Knight Legacy tournament: Bracket

2022 Phil Knight Legacy Tournament bracket

2022 Phil Knight Legacy schedule, teams

Thursday, Nov. 24

Game 1: No. 8 Duke 54, Oregon State 51
Game 2: Xavier 90, Florida 83
Game 3: Purdue 80, West Virginia 68
Game 4: Gonzaga 102, Portland State 78

Friday, Nov. 25

Game 5: No. 8 Duke 71, Xavier 64
Game 6: Florida 81, Oregon State 68
Game 7: West Virginia 89, Portland State 71
Game 8: No. 24 Purdue 84, No. 6 Gonzaga 66

Sunday, Nov. 27

Championship: No. 24 Purdue 75, No. 8 Duke 56
Third place: No. 6 Gonzaga 88, Xavier 84
Fifth place: West Virginia 84, Florida 55
Seventh place: Portland State 83, Oregon State 71 

Five of the eight teams were in Andy Katz's preseason Power 36 rankings, with another under consideration. Here's where they were slotted:

  • 2. Gonzaga: Drew Timme will be a leading contender for national player of the year.  
  • 9. Duke: Jon Scheyer has the best recruiting class in the country.
  • 21. Florida: Colin Castleton and Kyle Lofton will make matchups difficult for SEC opponents. 
  • 22. Purdue: Zach Edey has the middle to himself and that could spell trouble for foes. 
  • 33. Xavier: Sean Miller will have the Musketeers back where they belong — in the NCAA tournament.
  • West Virginia: Under consideration

