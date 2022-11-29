Marquette men's basketball stuns No. 6 Baylor

MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University men's basketball team sunk No. 6 Baylor, 96-70, behind a torrid shooting performance on Tuesday evening at Fiserv Forum in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle.



The Golden Eagles (6-2) shot 58.3 percent from the floor (35-of-60) and 48 percent from 3-point range (12-of-25) to fuel a raucous Blue & Gold-clad crowd. MU was led by 24 points from forward Olivier Maxence-Prosper, who was in double figures by the 12-minute mark of the opening half. Kam Jones hit a team-best four shots from deep to finish with 20 points, while David Joplin scored 19 on 6-of-7 shooting.

GAMES TO WATCH: 11 top non-conference games in men's college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz



Marquette forced the Bears (5-2) into a season-high 20 turnovers resulting in 26 points for the Golden Eagles, who posted a 23-to-9 assist-to-turnover margin.



LJ Cryer led the Bears (5-2) with 19 points, while Adam Flagler and 16 and Keyonte George 12.

NOTABLE:

Tuesday's game is the first of 10 this season in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle, now in its fourth season.

Marquette is 2-1 all-time against Baylor. The Golden Eagles defeated the Bears in Milwaukee in the most recent matchup in overtime on Dec. 11, 1999. Baylor won the first meeting at the start of the home-and-home series on Dec. 19, 1998 in Waco, Texas.

The Golden Eagles used a 23-2 run midway through the first half after an Flagler jumper gave the Bears a 7-2 lead. Stevie Mitchell hit a layup with 15:48 to play in the first and MU began its onslaught, culminating with a Chase Rosse dunk at the 10:38 mark to put MU up 25-9.

The 29-point victory marks the third-largest in Marquette history over an Associated Press Top-10 opponent. It is MU's largest win ever over an opponent in the top-six of the AP poll.

MU improves to 124-209 against top-25 teams, including a mark of 7-6 under Smart.

Against AP top-6 teams, MU improves to 21-88 (19.3%). And is now 50-127 (28.2%) against top-10 opponents.

It is the second top-10 victory for the Golden Eagles under head coach Shaka Smart.

Marquette's 96 points mark the third-most it has scored in Smart's tenure.

It is the first time this season that Baylor has allowed two opposing players to reach at least 20 points in a game.

Prosper's 24 points are an opponent single-game high allowed by the Bears this season.

MU blitzed Baylor with 51 first half points, 16 more points than it gave up to UCLA on Nov. 20, its previous high mark.

Tyler Kolek tied a career- and season-high with 11 assists. He also had a season-high four steals.

tied a career- and season-high with 11 assists. He also had a season-high four steals. MU freshman Chase Ross had a career-best four steals.

2022 ACC/BIG TEN CHALLENGE: Schedule, game times, TV channels

Marquette's largest margins of victory over an Associated Press Top-10 opponent:

+29 (81-52 vs. No. 9 Michigan on 12/11/1971)

+28 (78-50 vs. No. 7 St. John's on 1/30/1965)

+26 (96-70 vs. No. 6 Baylor on 11/29/2022)

+24 (83-59 vs. No. 6 Duquesne on 12/17/1955)

+19 (95-76 vs. No. 8 Wichita State on 12/22/1965)

+17 (91-74 vs. No. 8 Kentucky on 3/20/1971)

+16 (71-55 vs. No. 5 Louisville on 2/10/1979)

+15 (94-79 vs. No. 2 UConn on 1/3/2006)

+15 (86-71 vs. No. 9 Xavier on 12/22/1958)

+14 (83-69 vs. No. 1 Kentucky on 3/29/2003)

+14 (85-71 vs. No. 7 Detroit on 1/4/1969)

+14 (74-60 vs. No. 4 Cincinnati on 2/2/2002)

+14 (82-68 vs. No. 9 Wake Forest on 3/19/1977)

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles host longtime-rival Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon at Fiserv Forum. Tip is slated for 3:30 p.m. Central time and the game airs live on FS1.