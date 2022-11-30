2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Scores, stats as the ACC wins the event

The 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge concluded with the ACC coming away with an overall win, going 8-6. Notre Dame's dominating 70-52 win against No. 20 Michigan State clinched the victory for the ACC across the 14 games.

In other notable Wednesday results, No. 17 Duke beat No. 25 Ohio State 81-72 and No. 10 Indiana defeated No. 18 North Carolina 77-65. Last year, the Big Ten went 8-6 to win the challenge for the third consecutive time. This season marked the 24th edition of the annual event.

2022 ACC/Big Ten challenge scores, results

Wednesday, Nov. 30 (ACC wins event 8-6)

No. 17 Duke 81, No. 25 Ohio State 72

No. 5 Purdue 79, Florida State 69

Miami (Fla.) 68, Rutgers 61

No. 10 Indiana 77, No. 18 North Carolina 65

Notre Dame 70, No. 20 Michigan State 52

Nebraska 88, Boston College 67

Monday, Nov. 28 (ACC leads 2-0 after Monday)

Virginia Tech 67, Minnesota 57

Pitt 87, Northwestern 58

Tuesday, Nov. 29 (ACC leads 5-3 after Tuesday)

Previous ACC/Big Ten Challenge results

Here's the complete rundown of the 2021 edition, where the Big Ten won eight of the 14 matchups, including six of the first eight.

Monday, Nov. 29

Iowa 75, Virginia 74

Illinois 82, Notre Dame

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Minnesota 54, Pitt 53

Syracuse 112, Indiana 110 2OT

No. 2 Purdue 93, Florida State 65

Rutgers 74, Clemson 64

Wake Forest 77, Northwestern 73

Ohio State 71, No. 1 Duke 66

Wednesday, Dec. 1

No. 22 Michigan State 73, Louisville 64

NC State 104, Nebraska 100

Virginia Tech 62, Maryland 58

Miami 63, Penn State 58

North Carolina 72, No. 24 Michigan 51

No. 23 Wisconsin 70, Georgia Tech 66

Though the Big Ten won the challenge in 2021, 2020 and 2019, the ACC holds a 12-8-3 edge going back to 1999. The ACC also leads 144-121 in all ACC/Big Ten Challenge games.

Duke holds the top mark of all schools at 19-4, though the Blue Devils have lost the last two games. In 2021, Ohio State shocked No. 1 Duke 71-66 by outscoring the Blue Devils 41-23 in the second half.

