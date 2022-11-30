Trending

NCAA.com | November 30, 2022

2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Scores, stats as the ACC wins the event

The 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge concluded with the ACC coming away with an overall win, going 8-6. Notre Dame's dominating 70-52 win against No. 20 Michigan State clinched the victory for the ACC across the 14 games. 

In other notable Wednesday results, No. 17 Duke beat No. 25 Ohio State 81-72 and No. 10 Indiana defeated No. 18 North Carolina 77-65. Last year, the Big Ten went 8-6 to win the challenge for the third consecutive time. This season marked the 24th edition of the annual event.

2022 ACC/Big Ten challenge scores, results

Wednesday, Nov. 30 (ACC wins event 8-6)

No. 17 Duke 81, No. 25 Ohio State 72
No. 5 Purdue 79, Florida State 69
Miami (Fla.) 68, Rutgers 61
No. 10 Indiana 77, No. 18 North Carolina 65
Notre Dame 70, No. 20 Michigan State 52
Nebraska 88, Boston College 67

Monday, Nov. 28 (ACC leads 2-0 after Monday)

Virginia Tech 67, Minnesota 57
Pitt 87, Northwestern 58

Tuesday, Nov. 29 (ACC leads 5-3 after Tuesday)

Previous ACC/Big Ten Challenge results

Here's the complete rundown of the 2021 edition, where the Big Ten won eight of the 14 matchups, including six of the first eight.

Monday, Nov.  29

Iowa 75, Virginia 74 
Illinois 82, Notre Dame 

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Minnesota 54, Pitt 53
Syracuse 112, Indiana 110 2OT

No. 2 Purdue 93, Florida State 65 
Rutgers 74, Clemson 64 
Wake Forest 77, Northwestern 73 
Ohio State 71, No. 1 Duke 66 

Wednesday, Dec. 1

No. 22 Michigan State 73, Louisville 64
NC State 104, Nebraska 100
Virginia Tech 62, Maryland 58
Miami 63, Penn State 58
North Carolina 72, No. 24 Michigan 51
No. 23 Wisconsin 70, Georgia Tech 66

Though the Big Ten won the challenge in 20212020 and 2019, the ACC holds a 12-8-3 edge going back to 1999. The ACC also leads 144-121 in all ACC/Big Ten Challenge games.

Duke holds the top mark of all schools at 19-4, though the Blue Devils have lost the last two games. In 2021, Ohio State shocked No. 1 Duke 71-66 by outscoring the Blue Devils 41-23 in the second half.

