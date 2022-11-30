The DII men's basketball all-stats starting 5 for November

Welcome back to the first DII men’s basketball all-stats starting five of the 2022-23 season. While its merely one month into the season, there has still been plenty of box-score stuffers on the hardwood.

For those new to the all-stats team, this is a dream team based on statistical leaders in DII men’s basketball. Some may be outright No. 1 in a single category, while others are sometimes top-five in several categories. It's very early, and numbers may be a little inflated because of how few games have been played, but it's always good to start off now and see who progresses throughout the season.

The November DII men’s basketball All-Stats Starting Five

(Note: All games through Nov. 29 and stats are per NCAA.org.)

Guard: Akuel Kot, Fort Lewis

Don't be mistaken. Kot was very good last year, but the 6-foot-2 guard has come out of the gates red hot and is a large part of Fort Lewis' surprising 6-0 start. He's scored 22 or more points in five of those six wins and is shooting the lights out on the floor (59.5 percent) and from downtown, hitting 51.4 percent of his 3s. He already has a 45-point game under his belt, one of just six 40-point performances thus far.

Guard: Elijah Hazekamp, Truman State

This was a tough pick, but as I said, this is based purely on stats. Hazekamp leads all guards in one category we all love: double doubles. Hazekamp already has four on the young season and actually double-doubled in each of the first three games of the season. Thus far, the Bulldogs scorer is posting nightly averages of 15.4 points and 8.8 rebounds. Don't leave Hazekamp open outside either; he's shooting a smooth 40 percent from 3 this year.

Honorable mentions: E.J. Dambreville, Florida Southern; Dallas Graziani, Nova Southeastern; Antwan Kimmons, Concordia-St. Paul; Miles Miller, Mississippi College

Forward: Kaden Anderson, Point Loma

File this under no-brainer. Anderson is the second leading scorer in DII and tops among forwards. The 6-foot-8 senior broke out last year and is off to an even hotter start in 2022, scoring 25.4 points per game on a very impressive 54.6 percent shooting. He's also leading the Sea Lions in rebounding (7.6 per game) and blocks with 11. Point Loma has gotten off to a 4-3 start, but if Anderson keeps firing on all cylinders, the Sea Lions will be a force out West.

Forward: Deshaun English II, Pittsburg State

Meet DII men's basketball leading rebounder through November. English II has been a pleasant addition, transferring in from community college and leading the Gorillas in points (13.4 per game), rebounds (13.6 per game) and blocks (10). Pittsburg State is 3-3, which may seem average right now, but compared to last year's eight-win team, it is a very nice start. English II, who has double-doubled in four of his five games, is a big reason why.

Honorable mentions: Lance Coleman II, CUI; Terrence Hunter-Whitfield, Virginia State; Dom Sleva, Shippensburg

Center: Tyshaun Crawford, Augusta

Crawford became a DII superstar last year helping lead the Jaguars to the national championship game. He's come out of the blocks much like he did last year: a total beast down low. Listed at 7-foot-1, he is one of DII's few true centers and is currently second among centers in points (23.0 per game) and third in rebounding at 10.2 a game. He's also getting comfortable in the paint defensively with seven block in his past two games. Once again, Crawford is an all-around force.

Honorable mentions: Taylor Currie, Harding; Maximo Milovich, Biola; Robert Tucker, Kutztown