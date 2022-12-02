Indiana men's and women's basketball in a reheating hotbed with wins over North Carolina

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — As the Indiana masses come rolling into Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, they pass a number of statues in the main lobby. There’s the lineup from the 1976 unbeaten national champions celebrating perfection, Isiah Thomas making a layup against North Carolina in the 1981 title game, Steve Alford and Keith Smart lofting shots in the ’87 Final Four.

That was back when the Hoosiers stood with the bluest bloods in college basketball, but it has been a while. The last Final Four was two decades ago, the most recent national championship 35 years back. They desperately yearn to know glory around here again. The women’s team wants in on that action, too.

Which is why this week was so important.

How’s this for hitting the scheduling jackpot? The centerpiece Wednesday for the men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge was right here, No. 10 Indiana vs. preseason top-ranked North Carolina. Two programs with 11 national championships between them, except the Tar Heels have won four since the Hoosiers saw their last trophy. For the women’s version of the Challenge, one of the main events Thursday was . . . yep, more Indiana and North Carolina, ranked Nos. 5 and 6. One arena, two schools, two nights, four teams eager to show their steel.

And the Hoosiers certainly did, with both gender barrels, the men winning 77-65, the women cruising 87-63.

Two nights in a reheating hotbed . . .

Wednesday

Students camped out all night in freezing temperatures to see their Hoosiers host a road-weary guest. Three days earlier, the Tar Heel men had been 2,000 miles away in Portland, losing in four overtimes to Alabama. That was their third game and second loss out there in four days, then the long flight here. It certainly seemed like North Carolina’s recent labors and travel would give the Hoosiers a hefty advantage, as if a full and frenzied house wasn’t enough, but the Indiana coach wasn’t having any of that.

“I never go into a game thinking I’ve got an advantage. I’ve never coached that way, I’ve never played that way,” Mike Woodson had said. “The beauty of their team is they’re battle tested. They were in the championship game last year. They know what it’s like to have their backs against the wall.”

RANKINGS: View the latest men's basketball AP top 25

Besides, the pressing topic for Indiana was not where North Carolina has been, but where the Hoosiers want to go. To get back among the elite, they must stand tall on nights like Wednesday, and the signs of urgency could be seen and heard. Bob Knight, living in the shadows with health issues now at 82, had sat at practice Tuesday and given a pep talk. They weren’t here just to play, he told the Hoosiers. They were here to win. Like his guys used to. Star Trayce Jackson-Davis has been battling an unexplained physical issue, but scoffed at the idea he wouldn’t be out there.

“You’d have to take me out on a stretcher,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest thing for us is we play with a chip on our shoulder now and that just hasn’t happened in the years past.” Indeed, North Carolina coach Hubert Davis had noticed how “there’s a hunger and thirst about them, about this group that drives them and motivates them.”

And now Davis’ Tar Heels understand how potent that is. They missed 14 of their first 16 shots and Indiana was basically gone for good. The Hoosiers took the fight to their visitors with 50 points in the paint. The only thing North Carolina did better was get fouled.

For the Tar Heels, it had to be like playing in a Midwestern snowstorm, with 95 percent of the audience dressed in accordance with the white-out theme of the evening. No ACC team should ever be rattled by a crowd, given the seething places it must visit during the league season — “Our guys have been there before,” Davis noted — but North Carolina never looked comfortable with all it was up against, especially the defense that Woodson has Indiana playing with a frenetic purpose.

“You learn to teach young guys how to play hard, that’s 90 percent of it,” Woodson said. “You figure the other 10 percent out through X’s and O’s.”

Driven by their mission and a thunderous Assembly Hall with its five red national championship banners at the north end, the Hoosiers can obviously be a handful. “We’re going to fight and battle, that’s what we’re going to do.” Jackson-Davis said. “We go at each other every day just to put on a show in front of these fans. I thought the crowd was electric.”

It was a big night for this hoop-happy state. While Indiana was throttling North Carolina, surging Purdue was staying unbeaten at Florida State, Notre Dame was walloping Michigan State, Butler — getting 73 of 76 points from its starters — was handing Kansas State its first defeat and Indiana State was doing the same to Drake. But the loudest national noise was here.

By the end of the evening, Indiana was 7-0 with appealing metrics — second in the nation in field goal percentage, fourth in scoring margin, eighth in assist-turnover ratio, 19th in field goal percentage defense. With Jackson-Davis they have a player who has not only become a scoring force inside but a deft passer capable of making opposing defenses pay for any double teams. He had tormented North Carolina, and that didn’t surprise his teammates such as Jalen Hood-Schifino, “because he’s a big-time player and that’s what big-time players do.”

POWER 36: Click or tap here for Andy Katz's latest Power 36

The win was so decisive, the students didn’t even bother to rush the court afterward. Last season they went bananas when the Hoosiers knocked off a highly-ranked visitor. Of course, that was Purdue. But maybe that was one of the messages; Indiana expects to win these tests now, as genuine heavyweights should.

“It’s not a statement,” Woodson said. “It’s our schedule.”

Coming soon on that schedule are Kansas and Arizona, as Woodson has upped the voltage in Indiana’s non-conference slate. Saturday is the beginning of the Big Ten grind at Rutgers, so any thoughts of how this night showed what the Hoosiers might be capable of quickly passed.

“What we’re capable of is playing our next game, which is at Rutgers,” Jackson-Davis said. “I haven’t beat Rutgers since I’ve been here.”

Thursday

Another night, another platoon of candy-striped warmups on one end and sky blue at the other. These two women’s programs hadn’t seen one another in 34 years. Assembly Hall was not as pulsating as the night before, with nobody in the upper deck, where it is like watching a basketball game from a hot air balloon. But there were still 6,000 in red and white, the band playing, the students chanting Airball! Airball! at an offending Tar Heel, and the chance for Indiana to make a second splash in two days. “Just like last night, this is a hard place to play when you fill this place, from the energy to the noise,” Hoosiers coach Teri Moren would say later.

The No. 4 ranking in the coaches’ poll is the highest ever for Indiana, but it is March where they want to have their breakthrough. They have never seen a Final Four, though they’ve been at the door lately as Moren’s program has thrived and charged up the food chain. She is all Indiana, playing her high school ball down the road in Seymour. Just like Woodson did up the road in Indianapolis.

RANKINGS: View the latest women's basketball AP poll

For this assignment, the Hoosiers had to get by without injured all-Big Ten guard and team anchor Grace Berger, sidelined indefinitely with a knee. Notice, please, the words Moren had on her red coaching top for the evening: Grace Berger. “I figured while she was on pause right now, I’d put a little bit more money in her pocket with NIL,” Moren said.

Balance is a big Indiana thing. Six Hoosiers were averaging in double figures going into Thursday, and the team was winning games by an average of nearly 30 points. Junior Sydney Parrish started in Berger’s place and scored 24. She’s the lone Indiana native daughter on a varied roster that includes nine states and four other countries, and she just returned to the state this year, transferring from Oregon. Her reaction at hearing her name chanted in Assembly Hall:

“I’m back home.”

“We did that without Grace Berger which is huge for us. We knew we had to play for her and our state.”

The Indiana coach had watched the late-starting men’s game Wednesday on TV rather than attend in person because, “9:15’s a little late for Coach Moren.” But she had noted what the Hoosiers defense had done to North Carolina and took that to her players. “I said to them this morning if we can replicate what our guys did last night from a defensive perspective, we’re going to win.”

The Tar Heels shot only 35 percent while the Hoosiers fired at will. It was domination. “We finished the business, right?” Moren said. “With our men starting last night, we felt like we had a responsibility to finish off the Tar Heels tonight.”

The men and women might be in their own universes, but this week showed the synergy going on in Bloomington. “I know how hard those guys works. I see them in the gym and I see them buy into what coach Woodson wants them to do,” said Mackenzie Holmes, a veteran star post for the women who scored 25 against North Carolina. “To be able to see that pay off is huge and just continuing to grow our program alongside with them, it’s a really exciting time to be a Hoosier.”

By late in the fourth quarter, the students in the stands summed up the previous 28 hours with one chant: Just like last night.

As with the men, the women did not seem particularly interested in claiming this as a statement game. “We should play like that every night,” Parrish said. But it was a clear glimpse of a program continuing to grow into a national power. Lately, in fact, the Indiana women have been ahead of the men. They were in the Elite Eight in 2021. For the men, it’s been 20 years.

POWER 10: Click or tap here for the latest women's college basketball Power 10

“This group is special because of the firepower that we do have,” Moren said. “Will it show up every night? Maybe not, but what will show up every night is going to be our defense and our ability to rebound and our toughness.

“We have a lot of veterans, we have a lot of maturity out there, we have a lot of wisdom out there, a lot of kids who have played in big-time games. So tonight was no different. This is a team that has high expectations. We have lofty goals.”

Thursday ended with the men and women of Indiana firmly planted in the top 10, a combined 15-0 and both teams in the top four in the nation in field goal percentages. They know how to shoot in Indiana. They’re also a very visible 2-0 against the North Carolina Tar Heels.