Schedule, teams, players to watch in Chris Paul's HBCU Challenge

The second annual Chris Paul HBCU Challenge is from Dec. 17-18, 2022 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The basketball tournament will showcase HBCU hoops teams. Here's what you need to know.

How does the Chris Paul HBCU Challenge work?

In partnership with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul hosts a two-day double header featuring HBCU basketball contests. Paul, a member of President Joe Biden's advisory board on HBCUs, began the HBCU Challenge last year (2021) bringing four teams together to showcase HBCU basketball. All teams will play across the two days of competition.

Who are the teams in the Chris Paul HBCU Challenge?

The following teams will participate in the HBCU Challenge:

Hampton (CAA)

Norfolk State (MEAC)

North Carolina A&T (CAA)

Texas Southern (SWAC)

How to watch the 2022 Chris Paul HBCU Challenge

Here's how to watch the 2022 Chris Paul HBCU Challenge:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18

Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18 Streaming: ESPN family of networks

ESPN family of networks Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Schedule of events

Saturday, Dec. 17 Game 1 — Norfolk State vs Hampton | 1 p.m. | ESPN+ Game 2 — Texas Southern vs North Carolina A&T | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Sunday, Dec. 18 Game 1 — Norfolk State vs North Carolina A&T | 11 a.m. | ESPN U Game 2 — Texas Southern vs Hampton | 1:30 p.m. | ESPNU



Who are some players to watch?

Hampton

G Russell Dean

G Jordan Nesbitt

G/F Raymond Bethea Jr.

Norfolk State

G Joe Bryant Jr.

G Cahiem Brown

F Kris Bankston

North Carolina A&T

G Kam Woods

G Demetric Horton

F Austin Johnson

Texas Southern

G PJ Henry

F John Walker III

F Joirdon Karl Nicholas

F Davon Barnes

History

Norfolk State, Hampton, Morgan State and Grambling State participated in 2021's Chris Paul HBCU Challenge, the inaugural year of the challenge. See the results below: