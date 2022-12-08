WATCH: No. 25 Ohio State men's basketball escapes Rutgers with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer

Rutgers men's basketball was five seconds away from upsetting No. 25 Ohio State, but not on Tanner Holden's watch.
The Scarlet Knights missed a free throw with five seconds on the clock but still led 66-64. With no timeouts, the Buckeyes quickly brought up the ball, to have it find its way into Holden's hands beyond the arc, and with less than a second he squared up. The buzzer rang immediately as Holden's fingertips released the ball.
🚨 TANNER HOLDEN WINS IT AT THE BUZZER FOR @OhioStateHoops— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) December 9, 2022
Coming off the bench, the senior guard averages five points and 40% from the perimeter this season. Tonight, Holden only made one basket, but it was all the difference.
TANNER HOLDEN! ONIONS!@tannerholden_23 | #Team124 pic.twitter.com/KulkxKFwBT— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) December 9, 2022
