No. 8 Alabama men's basketball upsets No. 1 Houston, takes down top team for second time

No. 8 Alabama men’s basketball has upset the No. 1 team, not just once, but twice this season.

First against, the Crimson tied took down North Carolina last month in 4OT. Tonight, they topped No. 1 Houston 71-65.

A few minutes into the second half, the Cougars jumped out to a 15-point lead. But after that, the tides changed as Alabama exploded offensively scoring 44 second-half points, matching the Cougars’ points allowed average per game.

In that offensive surge, the Crimson Tide shot 50% from the field led by Mark Sears' nine second-half points.

RANKINGS: View the latest men's basketball AP poll

Noah Clowney paced Alabama with 16 points and 11 rebounds. The Cougars’ Jamal Shead led all scorers with 19 points to pair with seven rebounds.

Brandon Miller, the Tide’s leading scorer this season (19.1 ppg), went 0-8 from the field in the first half, but fared better in the second. Each of Miller’s eight points came from the charity stripe.

RANKED: The top 11 men's basketball non-conference matchups

Free throws played a significant role in Houston’s loss. The Cougars fouled Alabama 24 times; the Crimson Tide picked up 20 points (20-32) on the line while Houston missed 10 free throws (12-22).

In the final minute, Alabama made six free throws — all from Miller. Meanwhile, Houston missed three all at the hands of Reggie Chaney.

The Tide handed Houston its first loss of the season and becomes the second team to take down the top-ranked team before the calendar year ends since Duke in 1965.