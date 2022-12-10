Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis becomes 11th men's basketball player to reach 3,000 career points

Watch the final seconds from every March Madness men’s title game since 1979

Detroit Mercy basketball star Antoine Davis joined one of college basketball's rarest clubs on Saturday, reaching 3,000 career points in Saturday's game. He's only the 11th DI men's basketball player to reach that historic marker.

Davis hit 3,000 on his 10th 3-pointer of the game on Saturday, an 82-80 OT loss to Charlotte.

Davis just reached 3,000 career points!!!! Hit his school and career record tying 10th triple!!! #DetroitsCollegeTeam #HLMBB #TheChase pic.twitter.com/gXfGLVyLG2 — Detroit Mercy MBB (@DetroitMBB) December 10, 2022

Going into the day, Davis needed 35 points to hit 3K. He didn't waste time in getting a hot start, making five 3-pointers in the first half before duplicating the 3-point total in the second half. He finished with a season-high 36 points on 12-for-27 shooting.

Here's the updated list of 3,000-point scorers in DI men's hoops:

Player Last season Points Pete Maravich, LSU 1970 3,667 Freeman Williams, Portland State 1978 3,249 Chris Clemons, Campbell 2019 3,225 Lionel Simmons, La Salle 1990 3,217 Alphonso Ford, Mississippi Valley State 1993 3,165 Doug McDermott, Creighton 2014 3,150 Mike Daum, South Dakota State 2019 3,067 Harry Kelly, Texas Southern 1983 3,066 Keydren Clark, Saint Peter’s 2006 3,058 Hersey Hawkins, Bradley 1988 3,008 Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy PRESENT 3,001*

*through Dec. 10, 2022

Davis has been a consistent scorer since a freshman in the 2018-19 season — when Campbell's Chris Clemons and South Dakota State's Mike Daum both joined the 3,000-point list. Davis has averaged 26.1 points, 24.3 points, 24 points, and 23.9 points in his four complete seasons and was at 23.1 this season before his history-making day.