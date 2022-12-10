Trending

NCAA.com | December 10, 2022

Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis becomes 11th men's basketball player to reach 3,000 career points

Detroit Mercy basketball star Antoine Davis joined one of college basketball's rarest clubs on Saturday, reaching 3,000 career points in Saturday's game. He's only the 11th DI men's basketball player to reach that historic marker.

Davis hit 3,000 on his 10th 3-pointer of the game on Saturday, an 82-80 OT loss to Charlotte.

Going into the day, Davis needed 35 points to hit 3K. He didn't waste time in getting a hot start, making five 3-pointers in the first half before duplicating the 3-point total in the second half. He finished with a season-high 36 points on 12-for-27 shooting.

Here's the updated list of 3,000-point scorers in DI men's hoops:

Player Last season Points
Pete Maravich, LSU 1970 3,667
Freeman Williams, Portland State 1978 3,249
Chris Clemons, Campbell 2019 3,225
Lionel Simmons, La Salle 1990 3,217
Alphonso Ford, Mississippi Valley State 1993 3,165
Doug McDermott, Creighton 2014 3,150
Mike Daum, South Dakota State 2019 3,067
Harry Kelly, Texas Southern 1983 3,066
Keydren Clark, Saint Peter’s 2006 3,058
Hersey Hawkins, Bradley 1988 3,008
Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy PRESENT 3,001*

*through Dec. 10, 2022

Davis has been a consistent scorer since a freshman in the 2018-19 season — when Campbell's Chris Clemons and South Dakota State's Mike Daum both joined the 3,000-point list. Davis has averaged 26.1 points, 24.3 points, 24 points, and 23.9 points in his four complete seasons and was at 23.1 this season before his history-making day.

