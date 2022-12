For the third week in a row, the Boilermakers hold the top spot in the Power 36. But with some top teams falling, and the list of unbeaten teams waning, this last week of men's college basketball served up a dose of madness.



Here we go!

College basketball rankings: The Power 36 for Week 5

Last week's rankings in parentheses:

Purdue (1): The Boilermakers escaped Nebraska with a W. Survive and advance. Just 7️⃣ remaining unbeaten teams.



Your Boilermakers are one of them. pic.twitter.com/x0EjXCKVYr — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) December 11, 2022 Virginia (4): The Cavaliers continue to grind out wins.

UConn (5): The Huskies were impressive in taking care of Florida in Gainesville. They’ve got a squad.

Arizona (9): The Wildcats’ bigs were dominant against Indiana in what was a tremendous Las Vegas atmosphere.

Kansas (11): The Mizzou rivalry was renewed again and it wasn’t close as the Jayhawks took them down easily.

Alabama (14): The Tide won their second game against a No. 1 team in beating Houston on the road.



DOWN GOES HOUSTON: 15 unusual reasons behind Alabama men's basketball's surge this season

Tennessee (6): The Vols had an ugly win over Maryland in Brooklyn. A W is a W.

Arkansas (7): The Hogs beat Oklahoma and are continuing to find their groove.

Houston (3): The Cougars dropped their first game of the season to Alabama. That’s not enough to drop out of the top 10.

Duke (8): The Blue Devils had an impressive wire-to-wire win over Iowa in New York.

Texas (2): The Longhorns dropped an overtime game to Illinois in a true test outside of Austin.

Kentucky (17): The Wildcats are winning the games they are supposed to now and looking better and better.

Baylor (13): The Bears’ next test will be New Year’s Even at Iowa State.

Gonzaga (21): The Bulldogs took care of rival Washington yet again.

Miami, Fla., (18): The ‘Canes are off to a 2-0 ACC start.

UCLA (19): The Bruins will get two major tests at Maryland and against Kentucky in New York this week.

TCU (20): The Horned Frogs have had one blip thus far this season and that was by one point to Northwestern State.

Arizona State (27): Time to take the 9-1 Sun Devils seriously.

Indiana (12): The Hoosiers took care of Nebraska and then ran into a tougher, bigger team in Arizona. Next up is a road game at Kansas.

Memphis (NR): The Tigers got the win they needed to show they belong in the top 25 by beating Auburn.



HOLIDAY HOOPSGIVING: Memphis stuns No. 11 Auburn in Atlanta

Mississippi State (NR): The Bulldogs are the surprise of the SEC. They are 9-0 after winning at Minnesota Sunday night.

Ohio State (32): The Buckeyes pulled off the stunner over Rutgers on a buzzer-beater by Tanner Holden that the Big Ten later said shouldn’t have counted. Ohio State plays North Carolina Saturday in New York.

UNLV (25): The Runnin’ Rebels are 10-0 after winning at San Diego, taking down Hawaii and beating Washington State.

Wisconsin (29): The Badgers had quite a week by beating Maryland at home and taking out Iowa in OT in Iowa City. It was a B1G opener for @BadgerMBB when they knocked off No. 13 Maryland on Tuesday night! 💥 pic.twitter.com/4rl4UALY5e — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) December 7, 2022 Maryland (10): The Terps lost at Wisconsin but then nearly came back against Tennessee before falling in Brooklyn.

Illinois (15): The Illini had a wild week, coming back to beat Texas in OT but then played poorly against Penn State leading to a Brad Underwood postgame rant.

Xavier (28): The Musketeers got off to a huge lead, but then held on to take down rival Cincinnati.

Marquette (30): The Golden Eagles beat Notre Dame by 15 in South Bend to prove they aren’t going anywhere.

Virginia Tech (31): The Hokies are 10-1 after beating Oklahoma State. Last season clearly was no one off.

Utah (33): The Utes have won four in a row, 2-0 in the Pac-12 and 8-2 overall.

USC (NR): The Trojans have righted themselves again and are now 2-0 in the Pac-12.



LAST WEEK'S POWER 36: Purdue, Texas, Houston lead the Power 36 college basketball rankings

New Mexico (34): Richard Pitino has the Lobos off to a 9-0 start in his second season in Albuquerque.

Iowa (22): The Hawkeyes beat Iowa State without Kris Murray and nearly took down Wisconsin before losing in OT without him, as well.

Iowa State (16): The Cyclones fell flat against Iowa. But they will be just fine.

LSU (NR): KJ Williams is a stud. The Murray State transfer scored 35 in a two-point win over Wake Forest to move to 8-1.

College of Charleston (35): The Cougars have won nine in a row and are 10-1 overall.



Dropped out: Auburn (23), Rutgers (24), San Diego State (26), Missouri (36).

Under consideration: North Carolina, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Butler, Michigan State, Michigan, Utah State, St. John’s, Fordham.



Team of the Week

Alabama: The Tide became the first team this season to knock off two AP Top 25 No. 1 teams when they won in Houston, 71-65. Two weeks ago, Alabama beat then No. 1 North Carolina in four overtimes in Portland at the Phil Knight Invitational. The Tide were down 15 before storming back and closing out with the win. Nate Oats has a squad that’s going to be a tough out regardless of venue. And the schedule continues to be brutal with games this week against Memphis and then Gonzaga in Birmingham. The only Tide loss is to UConn in Portland. There may be only a handful this season.

Player of the week

Kendric Davis, Memphis: The SMU transfer stayed in the American Athletic Conference where he’s going to be even more of a factor this season. He lit up Auburn for 27 points and nine boards with six assists in Memphis’ most significant win of the season — 82-73 over then No. 11 Auburn in Atlanta. The win was Memphis’ third against an SEC team (Ole Miss and Vanderbilt) and fifth against a Power 5 school (Nebraska and Stanford). Davis scored eight in an earlier win over Little Rock. But the W over Auburn and Davis’ 18 points a game should signal that Memphis is poised to be a second team out of the AAC if they can continue to be consistent.