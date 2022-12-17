TRENDING 📈

Codi Childs | NCAA.com | December 17, 2022

Houston drops Virginia in top-5, non-conference college basketball battle

Purdue remains No. 1, Alabama slides into top 10 of Power 36 college basketball rankings

Houston is the real deal.

In the biggest test the Cougars have seen thus far in the season, Houston downed the Cavaliers in a convincing 69-61 win.

After getting off to a slow start, which featured a shutout, 9-0 Virginia lead through the first four minutes of the game, Houston powered back into the game jumping ahead for the first time at the seven-minute mark of the outing — a lead that would never be relinquished.

Potential All-American guard Marcus Sasser was the clear focus on the Virginia defense, but Houston’s focus on playing team basketball didn’t require Sasser to be a hero. In fact, Sasser finished the game tied as the team’s third-leading scorer. Forward Jarace Walker dropped a game-high 17 points and added nine rebounds to the stat sheet. Every member of Houston’s starting five finished in double figures.

The bright point of Virginia’s afternoon came at the bookends of the game as the Cavaliers were able to cut their deficit to within six during the final minutes of the second half. However, turnovers in the first half, an inability to knock down the three and failure to keep Houston out of the paint proved to be insurmountable obstacles for the ACC team.

Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick lead his team in scoring with 16 points while Jayden Gardner added 13 points and six rebounds.

Houston moves to 11-1 on the season while Virginia is now 8-1 on the year after its first loss of the season. The Houston win comes as the finale of a two-year, two-game series between the teams; Houston also beat Virginia last year, 67-47.  

