Purdue, UConn's continued dominance headlines this week's Power 36 college basketball rankings

The holiday week didn’t disappoint — even though it was light with games.

Hawaii ended the weekend with its first-ever Diamond Head Classic title by beating SMU on a 3-point buzzer-beater in Honolulu by JoVon McClanahan.

North Carolina took down Michigan in Charlotte in a matchup between two of the best brands in college hoops.

And our player and team of the week came from two performances that were a pair of the best this season.



Onto the rankings:

College basketball rankings: The Power 36 for Week 7

Last week's rankings in parentheses:

1. Purdue (1): Zach Edey sat out the New Orleans game but it didn’t matter. The Boilers still rolled.

2. UConn (2): The Huskies are knocking on that No. 1 door, just waiting for Purdue to slip.

3. Arizona (3): The Wildcats have the best overall frontcourt in the country.

4. Kansas (4): The Jayhawks have a national player of the year candidate in Jalen Wilson and have re-asserted themselves as the team to beat in the Big 12.

5. UCLA (5): The Bruins are still basking in the glory of the East Coast sweep.

6. Houston (6): The Cougars legitimately have a shot to be the host school at the Final Four.

7. Arkansas (7): The Hogs didn’t lose but losing Nick Smith Jr. for a while dampens the excitement for this team.



8. Gonzaga (10): I can already hear the people complaining that I have the Zags ahead of two teams they lost to earlier in the season. The key word is "earlier" and they are playing better right now.

9. Texas (11): The Longhorns are still playing well without Chris Beard, whose return seems unknown. Timmy Allen is having a great year so far.

10. Baylor (12): The Bears have another one-and-done star in Keyonte George.

11. Tennessee (13): The Vols still haven’t played as well as they did in beating Kansas in Atlantis. But it is within their range.

12. Alabama (14): The Tide can’t rest from a brutal non-conference slate with the SEC on the horizon this week.

13. Miami (Fla.) (15): The ‘Canes have quietly moved up in the rankings and in the ACC standings with a win over Virginia.

14. North Carolina (16): The Tar Heels got the best of Michigan in Charlotte for a second Big Ten quality win.

Bully on the block 😤



26 PTS on 11-16 FG for @iget_buckets35 pic.twitter.com/CHGXXOsohr — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) December 23, 2022

15. Ohio State (19): I saw the Buckeyes in person last week and they deserve to be a top 15 team. Brice Sensabaugh and Bruce Thornton are rising stars in the Big Ten.

16. TCU (17): The Horned Frogs got another solid W by knocking off Utah.

17. Wisconsin (21): The Badgers' 3-1 quad 1 record will serve them well going forward into the Big Ten.

18. Virginia (8): The Cavaliers lost a one-possession game to Miami, but closing games have to improve for the Cavs to make a serious Final Four run.

19. Duke (9): The Blue Devils did lose to Wake Forest by 11, but they were without two of their top three heralded freshmen.

20. New Mexico (22): The Lobos need to be ranked in the AP Top 25 after an 11-0 start. The Mountain West begins Wednesday against Colorado State.



21. USC (23): The Trojans have clearly established themselves as a top-four Pac-12 team and a likely NCAA tournament entrant.

22. Xavier (30): The Musketeers have won six in a row and look to be one of the top challengers to UConn.

23. Missouri (NR): The Tigers blitzed Illinois in their best win thus far for Dennis Gates. The Tigers Kobe Brown dropped 31 on the Illini. Mizzou will host Kentucky this week. The joint should be rocking.

24. Mississippi State (20): The Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season against Drake. No reason to drop them out just yet.

25. Michigan State (NR): The Spartans have won three in a row and are starting to look like the team that can compete for a top-three finish in the Big Ten.

26. Memphis (28): The Tigers are the one legit contender for Houston in the American.

27. Kansas State (32): The Wildcats have won five in a row with first-year coach Jerome Tang.

28. LSU (31): LSU deserves to get more national love. KJ Williams is a stud and one of the best transfers in the country.

29. Indiana (29): The Hoosiers are dealing with significant injury issues. Their depth will be needed with the restart of the Big Ten.

30. Kentucky (27): Still not sure what to make of this squad and how good the Wildcats can be this season.

31. Iowa State (34): The Cyclones are back to playing the way they were in Portland last month.

32. Rutgers (NR): The Scarlet Knights’ win over Wake Forest was among the more impressive by a Big Ten team this season.

33. West Virginia (NR): Bob Huggins has the Mountaineers playing his style finally, making this team a potential factor in the Big 12.

34. Penn State (NR): The Nittany Lions have arguably the second most productive player in the Big Ten in Jalen Pickett. They are going to be a tough out this season.

35. Providence (NR): The Friars are off to a 2-0 Big East start with wins at Seton Hall and in double-OT over Marquette.

36. College of Charleston (36): The Cougars' 11-game win streak will be tested this week at Towson.

Dropped out: Arizona State (18), Virginia Tech (24), Marquette (25), Illinois (26), Iowa (33), Utah State (35).

Also under consideration: Texas Tech, Fordham.

Team of the Week

Missouri: The Tigers blitzed Illinois 93-71 in the Braggin’ Rights game in St. Louis. Dennis Gates has the Tigers at 11-1 heading into an SEC opener against Kentucky. The one loss for the first-year coach was a lopsided game at home to Kansas. But he has since righted the team and Kobe Brown’s 31-point performance was as impressive as we’ve seen this season.

Player of the Week

Bryce Hopkins, Providence: The Kentucky transfer played 47 minutes, scored 29 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in a double-overtime thriller to beat Marquette, 103-98. Hopkins has been a hit this season for the Friars (averaging 16.7 ppg and 9.7 rpg), who moved to 2-0 in the Big East after a bit of a rocky non-conference start.