2022 March Madness: Complete schedule, dates, TV times

Get complete 2022 March Madness tournament schedule information below. 2022 March Madness: Complete schedule, dates Here are the date, location and tournament information for each round, including Selection Sunday: ROUND DATE CITY/SITE Venue Selection Sunday March 13 N/A N/A First Four March 17 and 19 Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First/Second March 17 and 19 Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center First/Second March 17 and 19 Indianapolis, Indiana Bankers Life Fieldhouse First/Second March 17 and 19 Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena First/Second March 17 and 19 Portland, Oregon Moda Center First/Second March 18 and 20 Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena First/Second March 18 and 20 Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum First/Second March 18 and 20 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena First/Second March 18 and 20 San Diego, California Viejas Arena Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Francisco, California Chase Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Chicago, Illinois United Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center Final Four April 2 and 4 New Orleans Mercedes-Benz Superdome 2021 NCAA Bracket: Changes to March Madness seeding The NCAA bracket itself was handled a little bit differently because the entire tournament was in Indiana. The top four seeds were handled the same and so was the First Four. The changes came in how the rest of the bracket was completed. Teams were placed in the bracket based on rankings without the usual considerations for geography. This is called using the "S-curve" to fill the bracket. There were 37 at-large selections (one more than normal) and 31 automatic qualifiers (one fewer than normal). You can read the entire release from the NCAA on its bracketing changes for 2021 here. 🚨 Get a printable 2021 NCAA bracket .PDF here 🚨 Here is the bracket: March Madness: Future sites, dates Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four: Final Four Dates Hosts City, State Facility April 2/4, 2022 Tulane University New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome April 1/3, 2023 Rice University, University of Houston, Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University Houston, TX NRG Stadium April 6/8, 2024 Arizona State University Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium April 5/7, 2025 University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word San Antonio, TX Alamodome April 4/6, 2026 Horizon League, IUPUI Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium WATCH: The greatest comebacks in March Madness history 2021 March Madness: Scores, results GAME TV TIME (ET) SITE National championship — Monday, April 5 (1) Baylor 86, (1) Gonzaga 70 CBS 9:20 p.m. Lucas Oil Stadium Unity Final Four — Saturday, April 3 (1) Baylor 78, (2) Houston 59 CBS 5:14 p.m. Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (1) Gonzaga 93, (11) UCLA 90 (OT) CBS 8:34 p.m. Lucas Oil Stadium Unity 2021 NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS LOCATION First Four — Thursday, March 18 (16) Texas Southern 60, (16) Mount St. Mary's 52 Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (11) Drake 53, (11) Wichita State 52 Mackey Arena (16) Norfolk State 54, (16) Appalachian State 53 Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (11) UCLA 86, (11) Michigan State 80 Mackey Arena First Round — Friday, March 19 (7) Florida 75, (10) Virginia Tech 70 (OT) Hinkle Fieldhouse (3) Arkansas 85, (14) Colgate 68 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (1) Illinois 78, (16) Drexel 49 Indiana Farmers Coliseum (6) Texas Tech 65, (11) Utah State 53 Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (15) Oral Roberts 75, (2) Ohio State 72 (OT) Mackey Arena (1) Baylor 79, (16) Hartford 55 Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (8) Loyola Chicago 71, (9) Georgia Tech 60 Hinkle Fieldhouse (12) Oregon State 70, (5) Tennessee 56 Bankers Life Fiieldhouse (4) Oklahoma State 69, (13) Liberty 60 Indiana Farmers Coliseum (9) Wisconsin 85, No. 8 North Carolina 62 Mackey Arena (2) Houston 87, (15) Cleveland State 56 Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (13) North Texas 78, (4) Purdue 69 (OT) Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (10) Rutgers 60, (7) Clemson 56 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (11) Syracuse 78, (6) San Diego State 62 Hinkle Fieldhouse (3) West Virginia 84, (14) Morehead State 67 Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (5) Villanova 73, (12) Winthrop 63 Indiana Farmers Coliseum First Round — Saturday, March 20 (5) Colorado 96, (12) Georgetown 73 Hinkle Fieldhouse (4) Florida State 64, (13) UNC Greensboro 54 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (3) Kansas 93, (14) Eastern Washington 84 Indiana Farmers Coliseum (8) LSU 76, (9) St. Bonaventure 61 Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (1) Michigan 82, (16) Texas Southern 66 Mackey Arena (5) Creighton 63, (12) UC Santa Barbara 62 Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (2) Alabama 68, (15) Iona 55 Hinkle Fieldhouse (6) USC 72, (11) Drake 56 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (2) Iowa 86, (15) Grand Canyon 74 Indiana Farmers Coliseum (10) Maryland 63, (7) UConn 54 Mackey Arena (13) Ohio 62, (4) Virginia 58 Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (8) Oklahoma 72, (9) Missouri 68 Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (1) Gonzaga 98, (16) Norfolk State 55 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (11) UCLA 73, (6) BYU 62 Hinkle Fieldhouse (14) Abilene Christian 53, (3) Texas 52 Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (7) Oregon vs. (10) VCU — NO-CONTEST DUE TO COVID-19 PROTOCOLS -- Second Round — Sunday, March 21 (8) Loyola Chicago 71, (1) Illinois 58 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (1) Baylor 76, (9) Wisconsin 63 Hinkle Fieldhouse (11) Syracuse 75, (3) West Virginia 72 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (3) Arkansas 68, (6) Texas Tech 66 Hinkle Fieldhouse (2) Houston 63, (10) Rutgers 60 Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (15) Oral Roberts 81, (7) Florida 78 Indiana Farmers Coliseum (5) Villanova 84, (13) North Texas 61 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (12) Oregon State 80, (4) Oklahoma State 70 Hinkle Fieldhouse Second Round — Monday, March 22 (7) Oregon 95, (2) Iowa 80 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (1) Gonzaga 87, (8) Oklahoma 71 Hinkle Fieldhouse (11) UCLA 67, (14) Abilene Christian 47 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (5) Creighton 72, (13) Ohio 58 Hinkle Fieldhouse (1) Michigan 86, (8) LSU 78 Lucas Oil Stadium Unity (South) (4) Florida State 71, (5) Colorado 53 Indiana Farmers Coliseum (2) Alabama 96, (10) Maryland 77 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (6) USC 85, No. 3 Kansas 51 Hinkle Fieldhouse Sweet 16 — Saturday, March 27 (12) Oregon State 65, No. 8 Loyola Chicago 58 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (1) Baylor 62, (5) Villanova 51 Hinkle Fieldhouse (3) Arkansas 72, (15) Oral Roberts 70 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (2) Houston 62, (11) Syracuse 46 Hinkle Fieldhouse Sweet 16 — Sunday, March 28 (1) Gonzaga 83, (5) Creighton 65 Hinkle Fieldhouse (1) Michigan 76, (4) Florida State 58 Bankers Life Fieldhouse (11) UCLA 88, (2) Alabama 78 (OT) Hinkle Fieldhouse (6) USC 82, (7) Oregon 68 Bankers Life Fieldhouse Elite Eight — Monday, March 29 (2) Houston 67, (12) Oregon State 61 Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (1) Baylor 81, (3) Arkansas 72 Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (South) Elite Eight — Tuesday, March 30 (1) Gonzaga 85, (6) USC 66 Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North) (11) UCLA 51, (1) Michigan 49 Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (South) Games were played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium, as well as Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Only one game at a time was played at Lucas Oil Stadium. Teams practiced at the Indiana Convention Center with multiple courts set up inside the venue. All teams were housed on dedicated hotel floors, with physically distanced meeting and dining rooms, as well as secure transportation to and from competition venues. CBS Sports and Turner Sports will continue to show all 67 games of the tournament across TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV and their digital platforms, including March Madness Live. 