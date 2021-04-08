2022 March Madness: Complete schedule, dates, TV times

The 2022 NCAA tournament for March Madness starts with First Four games in Dayton, Ohio and continues through to the 2022 Final Four in New Orleans. Selection Sunday is on March 13, 2022.

Get complete 2022 March Madness tournament schedule information below.

2022 March Madness: Complete schedule, dates

Here are the date, location and tournament information for each round, including Selection Sunday:

ROUND DATE CITY/SITE Venue Selection Sunday March 13 N/A N/A First Four March 17 and 19 Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First/Second March 17 and 19 Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center First/Second March 17 and 19 Indianapolis, Indiana Bankers Life Fieldhouse First/Second March 17 and 19 Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena First/Second March 17 and 19 Portland, Oregon Moda Center First/Second March 18 and 20 Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena First/Second March 18 and 20 Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum First/Second March 18 and 20 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena First/Second March 18 and 20 San Diego, California Viejas Arena Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Francisco, California Chase Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Chicago, Illinois United Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center Final Four April 2 and 4 New Orleans Mercedes-Benz Superdome

2021 NCAA Bracket: Changes to March Madness seeding

The NCAA bracket itself was handled a little bit differently because the entire tournament was in Indiana. The top four seeds were handled the same and so was the First Four. The changes came in how the rest of the bracket was completed. Teams were placed in the bracket based on rankings without the usual considerations for geography. This is called using the "S-curve" to fill the bracket. There were 37 at-large selections (one more than normal) and 31 automatic qualifiers (one fewer than normal).

You can read the entire release from the NCAA on its bracketing changes for 2021 here.

Here is the bracket:

March Madness: Future sites, dates

Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:

Final Four Dates Hosts City, State Facility April 2/4, 2022 Tulane University New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome April 1/3, 2023 Rice University, University of Houston,

Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University Houston, TX NRG Stadium April 6/8, 2024 Arizona State University Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium April 5/7, 2025 University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word San Antonio, TX Alamodome April 4/6, 2026 Horizon League, IUPUI Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

2021 March Madness: Scores, results

Games were played on two courts inside Lucas Oil Stadium, as well as Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Only one game at a time was played at Lucas Oil Stadium. Teams practiced at the Indiana Convention Center with multiple courts set up inside the venue. All teams were housed on dedicated hotel floors, with physically distanced meeting and dining rooms, as well as secure transportation to and from competition venues.

CBS Sports and Turner Sports will continue to show all 67 games of the tournament across TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV and their digital platforms, including March Madness Live.