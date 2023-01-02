TRENDING:

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | January 2, 2023

Rutgers upsets No. 1 Purdue, Boilermakers' first loss of the season

For the second straight year, an unranked Rutgers team knocked off a No. 1 Purdue team. This time, the Scarlet Knights handed the Boilermakers their first loss of the season, 65-62.

Rutgers guard Cam Spencer made the game-winning three-pointer with 14 seconds to play to secure the upset. 

Last year, Rutgers defeated No. 1 Purdue 70-68. This year's Rutgers' win gives head coach Steve Pikiell 300 wins in his career. Purdue's loss knocks the Boilermakers from the undefeated ranks, leaving New Mexico as the final undefeated DI men's basketball team. Click or tap here to track every undefeated DI basketball team.

