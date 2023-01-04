The top 10 men's college basketball freshmen so far this season, ranked by Andy Katz

Andy Katz ranked his most impactful men's basketball freshmen on winning teams so far this season in the latest March Madness 365 podcast and live on b/r. You can listen to the episode by clicking or tapping here or watch it in the video above.

Here are Katz's top freshmen:

10. Anthony Black, Arkansas

Averaging 12 points, five rebounds and nearly four assists per game, the Duncanville, Texas native and former five-star recruit has been a human highlight reel for the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks.

WATCH YA HEAD pic.twitter.com/JE4sMmOmjb — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) October 25, 2022

9. Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Wallace has proven his star potential in the early season for Kentucky. Averaging nearly 13 points per game, Wallace is second on the Wildcats in scoring, only behind the 2022 Wooden Award winner Oscar Tshiebwe. In a game against Michigan State, Wallace showed his ability as a game disruptor when he notched eight steals against a solid Spartan offense.

“Cason Wallace has been one of the best defensive players in this class,” Katz said.

8. Fletcher Loyer, Purdue

Loyer has established himself as one of the best shooting freshmen in the nation. Scoring more than 12 points per game, he has hit a three in all but one of Purdue’s contests this season. Loyer is second in scoring on one of the nation’s best teams, proving his worth as a game changer in the Big Ten.

"Purdue would not have gotten to No. 1 had it not been for the play of Fletcher Loyer,” Katz said.

📝 Fletcher Loyer's 28 made 3-pointers are 2nd among Big Ten Freshmen.



📝 His 12.1 scoring average is third among Big Ten rookies. pic.twitter.com/D9O5pK0tQE — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 3, 2023

7. G.G. Jackson, South Carolina

Jackson’s talent has been known for years, as he was one of the top players in America coming out of high school. Despite playing on an underwhelming South Carolina team, his nearly 17 points per game have him second amongst all freshmen in scoring so far this season.

6. Donovan Clingan, UConn

“Every time he’s on the floor he’s impactful,” Katz said about UConn’s 7’2” freshman center.

Playing behind Adama Sanogo, one of the nation’s best big men, Clingan still manages nearly nine points per game with more than six rebounds.

5. Keyonte George, Baylor

As a top-10 recruit from the class of 2022, George has shown his immense talent in the early season for Baylor. George ranks second on the team in scoring and has played big minutes for Scott Drew’s Bears.

“I see no reason why he’s not going to be an All-Big 12 player,” Katz said.

4. Kyle Filipowski, Duke

At exactly seven-feet tall, Filipowski leads Duke in scoring. Filipowski averages 8.6 rebounds a game to place him fifth in the ACC in rebounds per game. The combination of scoring, rebounding and interior defense makes Filipowski one of the nation’s most valuable freshmen.

3. Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

Ohio State’s young star has scored 18 or more points in each of his last four games as he continues to emerge as not only one of the Big Ten’s best freshmen, but best players overall. At 6' 6" Sensabaugh grabs nearly five rebounds per game while shooting better than 46% from behind the three-point line. His unique size and skillset has made him into a “mismatch nightmare for opposing teams,” according to Katz.

2. Gradey Dick, Kansas

As a do-it-all star for the defending national champions, Dick has established himself as one of the most versatile playmakers in America. Standing at 6' 8", Dick shoots nearly 47% from beyond the arc. He has scored double figure points in all but three games this season, and has made at least one three in each game.

1. Brandon Miller, Alabama

Miller is one of the best true scorers in the country. Averaging 19.1 points and nearly nine rebounds per game, Alabama’s young star has separated himself from the pack in his first year of college basketball. Miller has become a superstar talent, and the runaway favorite for national freshman of the year. But it’s not just freshman player of the year Miller should have his eyes on. “He will make a push for national player of the year,” Katz said. Miller’s breakout game came last month, when he scored 36 points, including six threes in a loss to Gonzaga.