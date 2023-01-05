Providence men's basketball upsets No. 4 UConn for the Huskies' second-straight loss

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence College men's basketball team defeated the No. 4 UConn Huskies (14-2, 3-2 BIG EAST), 73-61, on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. The Friars improved to 13-3 on the season and 5-0 in BIG EAST play for the first time in program history. The win puts the Friars in sole possession of first place. The Friars won their eighth consecutive game this season. Tonight's win also marked the Friars first win over a top-five opponent since March 9, 2018 over No. 3/2 Xavier in the BIG EAST Tournament and first at home since February 14, 2018 over No. 3/2 Villanova.

Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) led the way for the Friars with a game-high 27 points, including a 13-15 clip from the free throw line. Redshirt senior Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) chipped in with a double-double, 13 points and 13 boards. Graduate student Noah Locke (Baltimore, Md.) added 17 points on 3-6 from three-point territory.

"Our men stepped up to the challenge," Head Coach Ed Cooley. "Our supporters and crowd played a huge role in this win. Their energy and passion made for a great, high-level college basketball game."

FIRST HALF:

Hopkins drove hard to the rim for the Friars' first basket.

After a 7-2 start for the Huskies, the Friars answered with back-to-back baskets to tie the game, a mid-range jumper from Locke and a three-ball from Devin Carter (Miami, Fla.).

With just under 10 minutes left in the half, Hopkins made another move to the rim, turning around and nailing the hook shot. The game was even at 13.

Hopkins drained a contested three-pointer from the left wing with six minutes until the half. It marked the Friars' first field goal in four minutes of action. PC trailed 20-18.

On the next possession for the Friars, Hopkins drove to the rim and evaded defenders in the paint for a layup and his fifth straight point. The game was level once again, 20-20.

Heading into the final media timeout of the half, UConn had missed eight of their last nine field goal attempts, as well as six of their first seven three-point attempts.

With three minutes until halftime, the Friars took their first lead of the game, 25-24, with Hopkins' second three-pointer of the game. Hopkins was the first player to enter double figures.

With 1:27 left in the half, Clifton Moore (Ambler, Pa.) hustled for an offensive rebound and got the ball to Locke, who delivered with his second three-ball of the game.

After forcing a turnover on the ensuing possession, the Friars nailed another three-pointer, with Corey Floyd, Jr. (Franklin, N.J.) stepping up with his first shot.

The Friars took a three-point lead into the locker room at halftime, 33-30.

The Huskies held a firm advantage on the inside in the first half, out-scoring the Friars 22-8.

Providence shot 10-24 (41.7%) from the field, 5-9 (55.6%) from three and 8-10 (80.0%) from the free throw line.

UConn shot 13-32 (40.6%) from the field, 1-7 (14.3%) from three and 3-6 (50.0%) from the free throw line.

SECOND HALF:

Hopkins opened the second half by drawing contact and converting a three-point play.

The Friars took a 40-36 lead into the first timeout of the half (15:41 mark). Heading into the timeout, the Friars had held the Huskies scoreless for a stretch of 2:38 minutes.

At the 14:10 mark, UConn's Jordan Hawkins ended the team's cold streak from beyond the arc. Two possessions later, Locke answered for the Friars with a three-ball of his own. PC led 47-43.

With 11:20 remaining, Jayden Pierre (Elizabeth, N.J.) found Croswell on the run for an emphatic fastbreak slam.

UConn's Jordan Hawkins and PC's Carter traded three-balls with 10 minutes left to play. Then, Hopkins rejected Hawkins' shot on the ensuing Huskies possession. PC led by nine, 55-46.

At the 9:04 mark, Carter gave the Friars a double-digit advantage from the free throw line.

UConn's Alex Karaban buried a three-pointer to cut the deficit to five for the Huskies at the 5:46 mark.

At the final media timeout (3:33 mark), the Friars led by nine, 64-55.

With 2:38 remaining, Locke knocked down a second-chance three-pointer to give the Friars a double-digit lead, 67-55.

The Friars led 71-59 entering the final minute. UConn had missed seven of their last eight attempts.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Providence finished 18-49 (36.7%) from the field, 8-18 (44.4%) from three and 29-35 (82.9%) from the free throw line.

UConn finished 23-63 (36.5%) from the field, 5-22 (22.7%) from three and 10-19 (52.6%) from the free throw line.

Four players finished in double figures for the Friars, in Hopkins (27), Locke (17), Croswell (13) and Carter (11).

The Friars had a tight edge in the rebound battle, hauling in two more boards than the Huskies (41-39). UConn had five more offensive rebounds.

The Huskies controlled the points in the paint differential by a margin of 34-18.

After trailing until the 1:25 mark of the first half, the Friars did not surrender the lead for the remainder of the game.

Jordan Hawkins led the way for the Huskies with 15. Donovan Clingan finished with a double-double, 12 points and 11 rebounds.

After scoring 11 points in the first half, the Friars held UConn's Adama Sanogo scoreless in the second half.

Attendance – 12,400

NOTES: