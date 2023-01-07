How Washington State stunned No. 5 Arizona and more from a wild Saturday in men's hoops

Arizona climbs back to No. 2 in Andy Katz's first Power 36 of 2023

Expect a shakeup in the next AP top 25 rankings.

Three teams in ranked in the top 20 fell on Saturday, including the fifth-ranked Arizona Wildcats. Here's a look at Saturday's upsets:

Washington State shocks No. 5 Arizona on the road

Washington State broke No. 5 Arizona’s 28-game home winning streak knocking off the No. 5 Wildcats 74-61.

Mouhamed Gueye notched an impressive 24-point, 10-rebound double-double. Wildcat’s Azuolas Tubelis scored a game-high 29 points and 14 rebounds.

The Cougars held the Wildcats to just 31.7% shooting and 4-25 from beyond the three-point line. That mark was almost 20% lower than Arizona’s average field goal percentage.

Washington State jumped out to its largest lead of 18 halfway through the second half, and the Cougars fought off any comeback efforts to claim their first top-5 road win in program history.



Kansas State stuns No. 19 Baylor in OT

Since Big 12 play began, Kansas State has faced three ranked conference opponents, taking them all down. Saturday, No. 19 Baylor was the target as the Wildcats finished the Bears 97-95 in overtime.

Markquis Nowell topped all scorers with 32 points and 14 assists, his second straight 30-point performance. Keyontae Johnson added 24 points and nine rebounds.

The Wildcats shot 53.1% from the field and 44% from the perimeter, a +15 over the Bears from behind the arc.

Kansas State improves to 14-1 and extends its winning streak to eight games.



Illinois upsets No. 14 Wisconsin

Illinois picks up its first Big Ten win of the season after three losses upsetting No. 14 Wisconsin 79-69 at home.

Terrence Shannon Jr. topped all scorers with 24 points to pair with eight rebounds. Coleman Hawkins also contributed a 20-point performance. The Illini’s bench outscored the Badgers 21-7 thanks to 15 points from Jayden Epps.



Illinois shot the ball well, particularly so from 3-point territory, going 10-19 for 52.6%. Meanwhile, the Badgers struggled from the arc shooting 8-29.